Royse's Hamburgers & More 2340 Harrison Ave
Food
Combo Meals
#1 - Bacon Cheese Combo Meal
1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink
#2 - Chicken Fillet Combo Meal
Chicken fillet Pattie on a hoagie bun with white sauce and lettuce, large fry and medium drink
#3 - Butte Burger Combo Meal
Two small patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink
#4 - Grilled Chicken Combo Meal
Grilled chicken Pattie on a plain bun with white sauce, lettuce and tomato, large fry and medium drink
#5 - Haddock Fish Sandwich Combo Meal
Haddock fish Pattie on a plain bun with tartar and lettuce, large fry and medium drink
#6 - Double Cheese Combo Meal
Two small patties on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink
Kid's Meal
Kid's Meal - Chicken O's
4 chicken o's with a small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal -Hamburger
Small Pattie with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal - Cheeseburger
Small Pattie with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal - Corndog
Corndog (ketchup or mustard), small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal - Hotdog
Foot long hotdog on a bun, small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal - Toasted Cheese
Toasted cheese on a plain bun, small fry, kid's drink and prize
Kid's Meal - Chicken Strip
1 chicken strip, small fry, kid's drink and prize
Burgers
Bacon Bounty Cheese
1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and hamburger sauce
Big Montana
Two big patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Bounty
1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Bounty Cheese
1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Butte
Two small patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Cheeseburger (small)
Small Pattie on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Double Bounty
Two 1/4 patties on a seeded bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Double Bounty Cheese
Two 1/4 patties on a seeded bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Double Cheese
Two small patties on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Hamburger (small)
Small Pattie on a plain bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce
Mushroom and Swiss
1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, white sauce and lettuce
Pastrami and Swiss
1/4 lb pattie and Pastrami on a seeded bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and white sauce
Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on a hoagie bun with white sauce or mayo
Chicken Club Sandwich
Chicken fillet Pattie with bacon, lettuce, tomato and white sauce
Chicken Fillet Sandwich
Chicken fillet Pattie on a hoagie bun with white sauce and lettuce
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken Pattie on a plain bun with white sauce, lettuce and tomato
Haddock Fish Sandwich
Haddock fish Pattie on a plain bun with tartar and lettuce
Halibut Fish Sandwich
2 Halibut pieces on a hoagie bun with tartar and lettuce
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Ham with cheese on a hoagie bun with white sauce or mayo
Pork Chop
Pork chop on a seeded bun with pickles, onion and mustard
Taco Burger
Taco meat on a plain bun with cheese and lettuce
Toasted Cheese
Toasted cheese on a plain bun
Chicken
Chicken O's
Chicken O's sold individually
Small Popcorn Chicken
Small popcorn chicken with 1 dipping sauce
Large Popcorn Chicken
Large popcorn chicken with 2 dipping sauce
8 pc Chicken Wings
8 chicken wings (plain, bbq, zesty or buffalo) with 1 ranch or blu cheese
15 pc Chicken Wings
15 chicken wings (plain, bbq, zesty or buffalo) with 2 ranch or blu cheese
Dinners
2 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries
2 chicken fingers with a small fry and 1 dipping sauce
4 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries
4 chicken fingers with a small fry and 1 dipping sauce
6 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries
6 chicken fingers with a small fry and 2 dipping sauces
Regular (3 pc) Chicken Dinner
Three pieces of chicken with a small fry and dinner roll
Jumbo (5 pc) Chicken Dinner
Five pieces of chicken with a small fry and dinner roll
2 pc Halibut and Fries
2 pieces of Halibut with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 1 side of tartar
4 pc Halibut and Fries
4 pieces of Halibut with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 2 sides of tartar
6 pc Shrimp and Fries
6 shrimp with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 1 cocktail sauce
Hotdogs
Salads
Fries
Individual
Small Pattie
1 small pattie
Large Pattie
1 large pattie
Chicken Fillet Pattie
1 chicken fillet pattie
Grilled Chicken Pattie
1 grilled chicken pattie
Shrimp
1 piece of shrimp
Halibut
1 piece of halibut
Chicken Strip
1 chicken strip
Coleslaw
1 side of coleslaw
Dinner Roll
1 dinner roll
Hotdog (no bun)
1 hotdog (no bun)
Pork chop Pattie
1 pork chop pattie
Haddock Pattie
1 haddock fish pattie
Fried Chicken
1 piece of chicken
12 oz cup of Ice Cream
No topping
16 oz cup of Ice Cream
No topping
22 oz cup of Ice Cream
No topping
32 oz cup of Ice Cream
No topping
Drinks
Small Grape Lime Rickey
Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring
Small Cherry Lime Rickey
Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring
Medium Grape Lime Rickey
Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring
Medium Cherry Lime Rickey
Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring
Large Grape Lime Rickey
Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring
Large Cherry Lime Rickey
Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring
Kid's Drink
Small Drink
Medium Drink
Large Drink
Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Small Lime Squeeze
Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge
Medium Lime Squeeze
Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge
Large Lime Squeeze
Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Ice Cream
Small Shake
12 oz
Medium Shake
16 oz
Large Shake
22 oz
Small Malt
12 oz
Medium Malt
16 oz
Large Malt
22 oz
Waffle Bowl Sundae
Waffle bowl, ice cream and 1 topping
Small Sundae
Ice cream with 1 topping
Large Sundae
Ice cream with 1 topping
Float
Root beer, Coke or Soda with ice cream