Round Up Coffee Cosby Hwy
SIGNATURE ESSPRESSO DRINK
- BLACK BEAR
Chocolate & caramel mocha$4.50
- ROUNDUP MOCHA
White chocolate & caramel mocha$4.50
- SMOKY MTN. MOCHA
White or Dark chocolate & peppermint mocha$4.50
- BACK ROAD MOCHA
Chocolate, almond, & marshmallow mocha$4.75
- CAMPFIRE MOCHA
Chocolate & toasted marshmallow mocha, topped with graham cracker crumbles$4.75
- CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY
Chocolate & strawberry mocha$4.75
- RASPBERRY KISS
White chocolate & raspberry mocha$4.75
- COWGIRL
Hazelnut, caramel, & cinnamon latte$4.75
- LASSO
Vanilla & caramel latte$4.50
- COWBOY
Irish cream latte with extra shot of espresso$5.00
- CHEESECAKE LATTE
Cheesecake latte with your choice of added flavor$4.75
- COURTNEY'S SPECIAL
Brown sugar & salted caramel, breve style$4.75
- SHAMROCK$4.75
- COOKIES & CREAM$4.75
OLD FASHIONS
- AMERICANO
Espresso topped with water...add a flavor and/or cream$3.50
- LATTE
Espresso mixed with milk...add your favorite flavor or drink it plain!$4.00
- CAPPUCCINO
Espresso topped with steamed/foamed milk$4.00
- MOCHA
Chocolate mixed with espresso & milk$4.25
- WHITE MOCHA
White chocolate, espresso, & milk$4.25
- HOT COCOA
Smooth, sweet chocolate mixed with steamed milk$3.00
- ESPRESSO SHOT A LA CARTE
Espresso and nothing else!$0.50
REDBULL REFRESHERS
- JACKPOT
Red Bull infused with blue raspberry, green apple, and our secret sauce$4.50
- TENNESSEE PUNCH
Red Bull infused with blackberry and pomegranate$4.50
- SUNSET
Red Bull infused with strawberry, passionfruit, and a splash of fresh orange juice$4.50
- TANGO
Red Bull infused with orange, lime, and mango$4.50
- ROPING REDBULL
Red Bull infused with green apple and our secret sauce$4.50
- VOLUNTEER ENERGY
Red Bull infused with orange and vanilla...add cream for a dreamsicle experience!$4.50
- GET PEACHY
Red Bull infused with peach and our secret sauce...add cream for a peaches & cream experience!$4.50
- HORSESHOE
Red Bull infused with red raspberry, almond, and our secret sauce$4.50
- STRAWBERRY SPLASH
Red Bull infused with strawberry and banana$4.50
- PIXIE STICK
Red Bull infused with orange, pomegranate, and almond$4.50
- SOUR JELLY BEAN
Red Bull infused with sour candy, strawberry, and watermelon$4.50
- SPUR IT UP
Red Bull infused with coconut and pineapple$4.50
- BUCKAROO
Red Bull infused with green apple, pineapple, and passionfruit$4.50
- CUSTOM FLAVOR
Red Bull infused with your choice of flavors!$4.50
TEA'S & LEMONADES
- PASSION TEA
Passion Tea blended with blackberry and pomegranate...delicious and refreshing!$3.50
- ZEN TEA
Organic Green Tea combined with crisp spearmint, lemon verbena, and zesty lemongrass$3.25
- EARL GREY TEA
Organic Black Tea infused with a sweet bergamot essence.$3.25
- ENGLISH BREAKFAST
A bold blend of Organic Black Teas$3.25
- BLACK OR GREEN TEA
Prebrewed Green or black tea...add your favorite flavor for a custom drink experience!$3.25
- CHAI TEA
Black Tea blended with herbs and spices and mixed with milk for a sweet and spicy beverage. Add your favorite flavor for a custom drink experience!$4.00
- MATCHA TEA
Green Tea with mellow grassy notes, natural sweet nuttiness, a touch of bitterness, and a pleasant savory ending...add your favorite flavor for a custom drink experience$4.00
