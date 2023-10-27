Taste of Europe 4391 Colonial Blvd Unit 104
Appetizers & Soups
Today, it is the quintessential American salad, but, it was created by an Italian immigrant, Cesare Cardini, in San Diego in 1924
A flavorful Greek traditional salad, invented by restaurant owners in Athens
Has all the fun and taste of an Italian sub sandwich without the carbs
Pronounced brewsketa, it is a menu staple found in every Italian restaurant
Tender calamari, grilled to perfection, served with olive oil and lemon
Real prosciutto of Parma and sweet cantaloupe melon
The traditional creamy bean soup, served Tuscan style with pasta, raw olive oil and pepper.
Pasta
A blend of porcini mushrooms and meat sauce with a touch of cream and Parmesan cheese
Fresh pasta with porcini mushrooms and cream
Our fantastic sauce with clams in their shell, olive oil, garlic and white wine
With a perfect combination of shrimp, calamari and mussels and only a little tomato sauce
Our lasagna is a sumptuous layering of tender pasta sheets, rich meat sauce, creamy bechamel, and melted cheese. Each layer promises a burst of authentic Italian flavors, slow cooked to perfection, capturing the very essence of home style cooking
The delicious green sauce from Genoa, prepared with fresh basil, olive oil, cheese and nuts
Our own delicious version of the traditional Italian tomato and basil sauce
Fettuccine with smoked salmon in a shallot cream
Rigatoni, tomato sauce, cream, Parmesan cheese and vodka
Tomato sauce, pancetta, onion, Parmesan cheese and cream
Traditional gnocchi served in the most traditional way, with a luscious four cheese sauce
The world renowned pasta with a luscious Parmesan and cream sauce
The famous sauce, with tomato, onion, pancetta and red pepper, believed to have been created in Rome by a restaurateur from the small town of Amatrice, east of Rome
The world famous meat sauce. You can't find a better meat sauce anywhere in the world outside of the city of bologna!
Our most famous pasta dish, prepared with egg, bacon, Parmesan cheese, and a touch of cream for smoothness
Pronounced "Ca-cho e pepe", hails from Rome and it means "Cheese and pepper". This minimalist pasta recipe showcases spaghetti with black pepper and Pecorino Romano, and for our rendition, we've added a touch of pancetta for extra richness
Risotti
Creamy arborio rice meets the earthy richness of porcini mushrooms, creating a velvety Italian delicacy, crowned with a touch of Parmesan
Silky arborio rice infused with a medley of fresh seafood, capturing the essence of the ocean in every bite, garnished with a hint of herbs
Velvety arborio rice harmoniously melds with sweet roasted zucca (pumpkin) and a savory salsiccia (sausage), creating a rich and flavorful risotto that dances between autumnal warmth and Italian tradition, all accented with a touch of aromatic herbs
Meat and Seafood
The traditional chicken or veal cutlet, breaded and sautéed in butter, as the real milanese should be
Thinly sliced chicken or veal as it is served in the region of Lombardy, with butter, lemon, and parsley sauce. Great with our amazing, mashed potatoes
Thinly sliced chicken or veal with a porcini mushrooms and cream sauce. One of our bestsellers
Indulge yourself with this famous veal ossobuco, prepared the way it's done in Milan (which is the best way!) with "Gremolada" gravy. Accompanied by rosotto alla Milanese, a very tasty saffron risotto
Scaloppine with prosciutto and fresh sage in a butter-wine sauce. The dish is such an Italian classic, that it's recipe appeared in the very first Italian cookbook, written by Pellegrino Artusi and published in 1891
A famous French recipe, but we make it better than the French! Jumbo shrimp saute with Pernod liquor in a delicious cream sauce, with extra-long basmati rice from the Himalaya
A filet of salmon grilled to perfection and served with olive oil or with our tasty "Burro e panna" (butter and cream sauce)
Two whole grilled fillets of this famous Mediterranean sea bass, prepared the way fish is served in Italy: just virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. The ultimate Mediterranean diet! You can ask for it served with our tasty "Burro e panna" (butter and cream s
Panini
Indulge in our classic Italian sandwich, a culinary journey to the heart of Italy. Stacked with savory ham, spicy salami, aromatic capicola, and melted cheese, each bite promises a burst of authentic flavors. Perfect for those craving a taste of tradition
Discover the flavors of our chicken Parmesan sandwich, a tribute to Italian cuisine. Featuring crispy breaded chicken, smothered in a luscious tomato sauce and topped with gooey mozzarella, this sandwich ensures a delightful culinary experience with each b
Experience the richness of our veal Parmesan sandwich, a true Italian masterpiece. With tender breaded veal enveloped in a robust tomato sauce and adorned with melted mozzarella, this sandwich presents a harmonious blend of flavors and textures. An elegant
Napoletana Pizzas 12" Small
Our veggie pizza is a garden- fresh delight. Atop our signature crispy crust and tangy tomato sauce, we layer a vibrant medley of seasonal vegetables: black olives, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and more come together in colorful harmony, enhanced by t
Our meat lover's pizza is a carnivore's dream come true. Resting upon a perfectly crisp crust is a generous spread of our signature tomato sauce, blanketed with a melt-in-your mouth mozzarella. But the real stars are the toppings: spicy pepperoni, thinly-
Our pepperoni pizza is an ode to a beloved classic. Boasting a crispy, golden crust layered with a zesty tomato sauce, rich mozzarella cheese, and adorned with perfectly spiced pepperoni slices, this pizza delivers both warmth and a kick. Every bite is a f
Our pizza margherita is a timeless tribute to Italian tradition. Featuring a crisp, thin crust topped with a fragrant tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella,, and aromatic basil leaves, this pizza is a harmonious blend of simplicity and flavor. Each slice captures
Napoletana Pizzas 16" Large
Small size
Desserts
Our homemade tiramisu is made the original Italian way, with espresso and rum soaked savoiardi layered with a light mascarpone cream and dusted with cocoa powder
Our homemade flourless cake, prepared with eggs and dark Belgian chocolate, is a must for chocolate lovers
The famous Sicilian dessert. Filled with sweet ricotta and Belgian chocolate chips
The quintessential Italian dessert recipe, where sweet ice cream meets hot and strong espresso coffee
Savor the delicate embrace of our exquisite crepes, feather-light and golden brown. Choose between the vibrant sweetness of the finest strawberry jam or the luscious richness of velvety chocolate filling. Every bite promises a symphony of flavors, expertly