Ross And Co 58 S. York Rd
Smalls
- Ahi Tuna Tartare$18.00
- Boro Cheese Sauce & Pico$9.00
- Boro Chips$7.00
- Boro Chorizo & Cheese Sauce$10.00
- Boro with Blu Cheese$8.00
scallions and blu cheese
- Buffalo Cauliflower$12.00
- Buffalo Shrimp$18.00
- Burrata$12.00
- Deviled eggs$8.00
6 egg halves with creamy filling, topped with bacon (GF)
- Duck wings$16.00
- Firecracker Chicken Meatballs$14.00
- Grilled shrimp and andouille sausage$17.00
Bourbon glaze
- Little Neck Clams$15.00
- Mediterranean Plate$13.00
hummus, cucumbers, falafel, tomatoes, carrots, peppers, warm pita
- Roscoe's Wings - Honey Ginger$17.00
- Roscoe's Wings - Hot$17.00
- SlidersOut of stock
- Soft Pretzels$12.00
Salads & Soups
- Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad$18.00
seared ahi tuna, veggies, eggs, crispy noodles
- Caesar Salad$12.00
romaine, house croutons, shaved parm
- Susie's Strawberry Spinach Salad$13.00
- Johnnie's French Onion Soup$8.00
- Wedge Salad$13.00
- Protein Bowl$14.00
seasonal grain, sweet potatoes, roasted tofu, kale, raspberry vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet and Spinach Salad$13.00
oranges, candied bacon, goat cheese, balsamic (GF)
- Tomato Bisque Soup$8.00
- House Salad$12.00
Sides
Sammiches
- Beyond Burger$20.00
Lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar
- Chicken Salad Croissant$15.00
- Eggplant Sammich$15.00
sautéed eggplant and Portobello mushroom , vegan mayo, arugula, tomato, roasted red peppers on house zaatar bread
- Fried Chicken 'n Pickles$15.00
brioche bun, spicy mayo, slaw
- Gypsy Lamb Burger$17.00
ground lamb, tzatziki, goat cheese, pickled onions on a pub grain bun
- Hot Mess$18.00
Burger, pulled pork, Fried Egg, Cheese Sauce.
- House Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar
- Shrimp Tacos$17.00
soft flour tortillas, pico di gallo, slaw, cojita cheese
- Turkey Burger$17.00
lettuce, tomato, pickled onions, cheddar
Flatbreads
Mains
- BBQ Rib & Filet$34.00
- Beef Birria Pasta$23.00
- Bone In Ribeye$43.00
20 oz bone in ribeye served over spuds and brussels sprouts
- Cedar Plank Salmon$28.00
- Crabcakes$32.00
shoestring fries, tartar sauce, scallops
- Short Ribs$28.00
Red wine braised short ribs, Gypsy spuds, green beans.
- Sword Fish Chop$30.00
- Tofu Stir Fry$24.00