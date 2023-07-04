Roses Toasted Cafe 8231 Kennedy blvd


Breakfast All Day

Bagel w/ Spread

$1.25

Bruin Bagel

$4.99

Choice of one (1) meat with egg and cheese… (bacon or sausage)

Little Havana Bagel

$5.99

Egg, steak, grilled onions, and American cheese

Hudson River Bagel

$4.99

Two (2) eggs with melted cheddar cheese

Sunset Bagel

$3.99

Egg on bagel

American Burrito

$6.99

Three (3) scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and salsa

Veggie Bagel

$5.99

Two egg whites, mushrooms, and imported Swiss cheese.

West Side Bagel

$5.99

Two egg whites, nova lox and onions on a bagel.

Rose's Toasted Bagel

$5.99

Two egg whites, bacon, sausage, and imported Swiss cheese.

Bergenline Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Three (3) scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, sausage and salsa

Build Your Own

$4.99

Cheese Omelete

$8.95

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Seasonal Fresh Fruit

Ham and Cheese Omelete

$8.95

Red onion, peppers and ham

Kennedy Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Three (3) scrambled eggs, spinach, feta cheese, and onions

Protein Wrap Final

$6.99

Five egg whites and oven gold roasted turkey

Silver Pancakes

$7.50

Veggie Omelete

$8.95

Red Peppers, Green Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms

Roll with butter

$1.25

Roll with Cream Cheese

$1.99

Roll With bacon or Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.99

Appetizers

Breakfast Bite of the Day

$1.49

Empanadas

$2.00

Home Fries

$1.49

French Fries

$2.99

Cheese Fries

$3.49

Garlic Parmesean Fries

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Side of Bacon

$1.49

Deli Sandwiches

Buenas Tardes Sandwich 

$6.99

Cooked deluxe ham, Genoa salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, topped with oil and vinegar. Served with potato chips or banana

Vegan's Delight

$7.95

Roasted red pepper, green peppers, red onions, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato with our homemade veggie cream cheese and chipotle mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

Tonnelle Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Homemade tuna, lettuce, tomato and onions. Served with potato chips or banana

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.95

Homemade egg salad and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana

BLT Sandwich

$5.95

Caprese Sandwich

$7.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Pesto

Prosciutto Caprese Sandwich

$7.99

Mozzarella, Arugula, Prosciutto, Tomato, Pesto

Egg Salad Club

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

Grilled Sandwiches

Chicken Cheddar

$7.99

Chicken cutlet with melted cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce and tomatoes.

Chicken Parm

$7.95

Chicken cutlet with melted fresh mozzarella cheese and house parmigiana sauce.

Eggplant Parmesean

West Side Cheese Steak

$8.95

Grilled steak, sauteed green peppers, onions, melted American cheese

The Knickerbocker

$6.95

Crispy bacon, lettuce and tomato served on toasted white bread with hellman's mayonnaise

Tuna Melt

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad and tomato with melted imported Swiss cheese served open face on a bagel

Midtown Melt

$8.95

Very lean pastrami, melted imported Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Bruin Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with lean bacon, lettuce, tomato, melted American cheese and mayo served on a bagel. Served with potato chips or banana

Grilled Chicken

Paninis

The Skinny Cubano

$9.95

Oven gold roasted turkey,ham, avocado, shredded cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato served on grilled panini bread

Lincoln Panini

$8.99

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella and pesto served on grilled panini bread

Grand Tuscan Panini

$7.95

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, spinach and sun dried tomato served on grilled panini bread

Mozzarella Delight

$9.50

Fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach, tomatoes, capers and Asian sesame ginger dressing.

Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, melted American cheese.

Rose's Avocado Wrap Final

$7.99

Turkey Club Wrap Final

$7.99

Tuna Wrap Final

$7.99

Veggie Corner Wrap Final

$7.95

Grilled chicken with a medley of grilled vegetables, roasted peppers with melted mozzarella cheese. Served with potato chips or banana

The Spicy Wrap Final

$7.99

Grilled chicken thrown in with spicy Buffalo wing sauce, lettuce, sliced tomato and cool ranch dressing. Served with potato chips or banana

Protein Wrap Final

$6.99

Italian Classics

The Bambino

$7.95

Homemade chicken cutlet, imported prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, tomatos, onions, red peppers.

