Rosso Wine Bar 127 East 7th Street
127 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
FOOD
BEVERAGES
FOOD
Hot Dishes
Beef Milanesa Katsu sando
$15.00
Tomato fritters
$13.00
Ham Croquetas
$10.00
Spanish Tortilla
$13.00
Empanadas
$14.00
x2
Focaccia
$9.00
Cold Plates
Citrus marinated olives
$7.00
Burrata
$19.00
Beet hummus
$12.00
Chz board for 2
$27.00
x2
Chz board for 4
$49.00
x4
Bellota
$21.00
Dessert
Basque Cheesecake
$13.00
Homemade flan
$14.00
BEVERAGES
Non-Alcoholic
Sodas
$4.00
Sparkling water San Pellegrino 25 oz
$7.00
Aqua panna
$4.50
San Pellegrino can
$4.50
Tonic water
$4.00
Ginger beer
$4.50
(786) 629-6739
127 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
