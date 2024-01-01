Roux
Dinner
Petit
- Our Best Onion Soup$14.00
24 hour bone broth, gruyére, torn sourdough
- Lump Crab Toast$21.00
Golden raisins, grated carrot & vadouvan, over a green salad, toasted almonds
- Cheese Plate$20.00
Local and french cheeses, jam, honey, warm baguette
- Escargots$14.00
Lots of butter & garlic, toast soldiers, crunchy salt
- Chicken & Foie Mousse$15.00Out of stock
Concord grape gelée, grain mustard, pickles
- Roasted Beets w/ Juniper$14.00
- Shaved Fennel & Radish Salad$14.00
Date, walnut & orange gremolata, Asian pear, shaved aged gruyére
- Simple Bright Salad$12.00
- Raw Oyster$2.00Out of stock
- Side Salad$9.00
Grand
- Duck Leg Confit$28.00
Duck fat ginger roasted carrots, brioche crumbs, frisée salad, currants, apple cider vinny
- Parisian Gnocchi$24.00
Crispy french choux pillows, roasted cauliflower, kale lovage & walnut pistou, grated Parmesan
- Fried Chicken Cutlet$26.00
Celeriac & fennel remoulade, curly kale salad, lemon, shaved aged Parmesan
- Pan Seared Cod$26.00
Tangy mushroom and shallot escabeche, garlicky créme, fried sage, charred lemon
- Mussels Mouclade Style$24.00
- Steak Au Poivre$34.00
7 oz coulotte, Nick's green peppercorn sauce, good fries, many chives
- Roux Burger$22.00
Tomato jam, dill pickle, aïoli, leaf lettuce, brioche bun, good fries
Essentials
Later On
Wine
By the Glass
- Domaine Grisy - Burgundy (white)
Chardonnay, Burgundy
- Les Hauts de Lagard - Bordeaux (white)
- Les Grandes Vignes - Rhône (white)
Côtes Du Rhône, Rhône Valley
- Orange
Riesling Blend, Oregon
- Victorians de Chastenay - cremant de bourgogne (sparkling)
Crémant, Languedoc
- Glug Glug - lemberger (red)
Lemberger Blend, Germany
- Jean-François - Rhône (Red)
Côtes Du Rhône, Rhône Valley
- Chateau L'escart - Bordeaux (Red)
Cab & merlot, Bordeaux
Bottles
- Field Recordings ‘Salad Days’$32.00
- Laurent Bannwarth ‘La Petite Folie’$68.00
- Palmer & Co. Brut Reserve$46.00
- Ployez-Jacquemart ‘extra quality brut’$62.00
- Andre Heucq ‘heritage’$92.00
- Joel Falmet ‘extra brut’$120.00
- Pierre Gimonnet ‘brut blanc de blancs’$90.00
- Famille Mousse ‘Eugene’$90.00
- Gaston Chiquet ‘tradition Premier Cru’$90.00
- Patrick Piuze ‘Terroir de Ive’ - Chablis, Burgundy$54.00
- Gerard Duplessis - Chablis, Burgundy$64.00
- Vincent Latour - Mersault, Burgundy$110.00
- Frederic Geschikt ‘holderbaum’ Riesling - Alsace$64.00
- Les Chardon’s Sauvignon Blanc - Loire$38.00
- Domaine Vincendeau Chenin Blanc - Loire$42.00
- Pulpe Fiction Muscadet - Loire$32.00
- Alexis Hudson ‘clac!’ - Loire$52.00
- L’Imparfait Negociant Chardonnay - Ontario CAN$50.00
- Quatre Pierres ‘Les petites cailloux’ - languedoc$38.00
- Anne Pichon Vermentino - Rhone$38.00
- Milan Nesterac ‘OKR’ Chardonnay - Czech$52.00
- Francois Ducrot ‘Auguste’ Grenache Gris - languedoc$42.00
- Fabian Jouves gros manseng - loire$44.00
- Mas Theo roussane - languedoc$48.00
- Les Vins Pirouettes ‘Eros’ - alsace$48.00
- La Patience cinsualt/grenache - rhone$32.00
- Fabian Jouves ‘A Table!’ Malbec - cahors$40.00
- Laura Lardy - Beaujolais, Burgundy$52.00
- Domaine Thenard - Givry, Burgundy$80.00
- Domaine Joliet - Clos de Nuits, Burgundy$160.00
- Chahut et Prodiges ‘coupe de canon’$50.00
- Sebastian David ‘hurluberlu’ cab. franc - Loire$44.00
- Matthieu Barret ‘Petit ours’ Syrah - Rhone$38.00
- Domaine du Mortier ‘Pollux’ cab. Franc - Loire$48.00
- Lestignac ‘Va Te Faire Boire’ merlot/cab$44.00
- Chateau Beausejour ‘empreintes’ merlot - Loire$46.00
- Mas Peyer ‘soifs’ carignan - Languedoc$38.00
- Chateau La Croix-Toulifaut - Pomerol, Bordeaux$100.00
Liquor
Absinthe
- House Absinthe$10.00
- Kubler$10.00
- St. George$11.00
- St. Lawrence Rouge$12.00