- ICED LEMONADE
Delicious, all natural, not from concentrate lemonade poured over ice...add your favorite flavor for a refreshing beverage!$3.25
- FROZEN LEMONADE
Chill out with a smooth frozen lemonade...add your favorite flavor and some boba for a refreshing treat!$3.75
DIRTY SODAS
- Coconut Crush
Dr. Pepper or Dr. Pepper Zero with coconut cream$3.50
- Just Peachy
Dr. Pepper or Dr. Pepper Zero with Peach & Vanilla Cream$3.50
- Sun Daze
Sprite or Sprite Zero with watermelon, Pineapple, & Strawberry boba$3.50
- All American
Sprite or Sprite Zero with Blue Raspberry, Raspberry puree, & cream$3.50
- Cheery Cherry
Coke or Coke Zero with Cherry, Vanilla, & cream$3.50
- Just Chillin'
Mtn Dew with Raspberry, Peach, & Vanilla cream$3.50
- Flyin' Solo
Create your own dirty soda$3.50
- Root beer Float
Root Beer infused with vanilla & cream
SMOOTHIES & ITALIAN SODAS
SUMMER VIBES ESPRESSO DRINKS
- Beach, Please
Dark or White Mocha with chocolate macadamia & coconut$4.75
- Pick Your Jam
Peanut butter latte with your choice of Blueberry, Blackberry, Strawberry, or Raspberry$4.75
- Cinnamon Craze
White chocolate mocha with brown sugar, cinnamon, & caramel drizzle...option to add brown sugar boba$4.75
- Berry Delicious
Dark or White Mocha with blackberry & a blackberry drizzle$4.75
- Chip Wrecked
Dark or White mocha with chocolate chip cookie dough pieces, frappe/blended$4.75
SUMMER VIBES REDBULL REFRESHERS
- PARADISE PUNCH
Red Bull infused with Strawberry, Peach, & Coconut with option of peach or strawberry boba$4.50
- HAWAIIAN MAI TAI
Red Bull infused with Peach, Mango, & Pineapple with option of peach boba$4.50
- DEEP BLUE
Red Bull infused with Blueberry & Pomegranate$4.50
- SUMMER SORBET
Red Bull infused with Orange, Cherry, Strawberry & cream$4.50
- JAMAICAN ME CRAZY
Red Bull infused with Orange, Pineapple, & Banana$4.50
SUMMER VIBES SMOOTHIES, LEMONADES, & TEAS
LIL CUBS KIDS MENU
- CUBS SMOOTHIE
A smooth, fruity frozen drink, available in several flavors...add a flavor to create your own unique treat!$2.50
- CUBS LEMONADE
All natural, not from concentrate lemonade, served over ice. Add a flavor to customize!$2.50
- CUBS FROZEN LEMONADE
Delicious and smooth...our frozen lemonade is sure to cool your lil cub down on a hot day! Add their favorite flavor to make it even better!$2.50
- CUBS ITALIAN SODA
A refreshing sparkling soda customized with any flavors you choose! Add cream for an exciting twist!$2.50
- CUBS HOT COCOA
Sweet chocolate mixed with steamed milk$2.50
- CUBS CHOCOLATE MILKSHAKE
Chocolate milkshake...a delicious frozen treat!$2.50
- CUBS VANILLA MILKSHAKE
Vanilla milkshake...a delicious frozen treat!$2.50
- CUBS STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE
Strawberry milkshake...a delicious frozen treat!$2.50
- CUBS CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE MILKSHAKE
Chocolate chip cookie dough milkshake...a delicious frozen treat!$2.50
- CUBS COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE
Chocolate milkshake with Oreo cookies blended in!
- CUBS CHOCOLATE MILK
Cold milk flavored with chocolate
- CUBS STRAWBERRY MILK
Cold milk flavored with strawberry