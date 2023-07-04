Roses Toasted Cafe 8231 Kennedy blvd
Breakfast All Day
Bagel w/ Spread
Bruin Bagel
Choice of one (1) meat with egg and cheese… (bacon or sausage)
Little Havana Bagel
Egg, steak, grilled onions, and American cheese
Hudson River Bagel
Two (2) eggs with melted cheddar cheese
Sunset Bagel
Egg on bagel
American Burrito
Three (3) scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and salsa
Veggie Bagel
Two egg whites, mushrooms, and imported Swiss cheese.
West Side Bagel
Two egg whites, nova lox and onions on a bagel.
Rose's Toasted Bagel
Two egg whites, bacon, sausage, and imported Swiss cheese.
Bergenline Breakfast Burrito
Build Your Own
Cheese Omelete
Fresh Fruit
Seasonal Fresh Fruit
Ham and Cheese Omelete
Red onion, peppers and ham
Kennedy Breakfast Wrap
Three (3) scrambled eggs, spinach, feta cheese, and onions
Protein Wrap Final
Five egg whites and oven gold roasted turkey
Silver Pancakes
Veggie Omelete
Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Roll with butter
Roll with Cream Cheese
Roll With bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese
Appetizers
Deli Sandwiches
Buenas Tardes Sandwich
Cooked deluxe ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with oil and vinegar. Served with potato chips or banana
Vegan's Delight
Roasted red pepper, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato with our homemade veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
Tonnelle Tuna Sandwich
Homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with potato chips or banana
Egg Salad Sandwich
Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
BLT Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto
Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich
Mozzarella, Arugula, Prosciutto, Tomato, Pesto
Egg Salad Club
Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.
Grilled Sandwiches
Chicken Cheddar
Chicken cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.
Chicken Parm
Chicken cutlet with melted fresh mozzarella cheese and house parmigiana sauce.
Eggplant Parmesean
West Side Cheese Steak
Grilled steak, sauteed green peppers, onions, melted American cheese
The Knickerbocker
Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread with hellman's mayonnaise
Tuna Melt
Homemade tuna salad and tomato with melted imported Swiss cheese served open face on a bagel
Midtown Melt
Very lean pastrami, melted imported Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
Bruin Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast topped with lean bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana
Grilled Chicken
Paninis
The Skinny Cubano
Oven gold roasted turkey,ham, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato served on grilled panini bread
Lincoln Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and pesto served on grilled panini bread
Grand Tuscan Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spinach and sun dried tomato served on grilled panini bread
Mozzarella Delight
Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, tomatoes, capers and Asian sesame ginger dressing.
Wraps
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, melted American cheese.
Rose's Avocado Wrap Final
Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana
Turkey Club Wrap Final
Tuna Wrap Final
Veggie Corner Wrap Final
Grilled chicken with a medley of grilled vegetables, roasted peppers with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chips or banana
The Spicy Wrap Final
Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana
Five egg whites and oven gold roasted turkey
Italian Classics
The Bambino
Homemade chicken cutlet, imported prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, tomatos, onions, red peppers.
Italian Combo
Ham, genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, oil and vinegar.
Mamma Mia
Imported prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers or sundried tomato.
Mortadella Special
Mortadella with pistachios, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar.
Kid's Menu
Coffee & Tea
Iced Coffee
Sm: 1.50, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25
Hot Coffee
Sm: 1.50, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25
Espresso
Americano
Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.50
Cortadito
Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.51
Frappucino
Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.51
Cappucino
Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.50
Tea
Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25
Hot Chocolate
Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.52