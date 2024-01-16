SMOKED ANGUS BRISKET 'MONTREAL STYLE'

$19.00

Thinly sliced Montreal style Black Angus beef brisket from the Allen Brothers natural meat company, along with caraway sauerkraut from the fine “pickle-heads” at Cleveland Kraut, and married these up with freshly baked rye bread and a delicious home made Russian dressing and cave aged Swiss cheese served with a "Pickle Guys" pickle from Brooklyn.