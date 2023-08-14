Family Pack (For 4)

$114.00

Gather the whole family and dive into a feast of smoky indulgence with our Smoked BBQ Family Pack. This bountiful offering features 2 lbs of either of tender brisket, mouthwatering chicken, succulent turkey, and fall-off-the-bone ribs - all slow-smoked to perfection, delivering an unforgettable symphony of flavors. As a delightful accompaniment, enjoy 2 quarts of our homemade sides, carefully crafted with love, including creamy mac and cheese, savory baked beans, and refreshing coleslaw. And to complete the experience, we've included 6 soft and fluffy dinner rolls. This family pack is the ultimate way to savor the joy of BBQ with your loved ones, creating cherished memories and satisfying even the heartiest of appetites.