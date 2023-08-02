Royal G Lounge 6719 N Nebraska Ave
Food
STARTERS
Mighty Wings
$12.55
Crunchy yet juicy, the original is the way to go -Garlic parmesan: Buttery garlic and parmesan cheese.
Uptown Wings
$12.99
Minced garlic, parmesan cheese and a mix of cajun spice
Blazing Sun
$12.25
Can you Handle the heat? Refined cayenne pepper, roasted chili and jalapeños
The Fun Time Wings
$12.50
Pizzazz Wings
$12.25
Mix of 7 peppers and a pop of sweet honey to tame the ﬁre
ROYAL WINGS
King and Queen Wings
$12.99
Feel like Royalty with the lounge specialty. Our secret blend of spice is mixed with our pineapple and pomegranate sauce
La-Hula Wings
$12.25
Mango, Pineapple, Lemon Sauce
The Bayou Wings
$12.50
With the right amount of garlic, parmesan cheese and mix of our secret seasoning (cajun)
ROYAL TACOS & SALAD
Royal G Lounge 6719 N Nebraska Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(813) 374-1245
Closed