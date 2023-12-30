Royal Thai Cuisine 809 N. 2nd street
STARTERS
- Fresh Rolls$10.00
Shrimp or tofu with fresh greens wrapped in rice paper and served with our royal dipping sauce.
- Fried Pork Spare Ribs$12.00
With garlic and pepper served with sriracha sauce.
- Sunny Pork$12.00
Deep fried marinated pork served with our house special dipping sauce.
- Beef One Sunshine$12.00
Deep fried marinated beef served with our house special dipping sauce.
- Crispy Tofu$8.00
Crispy golden fried tofu with sweet and sour grounded peanuts.
- Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Crispy golden fried mixed veggie spring roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crab Rangoon$12.00
Crispy wonton filled with crab meat, Philadelphia cream cheese and onion served with plum pineapple dipping sauce.
- Golden Royal Crispy Rolls$12.00
Royal Thai's special crispy spring roll packed full of flavorful marinated minced shrimp, pork, mushrooms and glass noodles, served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Angel Shrimp$12.00
Crispy wonton wrapped shrimp with Thai herbs served with our homemade sweet mango sauce.
- Chicken or Pork Satay$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken or pork served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
- Thai Chicken Wings$10.00
Simply fried Thai traditional marinated chicken wings served with spicy tamarind chill sauce.
- Hoi Obb$15.00
New Zealand mussels steamed with lemongrass and kaffir leaves with Thai dipping sauce on the side.
SALAD
- Papaya Salad GF$13.00
Thai style mixed green papaya, tomatoes, string beans, peanuts, Thai lime dressing
- House Salad GF$13.00
Fresh mixed green veggies, avocado and crispy tofu topped with our homemade Thai peanut dressing
- Chicken Salad (Larb Gai) GF$14.00
Minced chicken mixed with crunchy smoked rice powder, cilantro and chili lime dressing.
- Beef Salad (Yum Nua) GF$16.00
Tender grilled beef mixed with cucumber, onion, cilantro and sweet chili paste, tossed with flavorful spicy lime dressing.
- Duck Salad (Yum Ped Yang)$24.00
Honey roasted duck mixed with ginger, veggies and tossed in chili paste lime dressing.
- Spicy Calamari Salad (Yum Pla Muek) GF$19.00
Steamed calamari with Thai herb spiced chili. Sweet and flavorful with fresh ginger in a chili lime dressing.
SOUP
- Tofu Soup$6.00
In light vegetables broth with baby spinach and scallions.
- Tom Ka Soup$7.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp. Spicy lemongrass hot and sour soup with coconut milk, cilantro, chili and lime Juice.
- Tom Yum Soup$7.00
Choice of chicken or shrimp. A traditional favorite, spicy lemongrass hot and sour soup with tomatoes, cilantro and lime juice.
VEGAN
- Tofu Poke GF$14.00
Jasmine rice pared with crispy tofu, carrots, cucumbers.
- General Tso Tofu GF$14.00
Jasmine rice combined with broccoli, red bell peppers, and ginger in our signature homemade sauce.
- Tofu Supreme GF$14.00
Jasmine rice, broccoli, and crispy tofu stuffed with our homemade lemongrass chili paste.
- House Vegan Noodle Soup$14.00
Rice noodles with vegetable and tofu in a flavorful vegetable soup garnished with cilantro and fired garlic.
NOODLE & FRIED RICE
- Pad Thai GF$15.00
Stir-Fried rice noodles with egg and bean sprouts in a tangy tamarind reduction sauce topped with ground peanuts.
- Pad See You GF$15.00
Thick rice noodles stir-fried with broccoli, egg, and black soybean sauce.
- Drunken Noodles GF$15.00
Spicy thick rice noodles stir-fried with basil, onions and red bell peppers.
- Street Noodle #1$15.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro
- Street Noodle #2$15.00
Thin egg noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro.
- Thai Fried Rice GF$15.00
Classic fried rice with egg, onions, green onion.
- Mango Fried Rice GF$15.00
Fried rice, egg, fresh mango, red bell and curry powder.
- Spicy Basil Fried Rice GF$15.00
Fried rice, bell peppers, and basil in spicy garlic basil sauce.
- Pineapple Fried Rice GF$15.00
Fried rice, egg, fresh pineapple, cashew nut and curry powder
CURRIES
- Panang Curry$15.00
An alternative for red curry lovers, featuring a creamy coconut and peanut curry sauce atop broccoli, cabbage and carrot.
- Rama Curry$15.00
Our famous peanut curry sauce carefully simmered by our chef to perfection, pared with fresh spinach and choice of meat.
- Emerald Curry (Green Curry)$15.00
A blend of green chili paste and coconut milk simmered with bamboo shoots. eggplant, bell pepper and basil leaves.
- Ruby Curry (Red Curry)$15.00
Aromatic red curry spices swiftly simmered in coconut milk to produce delightful herb-infused aromas, complete with bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
- Golden Curry (Yellow Curry)$15.00
Slow-cooked In yellow curry with onion and potatoes for a flavorful experience.
ROYAL DINING
- Crab Fried Rice$24.00
Jumbo lump crab, fried rice and egg with chef's family sauce recipe and a side of cucumber and tomato.
- Spicy Basil Pork Belly$19.00
Bell peppers and basil leaves in rich chili basil garlic sauce.