Italian Combo

$8.95

Ham, genoa salami, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onions, oregano, oil and vinegar.

Mamma Mia

$7.95

Imported prosciutto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers or sundried tomato.

Mortadella Special

$8.95

Mortadella with pistachios, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar.

Burgers

Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$8.95

Hamburger w/Fries

$7.95

Salad

Chicken Salad

$10.95

Garden Salad

$6.95

Build Your Own Wrap

Kid's Menu

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$10.99

Hot Dog & Fries

$4.99

Hamburger & Fries

$4.99

Cheese burger and fries

$4.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.95

Chicken and cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Coffee & Tea

Iced Coffee

$1.50+

Sm: 1.50, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25

Hot Coffee

$1.50+

Sm: 1.50, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25

Espresso

$2.50

Americano

$2.75

Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.50

Cortadito

$2.75

Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.51

Frappucino

$2.75

Sm: 2.75, Med: 3.00, Large: 3.51

Cappucino

$1.50+

Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.50

Tea

$1.50+

Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.50+

Sm: 1.5, Med: 1.75, Large: 2.52

Cold Beverage

Poland spring 16.9oz

$1.25

Coca cola can

$1.50

Coca cola Bottle

$2.00

Redbull 8.4oz

$3.49

Redbull 12oz

$4.49

Vitamin water tropical mango

$2.50

Smart water 20oz

$2.49

Fiji water sport 700ml

$2.00

Essential water 33.8oz

$2.00

Poland spring 1gal

$2.99

Source Perrier carbonated 16.9 oz

$2.79

S.pellegrino sparking glass 25.3oz

$3.99

Saratoga sparking glass 28oz

$3.00

Starbucks frappuchino mocha

$5.49

Yoohoo

$3.49

Minute maid lemonade

$2.11

Poland spring 50.7oz

$2.50

Diet coke can

$1.50

Canada dry can

$1.50

Welchs can

$1.50

Sprite can

$1.50

Sunkist can

$1.50

Tea brisk can

$1.50

Minute maid pink lemonade

$2.00

Starbucks coffe vanilla

$5.49

Vitamin water dragonfruit

$2.50

Vitamin water blueberry pomegranade

$2.00

Vitamin water orange

$2.50

Canada dry lemon lime bottle

$2.00

Pepsi bottle

$2.50

Canada dry original bottle

$2.50

Canada dry ginger ale bottle

$2.50

Sunkist bottle

$2.50

Diet coke bottle

$2.50

Mt dew bottle

$2.50

Sprite bottle

$2.50

Welchs bottle

$2.00

Snapple peach tea

$2.50

Snapple lemonade tea

$2.50

Snapple half n'half lemonade ice tea

$2.50

Snapple green tea

$2.50

Snapple zero sugar peach tea

$2.50

Snapple apple

$2.50

Gatorade fruit punch

$2.50

Gatorade orange

$2.50

Gatorade lemon-lime

$2.50

Gatorade glacier freeze

$2.50

Powerade fruit punch

$2.50

Powerade lemon lime

$2.50

Powerade orange

$2.50

Powerade mountain berry blast

$2.50

Turkey hill iced tea rasberry

$2.00

Turkey hill lemonade tea

$2.00

snapple orange

$2.50

Poland spring 23.7oz sport

$2.00

Snapple kiwi strawberry

$2.50

Fiji water 500ml

$1.50

Fiji water 1.5L

$2.50

Monster lo-carb

$3.50

Monster energy

$3.50

Red bull 12oz sugar free

$4.50

Chips

Salt and Vinegar

Wise Salt and Vinegar

$2.25

Wise Popcorn White Cheddar

$2.25

Wise Honey BBQ

$2.25

Wise Original Potato Chips

$2.25

Wise Popcorn Hot Cheese

$2.25

Wise Popcorn Butter

$2.25

Wise Onion Rings

$2.25

Wise Cheezdoodles Jalapeño

$2.25

Wise Ridgies

$2.25

Wise Cheezdoodles Cheese

$2.25

Wise BBQ

$2.25

Wise Onion and Garlic

$2.25

Lay's classic

$1.50

Dorritos nacho cheese

$1.50

Doritos cool ranch

$1.50

Cheetos crunchy

$1.50