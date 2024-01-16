ROSEMONT CELLAR ROSEMONT
ONLINE TOAST FOOD MENU
Salads Online
- CLASSIC WEDGE (GRAPE + BEAN Style)$13.95
Crisp baby iceberg lettuce topped with creamy Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, scallions, housemade bacon “crispies”.
- CLASSIC WEDGE W/ HOUSE-SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST (GRAPE + BEAN Style)$18.95
Crisp baby iceberg lettuce topped with creamy Point Reyes blue cheese dressing, cherry tomatoes, scallions, housemade bacon “crispies”. Topped with house-smoked chicken breast.
- THE ROSEMONT SALAD$14.50
Fresh organic mixed green lettuces tossed with roasted Spanish Marcona almonds, chopped European cucumber, with citrus dressing, topped with shaved organic Manchego cheese.
- THE ROSEMONT SALAD W/ HOUSE-SMOKED CHICKEN BREAST$19.50
Fresh organic mixed green lettuces tossed with roasted Spanish Marcona almonds, chopped European cucumber, with citrus dressing, topped with shaved organic Manchego cheese, topped with sliced house-smoked chicken breast.
- THE ROSEMONT SALAD W/ WITH SPANISH WHITE BOQUERONES$19.50
Fresh organic mixed green lettuces tossed with roasted Spanish Marcona almonds, chopped European cucumber, with citrus dressing, topped with shaved organic Manchego cheese, topped with Spanish White Boquerones.
Large Plates Online
- HOUSEMADE BOLOGNESE$18.00
- HOUSEMADE MEATBALL 'SUB'$14.95
Delicious meatballs made with Allen Brother’s Beef, Pat Lafrieda pork, garlic and spices. Topped with imported Southern Italian “Pomodorino” tomato sauce + melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted soft roll.
- HOUSEMADE MEATBALLS WITH POMODORINO + MOZZARELLA$17.50
Want to skip the bread? Enjoy as a bowl with six of our delicious meatballs made with Allen Brother’s Beef, Pat Lafrieda pork, garlic and spices. Topped with imported Southern Italian “Pomodorino” tomato sauce + melted mozzarella cheese. + Add Pasta / 4
- SMOKED ANGUS BRISKET 'MONTREAL STYLE'$19.00
Thinly sliced Montreal style Black Angus beef brisket from the Allen Brothers natural meat company, along with caraway sauerkraut from the fine “pickle-heads” at Cleveland Kraut, and married these up with freshly baked rye bread and a delicious home made Russian dressing and cave aged Swiss cheese served with a "Pickle Guys" pickle from Brooklyn.
Small Plates Online
- HOMEMADE SOUPS$11.00
Local + organically grown vegetables take the stage in our house-made soups. Served with toasted baguette.
- ITALIAN BURRATA (SOFT CENTER MOZZARELLA)$14.00
Authentic Italian Burrata, air-shipped from Puglia. We pair this fresh buttery cheese with delicious baby tomatoes from Sicily and a touch of organic reserve Tuscan olive oil. Served with toasted crostini.
- ROMAN ARTICHOKE CROSTINIS$14.50
Crisp baguette with artichoke puree, artichoke hearts, Italian pecorino, fresh mint + basil.
- WARM DUCK RILLETTE + ROASTED GARLIC$17.00
House-made timbale of rich, smoky, shredded Hudson Valley Duck, toasted baguette, and roasted garlic.
- WHITE BOQUERONES, SPAIN$14.00
Delicate, marinated white anchovies from Spain's Bay of Biscay and fresh tomato puree on toasted baguette.
- PIMENTO CHEESE DIP$12.50
The neighborhood favorite! Served with an assortment of bread + crackers.
- GREEN PEA PESTO CROSTINI$13.00
Freshly toasted baguette topped with vibrant green pea pesto, finished with crispy Serrano ham and pecorino cheese.
- GOLDEN BEET CROSTINI WITH FRESH RICOTTA AND PISTACIO$13.00
Pickled gold beets with fresh Ricotta on toasted baguette with Apricot White Balsamic sauce and crushed pistachios.
- GOAT CHEESE + OLIVE TAPENADE CROSTINI$13.00
Fresh, locally sourced Cherry Glen chevre, organic kalamata olive tapenade + basil on crispy baguette.
- DEVILED EGGS$12.50
Farm fresh organic eggs, shallots + fresh herbs, topped with capers.
- 3 CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE PLATE
These plates are served with an assortment of handmade breads + accompaniments. fruit and quince paste accompany the cheese plates. Olives, cornichons, and whole-grain mustard accompany the charcuterie plates.
- 5 CHEESE + CHARCUTERIE PLATE
These plates are served with an assortment of handmade breads + accompaniments. Fruit and quince paste accompany the cheese plates. Olives, cornichons, and whole-grain mustard accompany the charcuterie plates.
- GRAPE + BEAN’s MAC + CHEESE$14.00
Rustichella torchio pasta, creamy béchamel sauce (made with artisan cheeses and Trickling Spring’s milk) topped with organic Parmesan + house-made bread crumbs.