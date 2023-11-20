Roti IDS Center
Bowls
- Za'atar Chicken Bowl
Chicken Roti, Saffron Rice, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Feta, Mediterranean Yogurt, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Harissa Chicken Bowl
Harissa Chicken, Saffron Rice, Chickpea Salad, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pickled Onions, and Garlic Sauce
- Double Chicken Keto Bowl
Double Chicken Roti, Cauliflower Rice, Purple Cabbage, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Turkish Cranberries (NEW!), Olives, and Tahini Sauce
- Shawarma Squash & Feta Bowl
Shawarma Butternut Squash (NEW!), Saffron Rice, Purple Cabbage, Lemony Brussels Sprouts (NEW!), Pickled Onions, Spicy Feta, Red S'hug Sauce, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Skirt Steak & Brussels Bowl
Sumac Skirt Steak (NEW!), Saffron Rice, Lemony Brussels Sprouts (NEW!), Grape Tomatoes, Olives, and Garlic Sauce
- Build Your Own Bowl
Choice of Rice, Choice of Mains, Choice of Sides, Choice of Toppings, Choice of Spreads, and Choice of Sauces
Salads
- Chicken Fattoush Salad
Chicken Roti, Romaine, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pita Chips, Olives, Pomegranate Vinaigrette (NEW!), and Garlic Sauce
- Salmon Fattoush Salad
Fresh Salmon, Romaine, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Pita Chips, Olives, Pomegranate Vinaigrette (NEW!), and Garlic Sauce
- Harissa Chopped Salad
Harissa Chicken, Mixed Greens, Purple Cabbage, Curried Carrots, Chickpea Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Turkish Cranberries (NEW!), Feta, and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
- Sumac Steak Salad
Sumac Skirt Steak (NEW!), Mixed Greens, Purple Cabbage, Lemony Brussels Sprouts (NEW!), Turkish Cranberries (NEW!), Olives, Feta, Pickled Onions, and Pomegranate Vinaigrette
- Plant Power Salad
Shawarma Butternut Squash (NEW!), Kale, Purple Cabbage, Lemony Brussels Sprouts (NEW!), Chickpea Salad, Olives, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, and Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Build Your Own Salad
Choice of Lettuce, Choice of Mains, Choice of Sides, Choice of Toppings, Choice of Spreads, and Choice of Sauces
Greens & Grains
- Mezze Protein Greens & Grains$18.95
Chicken Roti, Harissa Chicken, Sumac Skirt Steak (NEW!), Falafel, Mixed Greens, Saffron Rice, Purple Cabbage, Persian Cucumbers, Hummus, and Tahini Sauce
- Salmon and Kale Greens & Grains
Fresh Salmon, Kale, Saffron Rice, Chickpea Salad, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Olives, and Mediterranean Yogurt
- Build Your Own Greens & Grains
Choice of Lettuce, Choice of Rice, Choice of Mains, Choice of Sides, Choice of Toppings, Choice of Spreads, and Choice of Sauces
Pitas
- Hot Harissa Chicken Pita
Double Harissa Chicken, Angel's Bakery Pita, Curried Carrots, Feta, Israeli Pickles, Pickled Onions, and Red S'hug Sauce
- Chicken Roti & Tahini Pita
Double Chicken Roti, Angel's Bakery Pita, Persian Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Green S'hug Sauce, and Tahini Sauce
- Classic Falafel Street Pita
Falafel, Angel's Bakery Pita, Purple Cabbage, Curried Carrots, Israeli Pickles, Mango Amba Sauce, and Tahini Sauce
- Spicy Sumac Steak Pita
Double Sumac Skirt Steak (NEW!), Angel's Bakery Pita, Purple Cabbage, Grape Tomatoes, Israeli Pickles, Pickled Onions, Garlic Sauce, and Red S'hug Sauce
- Build Your Own Pita
Choice of Pita, Choice of Double Main, Choice of Sides/Toppings/Spreads, and Choice of Sauces
Kids
Family
- Family Feast$54.50
Serves: 4-6 The easiest way to please a group. Includes your choice of 1 Main, choice of 2 Sides, choice of 3 Toppings, choice of 3 Sauces, Saffron Rice, Regular Pitas, Turkish Coffee Brownies (NEW!), and Olive Oil Sea Salt Blondies (NEW!).
- BIG Family Feast$94.50
Serves: 6-8 The easiest way to please a large group. Includes your choice of 1 Main, choice of 2 Sides, choice of 3 Toppings, choice of 3 Sauces, Saffron Rice, Regular Pitas, Turkish Coffee Brownies (NEW!), and Olive Oil Sea Salt Blondies (NEW!).
Sides
Drinks
- Organic Juices & Teas$2.95
- Sodas$2.95
- Bai® Brasilia Blueberry$2.95Out of stock
- Bai® Molokai Coconut$2.95Out of stock
- Bottled Water$1.95
- smartwater®$2.85
- Sanpellegrino® Aranciata Rossa$2.50
- Sanpellegrino® Limonata$2.50
- Sanpellegrino® Sparkling Water$2.50
- Spindrift® Grapefruit$2.50
- Spindrift® Raspberry Lime$2.50
- Mott's® Kids Apple Juice$1.50
- Horizon Organic® Kids Lowfat Regular Milk$1.50
- Horizon Organic® Kids Lowfat Chocolate Milk$1.50
- La Colombe® Oatmilk Draft Latte$4.00
- La Colombe® Brazilian Cold Brew$4.00