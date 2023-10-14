Royal On The Ridge 14886 S.Traverse Ridge Rd Draper, UT 84020
Dinner
Blanco Lobster Ravioli
homemade blanco sauce with spinach / cheese filled ravioli can add sauteed mushrooms
Meatloaf
Elk / pork blend in house made sauce served with season veggies
Burger
Fresh beef and brisket pattie, served on a fresh bun with all the great fixings including bacon- served with fries or side salad
Ridge Chicken Pot Pie
In house start to finish - chicken, celery, fresh herbs in season veggies, topped with pastry puff
Royal Lasagna
Homemade four layer sausage lasagna, baked in cast iron
Royal Sliders
3 sliders - 1 wagyu, 1 pork belly, 1 chicken served on mini buns
Salmon
Pan seared fresh cut salmon, smashed potatoes, topped with in house mustard cream sauce
Shrimp Parm Pasta
royal in house pesto sauce grilled shrimp parm cheese
Wagyu Steak
in house herb butter served with roasted potato
Drinks
Coffee/Tea
NON MENU Cocktails
Sodas
Wine
5 oz 19 CRIMES PINOT NOIR
BTL 19 Crimes
BTL Antiquum Juel
5 oz Alexander Pinot
BTL Alexander Pinot
5 oz Parducci PINOT NOIR
BTL Parducci PINOT NOIR
5 oz Noble Vines Chardonnay
5 oz Decoy Chardonnay
BTL Decoy CHARDONNAY
5 oz Josh CHARDONNAY
BTL Josh CHARDONNAY
5 oz HOUSE CHARD (Leaping Horse)
5 oz Parducci CHARDONNAY
BTL Parducci CHARDONNAY
BTL LaTour Bourgogne
5oz William Hill CHARD
BTL William Hill CHARD
5oz. OTTS Dream- Sauvignon Blanc
BTL OTTS Dream- Sauvignon Blanc
5oz. Pascal Jolivet Attitude- Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Pascal Jolivet Attitude- Sauvignon Blanc
5 oz Josh SAUV BLANC
BTL Josh SAUV BLANC
5 oz Savee Sea Sauv.
BTL Savee Sea Sauv
3 oz House Cab
5 oz House Cab
3 oz Leaping Horse CABERNET
5 oz Leaping Horse CABERNET
3 oz Decoy - CABERNET
5 oz Decoy- CABERNET
BTL Decoy- CABERNET
3 oz Caymus Cab
5 oz Caymus Cab
BTL Caymus Cab
5 oz Pine Ridge Cabernet
BTL Pine Ridge Cabernet
3oz. Menage A' Trois Red Blend
5oz. Menage A' Trois Red Blend
BTL Menage A' Trois Red Blend
3 oz Rhiannon
5 oz Rhiannon
BTL Rhiannon
5 oz Alta Norcal
BTL Alta Norcal
5 oz Chaos Theory
BTL Chaos Theory
5oz. Menage A' Trois White Blend
BTL Menage A' Trois White Blend
5 oz Sixpence
BTL Epoch Estates
3oz. Zonin Prosecco
5oz. Zonin Prosecco
5oz. Laurent Perrier- Brut
BTL Laurent Perrier- Brut
BTL Zonin Prosecco
BTL Lamarca
5 oz Plungerhead
BTL Plungerhead
5 oz Corbett Canyon
BTL Corbett Canyon
3 oz Bucklin' Bambino
5 oz Bucklin' Bambino
BTL Bucklin' Bambino
CORK FEE
3oz. Santa Cristina- Pinot Grigo; Italy
5oz. Santa Cristina- Pinot Grigo; Italy
BTL Santa Cristina- Pinot Grigo; Italy
3 oz Josh Pinot GRIGIO
5 oz Josh Pinot GRIGIO
BTL Josh PINOT GRIGIO
5 oz House PINOT GRIGIO- 101 north
3 oz 14 Hands - Pinot GRIGIO
5 oz 14 Hands - Pinot GRIGIO
BTL 14 Hands PINOT GRIGIO
3 oz Vino Del Fratelli
5 oz Vino Del Fratelli
BTL Vino Del Fratelli
5 oz Almaden
BTL Almaden
3oz Willamette Valley
5oz Willamette Valley
BTL Willamette Valley
Pizza
Margherita
In house sauce mozz cheese and basil
Prominence Veggie
local veggies
Ridge Of Meats
local cured meats mozzarella cheese peppers and mushrooms
Royal Blanco
in house royal sauce mozzarella cheese chicken arugula & balsamic glaze
Short Rib Pizza
short rib garlic mozzarella cheese arugula
The Monarchic
artichoke hearts chicken garlic sauce spinach mushrooms parm cheese balsamic glaze
Pepperoni
Cheese
Salads
House Salad
romaine Spring Mix lettuce, parmesan, cucumber. Feta, local roasted tomatoes. Red onion topped with in house balsamic vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, cucumbers, local tomatoes, green onions, local gorgonzola crumbles wirh in house gorgonzola dressing
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts, croutons, fresh local parmesan cheese, creamy caesar dressing
Royal Cobb Salad
chicken romaine hearts, bacon ,egg, tomato, avocado, red onion, blue cheese red wine dressing
Small Bites
Ridged Baked Brie
oven baked brie inside fresh roll, served with roasted garlic, honey and toasted ciabatta- apple slices and jam
Bourdon Glazed Pork Belly
slow roasted pork belly in our in house bourdon sweet glaze sauce
Caprese
Crab Cake
in house made jumbo crab cake
Mac & Cheese Bites
fried mac & cheese balls served with a sweet sriracha
Prominence Staple Board - LARGE
assorted local cheeses & meats- local in season accoutements and jalp jam (serves 6)
Prominence Staple Board- SMALL
assorted local cheeses & meats- local in season accoutements and jalp jam (serves 4)
Ridge Top Wings
8 grilled wings, smothered in our in house bourdon koren sweet sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles
Royal Baked Goat Cheese
ricotta cheese, goat cheese, marinara herb sauce served with flat bread