- St. Lawrence Blanche$12.00
- Villa Spirits Blanche$12.00
- Leopold Bros. Verte$12.00
- Mansinthe$12.00
- Le Muse Verte$12.00
- Vieux Pontarlier$12.00
- Grand Absinthe$12.00
- Combier$12.00
- Letherbee Charred Oak$12.00
- Duplais$14.00
- Pernod$14.00
- Kubler Verte Suisse$18.00
- Larusee$18.00
Agave
Aromatized Wine
Brandy
Gin
Liqueur Bitter/Botanical
Rum
Whiskey
- House Bourbon$10.00
- House Rye$10.00
- Knobb Creek Bourbon$12.00
- Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon$12.00
- Maker’s Mark Bourbon$13.00
- Four Roses Single Barrel$13.00
- Pinhook Bourbon$13.00
- Michter’s Bourbon$13.00
- Basil Hayden’s Bourbon$14.00
- Jeffersons Ocean Bourbon$20.00
- Knobb Creek Rye$12.00
- Dad’s Hat Rye$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$13.00
- Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch$12.00
- Ledaig 10yr Scotch$16.00
- Laphroaig 10yr Scotch$16.00
- Oban 14yr Scotch$20.00
- Glen Allachie 12yr$18.00
NA & Coffee
Non-Alcoholic
Coffee
Brunch
Petit Brunch
- Buttered Baguette with Nutella$5.00
- Bruléed 1/2 Grapefruit$4.00
- Brown Butter Waffles$11.00
Salted beurremonte butter, Naples maple syrup
- Crispy Smashed Potatoes$9.00
Espelette honey, seasonal jam, rosemary
- Roasted Beets w/ Juniper$14.00
- Simple Bright Salad$12.00
- Smoked Salmon Plate$16.00
Cucumber, pickled pearl onions, caper berries, crème fraîche, all of the seeds, toast
- Lump Crab Toast$21.00
Golden raisins, grated carrot & vadouvan, over a green salad, toasted almonds
Grand Brunch
- Waffle Sammy$14.00
Savory waffle, cardamom bacon, gruyère, fried egg, Naples maple syrup, chives
- Green Eggs Bowl$15.00
Crispy smashed sweet potatoes, curly kale, fried egg, tahini creme, feta, chives, urfa biber
- Soft Salmon Scrambled Eggs$16.00
Smoked trout, lots of dill & chives, cracked pepper, buttered country toast
- Breakfast Sammy Royale$13.00
House ginger pork sausage, jammy onions, fried egg, gruyére, brioche bun
- Roux Burger (Deep Copy)$22.00
Tomato jam, dill pickle, aïoli, leaf lettuce, brioche bun, good fries
Les Croques
Sides
Cocktails
Seasonal (Copy)
- Regale Sailor n/a$14.00
Calvados, benedictine, cinnamon, lemon
- Cranberry Sidecar$14.00
Tequila, génépy, concord grape, lime, fizz
- Bitter-Sweet$14.00
Gin, vadouvan & citrus syrup, fever tree tonic, lime
- A La Carolane$14.00
Calvados, lemon, fresh grenadine. 100% of proceeds donated to the American cancer society
- Yuletide Tonic$15.00
Rye, averna, allspice, lemon, chai syrup, whites
- Espresso Maison$14.00
Rum, cognac, mr. black cold brew, cacao, espresso
- Cafe Social #2$14.00
Bourbon, campari, kafe anme, cocchi torino, chocolate bitters
- Sassafras Fizz$15.00
Rum, aquavit, carrot, ginger syrup, angostura
- Mulled Wine$9.00
Always (Copy)
- The Frenchie$14.00
Vodka, crèmant, lemon, lavender sorbet
- Espresso Maison$14.00
Rum, cognac, mr. black cold brew, cacao, espresso
- Soften the Blow$14.00
Gin, mezcal, absinthe, pink peppercorn, lemon oleo, peychaud's
- Absinthe Negroni$14.00
Aged absinthe, dry & blanc vermouth, campari
- No Voodoo$14.00
Rye, alpine pine liqeuer, cardamaro, smoke
- Sazerac$14.00
Rye, cognac, lemon oleo, peychaud's, absinthe
- Less I Know the Better$14.00
Just tell us what you like, we'll take it from there!
Classic
- Classic Cocktail$14.00
- Mocktail N/A$7.00
- Vodka Espresso Martini$14.00
- Mimosa with Fresh Orange Juice$14.00
- Mimosa Party$42.00
Bottle crémant and trio of seasonal juices
- Death in the Afternoon$14.00
- House Bloody Mary$14.00
- Negroni$14.00
- Manhattan$14.00
- Martini$14.00
- Margarita$14.00
- Sidecar$14.00
- Last Word$14.00
- Daiquiri$14.00
- Bee’s Knees$14.00
- French 75$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Naked and Famous$14.00
- Mai Thai$14.00
- Jungle Bird$14.00
- Pisco Sour$14.00
- Spritz$12.00