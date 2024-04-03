Route 9 Sports Bar
Full Menu
Starters & Wings
- French Fries$9.00
Crispy fries
- Cheese Fries$10.00
Topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheese
- Bacon Cheese Fries$12.00
Topped with cheddar mozzarella cheese and bacon
- Chili Fries$13.00
Topped with our house made chili
- Onion Rings$11.00
Beer batter onion rings
- Garlic Cheese Curds$8.99
Served with house made marinara
- Mozzarella Sticks$13.00
Served with house made marinara
- Loaded Nachos$16.00
Tortilla chips topped with chili, lettuce, tomato, black olives, sliced jalapeño, cheddar and Monterey cheese. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, cheese and chipotle sauce. Served with side of pico de gallo and sour cream
- Veggie Quesadilla$15.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, mushrooms and chipotle. Served with pico de gallo and sour cream
- Chicken Wings$16.00
House seasoned wings, baked to perfection then fried. Choice of plain, bbq or buffalo. Served with a side of blue cheese or ranch
- Boneless Chicken Tenders$17.00
Chicken tenders tossed with a choice of plain, BBQ or buffalo. Served with side of blue cheese or ranch
Salads
Angus Burgers
- Hamburger$16.00
6 oz angus patty, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles
- Cheeseburger$17.00
6 oz angus patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles
- Bacon Cheeseburger$19.00
6 oz angus patty, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles
- Route 9 Everything Burger$20.00
6 oz angus patty, lettuce, corn, tomato, ham, bacon, American cheese, egg, chicken fillet
Entrées
- Picanha for 1$27.00
Sizzling top sirloin served with peppers and onions with a side of white rice, vinagrete, and Brazilian bean stuffing
- Picanha for 2$35.00
Sizzling top sirloin served with peppers and onions with a sides of white rice, vinagrete, and Brazilian bean stuffing for two
- Prato Feito$24.00
Strip sirloin and onions, served with side of rice, fried egg, tomato salad, and beans
Desserts
Wraps
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$17.00
Crispy or grilled chicken tender with buffalo sauce, wrapped with lettuce tomato and blue cheese dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$17.00
Crispy or grilled chicken wrapped with lettuce and caesar dressing
- Ham Club Wrap$17.00
Ham wrapped up with bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo
- BLT Wrap$17.00
Bacon wrapped up lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo
- Tuna BLT Wrap$14.99
Tuna and bacon wrapped up lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.00
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
Sub Sandwiches
- Ham Club Sub$18.00
Ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese and mayo
- Ham and Cheese Sub$18.00
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT Sub$14.99
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- BLT Tuna Sub$14.99
Tuna, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo
- Tuna Salad Sub$18.00
Tuna, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub$18.00
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, with bacon, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing
- Steak and Cheese Sub$18.00
Sliced steak topped with American cheese
- Steak Bomb Sub$18.00
Sliced steak, with caramelized onions, peppers, mushroom, and cheese
- Meatball Sub$18.00
Meatballs marinara and American cheese
Pizzas Brasileiro
- Small Portuguesa$19.00
Ham, kielbasa, cheese, onion, egg, and olives
- Large Portuguesa$28.00
Ham, kielbasa, cheese, onion, egg, and olives
- Small Calabreza$19.00
Kielbasa, cheese, onions and olives
- Large Calabreza$28.00
Kielbasa, cheese, onions and olives
- Small Frango C/ Catupiry$19.00
Feathered chicken, cheese, catupiry cheese spread, corn
- Large Frango C/ Catupiry$28.00
Feathered chicken, cheese, catupiry cheese spread, corn
- Small Frango C/ Catupiry & Bacon$19.00
Feathered chicken, bacon, cheese, catupiry cheese spread, corn
- Large Frango C/ Catupiry & Bacon$28.00
Feathered chicken, bacon, cheese, catupiry cheese spread, corn
Tira Gosto// Appetizers
- Porção De Mandioca$10.00
Fried yuca
- Pastel$16.00
Variety brazilian empanadas, chicken, chicken with catupiry, beef, bbq pulled pork, cheese
- Kibe$13.00
Ground beef brazilian meatball
- Torresmo & Mandioca Frita$20.00
Pork crackling with served side of yucca fries or french fries
- Frango À Passarinho$20.00
Fried chicken thighs, with sauted onions and garlic
- Porção De Picanha$25.00
Top sirloin steak served with a side of yucca fries or french fries
- Porção De Filé$26.00
Strip sirloin served with a side of yucca fries or french fries
- Porção Mista$29.00
Little of everything, strip sirloin, fried chicken thighs, Brazilian sausage, choice of yucca fries or french fries
- Peixe Frito$22.00
Battered haddock deep fried, served with green mayo
- Bolinho De Bacalhau$20.00
Cod cakes served with green mayo
- Porção De Camarão$27.00
Sautéed shrimp served with green mayo
- Calamari$23.00
Breaded calamari served with banana peppers
- Fígado De Boi$18.00
Beef liver marinated with onions, tomato and seasonings
Pizzas
Extra Sauce
Pub Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Small White Pizza$12.00
Olive oil, garlic, cheese, bacon & tomato
- Large White Pizza$15.00
Olive oil, garlic, cheese, bacon & tomato
- Small Meat Lovers$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham & bacon
- Large Meat Lovers$17.00
Pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham & bacon
- Small Hawaiian$12.00
Pineapple & ham
- Large Hawaiian$15.00
Pineapple & ham
- Small Buffalo Chicken$13.00
- Large Buffalo Chicken$17.00
- Small Bbq Chicken$13.00
- Large Bbq Chicken$17.00
- Small Pub Pizza$13.00
Onions, peppers, sausage, burger, mushroom & pepperoni
- Large Pub Pizza$17.00
Onions, peppers, sausage, burger, mushroom & pepperoni
- Small Cheese Calzone$12.00
- Large Cheese Calzone$16.00