- Angry Prawns$26.00
Sautéed river prawns with curry paste, kaffir lime leaf, ginger and young peppercorn served over fried eggplant on a sizzling plate.
- Healthy Chu Chi Salmon$26.00
Grilled King salmon fillet with "Chu-Chi" aromatic red curry served with brown rice and warmed broccoli.
- Royal Red Snapper (Whole Fish)$38.00
Crispy golden brown with Thai herbs, mango, red onion, cashew nuts with Thai spice lime juice.
- Royal Pad Thai GF$32.00
Lobster with chef special sauce, bean sprouts, peanuts and dried shrimp wrapped in an egg net.
ENTREES
- Spicy Basil (Pad Kra Prow)$15.00
Thai famous stir-fry with onions, string beans, bell peppers, and basil leaves in rich chili basil garlic sauce.
- Fresh Ginger (Pad Khing Sod)$15.00
Fresh ginger, onions, bell peppers with our chef's special black bean sauce.
- Garlic Pepper (Pad Ka Tiem)$15.00
Mix vegetables topped with crispy garlic brown sauce.
- Cashew Nuts (Pad Him Ma Parn)$15.00
Cashew nuts, onions, and bell peppers with our chef's special sweet chill brown sauce.
- Sweet and Sour (Pad Prew Wan)$15.00
Cucumber, fresh pineapple, onions, and tomatoes in homemade sweet & sour sauce.
- Wild Orchid (Pad Nam Prik Pow)$15.00
Crispy chicken, onions, and bell peppers with our chef's spicy chili paste sauce.
- Spicy Bamboo Shoots (Pad Phed)$15.00
Bell peppers, bamboo shoots, basil in red curry paste sauce.
- Eggplant (Pad Ma Kua)$15.00
Eggplant. onion, bell peppers. basil and garlic in our chef's special salted soy bean sauce.
- Pad Bangkok Broccoli (Pad Ka Na)$15.00
Broccoli with our chef's special oyster brown sauce.
- Mixed Vegetables (Pad Pak Ruam Mit)$15.00
Mixed vegetables with our chef's special oyster sauce.
ROYAL SUSHI ROLLS
- White Fox$14.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with spicy mayo kani salad and eel sauce
- Pattaya$15.00
Shrimp tempura and avocado, kani, cucumber, and cream cheese inside, soy paper and eel sauce.
- Bangkok$18.00
Baked spicy scallop, avocado, and kani inside, top with salmon avocado, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
- Royal$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, and kani inside, top with eel, caviar, and eel sauce.
- Forrest$12.00
Cucumber and eel inside, top with avocado and eel
- Double Salmon$14.00
Spicy crunch salmon inside, top with salmon and hot sauce.
- Elephant$17.00
Soft shell crab, cucumber, and avocado inside, top with spicy kani, eel sauce, and spicy mayo.
- Tiffany$16.00
Salmon, kani, and cream cheese inside, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and scallion. (6 pcs.)
- Phuket Island$16.00
Tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado inside, top with spicy tuna, eel sauce, scallion, and hot sauce.
- Volcano$16.00
Cucumber and avocado inside, topped with spicy kani, crunch, and eel sauce. (6 pcs.)
- Rainbow$16.00
Kani, cucumber, and avocado inside, top with tuna, salmon, and white fish.
- Eagle$16.00
Shrimp tempura and cucumber inside, top with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
- Sweetheart$16.00
Spicy tuna, crunch, and avocado inside, top with tuna.
- Phoenix$16.00
Spicy crunch and kani inside, top with steamed shrimp and spicy mayo.
- King House$16.00
Spicy tuna, crunch, spicy salmon, and spicy yellowtail inside, top with kani, seaweed salad, and eel sauce.
TEMPURA ROLLS
- Crabmeat Tempura Roll$11.00
- Crunchy California Roll$16.00
Deep-fried California topped with spicy mayo sauce.
- Eel Tempura Roll$11.00
- Philly Tempura Roll$16.00
Deep-fried Philly topped with spicy mayo sauce.
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber with unagi sauce.
- Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll$13.00
Deep-fried spicy tuna topped with spicy mayo sauce.
- Spider Roll$17.00
Deep-fried soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus with unagi sauce.
MAKI ROLLS
- Alaska Roll$7.00
Salmon, avocado.
- Philly Roll$7.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado.
- Boston Roll$6.00
Tuna, avocado.
- California Roll$7.00
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber.
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
Spicy tuna
- Spicy Salmon Roll$7.00
Spicy salmon
- Florida Roll$9.00
Tuna, yellowtail, avocado, orange, caviar.
- Yellowtail Roll$7.00
Yellow tail
- Crab Stick Roll$6.00
Crab stick
- Crunchy Shrimp Roll$7.00
Cooked shrimp, tempura flakes, orange caviar with spicy mayo.
- Dancing Eel Roll$6.00
Eel, cucumber
- Dynamite Roll$7.00
Tuna, salmon, topped with spicy mayo and baked
- Salmon Roll$7.00
Salmon
DESSERT
- Fried Banana With Homemade Coconut Ice Cream$12.00
- Mango & Sticky Rice$10.00
Mango, sticky rice, coconut milk & sweet sauce.
- Young Coconut & Sticky Rice$10.00
Young coconut, sticky rice, coconut milk & sweet sauce.
- Ice Cream In A Coconut Half Shell$13.00
Vanilla ice cream, coconut milk, sweet sauce, roasted peanuts.