Roux Soup Bar & Cafe at Burchfield Penny Art Center Burchfield Penney Art Center | 1300 Elmwood Avenue
Cafe Menu
- Duet of Soups$10.95
Choice of two cups of Roux soups with mista salad
- "Perfect Pair" Combo$10.95
Pick and choose any two menu items to suit your cravings.
- Holy Trinity Combo$13.95
A perfect lunch featuring your choice of soup, half salad & half panini!
- Hal's New York Kettle Chips$1.99
- Garden Walk$9.95
garden greens, tomatoes, cucumber, green chickpeas, pickled red onion, radish, croutons, house vinaigrette
- Harvest$10.95
pears, craisins, red onion, almonds, gorgonzola, creamy balsamic dressing (V, GF)
- Caesar$10.95
chopped romaine, classic dressing, grated parmesan, shaved asiago, garlic croutons
- Buddah$10.95
quinoa, marinated tofu, edamame, cucumbers, veggie slaw, avocado, cashews, pickled onions, creamy ginger dressing (*Contains Sesame)
- Burchfield$10.95
baby spinach, roasted peppers, hard boiled egg, bacon, smoked gouda, champagne mustard vinaigrette (GF)
- Quattro Formaggi$9.95
four cheese and tomato, italian panini bread (V)
- Stella Bella$10.50
roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, provolone cheese, Italian panini bread (V)
- Wicked Tuna$10.50
albacore tuna salad, applewood bacon, sharp cheddar cheese, Italian panini bread
- French Dip$11.50
tender pot roast, grilled onions, roasted mushrooms, provolone cheese, garlic aioli, Italian panini bread
- Turkey Melt$11.50
hand carved roast turkey, applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, Italian panini bread
- Turkey & Brie$11.50
hand carved roast turkey, brie, sliced pears, red onion, chipotle raspberry mojo, Tuscan roll
- Muffaletta$11.50
ham, capicola, salami, marinated olive salad, provolone cheese, Italian panini bread
- Spicy African Peanut
Our signature soup made with tomatoes, ginger, coconut, peanut butter and spices. (VG, GF) *Two time winner of Buffalo Soup Fest
- Spinach Gorgonzola Bisque
Creamy spinach bisque finished with gorgonzola cheese (V, GF)
- Winter bean & Bacon
white beans, winter berries, vegetables, kale, bacon and chicken broth (GF)
- Lasagna Bolognese
Italian ragu with ricotta and shell pasta
- New England Clam Chowder
Classic chowder with clams, potatoes, vegetables and cream.
- Nana's Chicken Noodle
roast chicken, bone broth, vegetables, fresh herbs, egg noodles
Beverages
- Bottle H20$2.00
- Saratoga Still H20$3.00
- Saratoga Sparkling H20$3.00
- Pepsi Can 12oz$2.00
- Diet Pepsi Can 12 oz$2.00
- Sprite Can 12 oz$2.00
- Gus Soda | Gingerale$3.25
- Hal's Sparkling | Black Cherry$2.00
- Hal's Sparkling | Lime$2.00
- Harney & Sons Iced Tea | Black Currant$3.50
- Harney & Sons Iced Tea | Green Tea$3.50
- Harney & Sons | Orange Mango$3.50
- Harney & Son's | Lemonade & Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea | Unsweetened$2.25