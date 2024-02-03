Royal Palm Thai Restaurant 6417 Roosevelt Way NE Suite 201
Full Menu
Appetizer
- Chicken Satay$12.95
Marinated in yellow curry powder coconut milk. Served with homemade peanut sauce, cucumber salad
- Fried Vegetable Rolls$9.95
Fried vegetables rolls served with homemade plum sauce
- Tofu Fresh Rolls$11.95
2 pieces. Rice noodle mixed vegetables, tofu, served with homemade peanut sauce
- Shrimp Fresh Rolls$13.95
2 pieces. Rice noodle mixed vegetables, shrimps, served with homemade peanut sauce
- Tempura Shrimp$11.95
Crispy tempura shrimps served with vinaigrette soy sauce
- Crab Wonton$10.95
Crispy fried wontons with a combination of imitation crab, carrots, cream cheese, served with homemade plum sauce
- Pot Stickers Chicken$9.95
Fired pot stickers chicken served with vinaigrette soy sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$11.95
Crispy coconut shrimp served with homemade plum sauce
- Garlic Green Beans$11.95
Quick stir-fried green beans top with fried shallot
- Fried Tofu$10.95
Fried tofu served with homemade plum sauce
Salad
- Papaya Som Tum$12.95
Papaya, carrots, green bean, tomatoes, lime juice, peanut
- Shrimp Papaya Som Tum$15.95
Papaya, carrots, green bean, tomatoes, shrimp, lime juice, peanut
- Yum Salad$14.95
Cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, lime served on spring mixed
- Larb$14.95
Choice of ground chicken, ground pork, or soft / fried tofu. Red onions, lime, mint leaves, toasted rice, zesty lime served with green lettuce
- Royal Palm Salad$15.95
Spring mix vegetable, tofu, rice noodles, pineapple, walnuts, pineapple ginger dressing
Soup
Curry
Stir-Fried
- Rama$15.95
Spinach, bean sprout, egg served with homemade peanut sauce
- Sweet and Sour$15.95
Homemade sweet and sour sauce, Napa, celery, cucumber, tomatoes, cabbage
- Golden Cashew$15.95
White onions, carrots, bell peppers, cashew nuts
- Basil$15.95
White onion, green beans, bell peppers, basil
- Vegetable Delight$15.95
Cabbage, carrot, Napa, broccoli, cauliflower
- Garlic$15.95
Broccoli, carrots, black pepper, fried garlic
- Eggplant Basil$15.95
Eggplant, white onion, bell peppers, basil
Noodle Dish
Fried Rice
- Thai Fried Rice$14.95
Rice, egg, tomato, broccoli, green onion (Fried egg not included)
- Basil Fried Rice$14.95
Rice, white onions, green beans, bell peppers, basil
- Pineapple Fried Rice$14.95
Rice, egg, raisin, white onion, tomato, pineapple, cashew nut, yellow curry powder (Fried egg not included)
- Spicy Garlic Fried Rice$14.95
Rice, egg, white onion, cashews, green onion, carrot, chili paste
- Crab Fried Rice$20.95
Rice and egg
Signature Dish
- Orange Beef$18.95
Specialty homemade orange sauce, stir-fry beef served on steamed broccoli
- Pineapple Curry Shrimp$19.95
Red curry, shrimp, pineapple, bell, tomatoes
- Crispy Garlic Chicken$16.95
Crispy chicken stir-fried in a sweet garlic sauce serve on steamed broccoli and carrot
- Crispy Orange Chicken$16.95
Crispy chicken stir-fried in a sweet savory sauce with fresh orange serve on steamed broccoli, carrot and fried basil
- Woonsen Pad Thai Shrimp$20.95
Vermicelli, bean sprout, green onion, shrimp, ground peanut
- Salmon Red Curry$21.95
Grilled salmon, broccoli, carrot, spinach, red curry sauce
- Coconut Chicken$19.95
Grilled boneless chicken breast top with special sauce, steamed broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, spinach
- Khao Soi$17.95
Choice of chicken, pork, tofu, beef (3), or shrimp (4). Coconut milk, yellow curry, crispy egg noodles, fried garlic, lime, cilantro, Napa pickled
- Rad Nah Wide Noodles$16.95