Royse's Hamburgers & More 2340 Harrison Ave

Food

Combo Meals

#1 - Bacon Cheese Combo Meal

$10.79

1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink

#2 - Chicken Fillet Combo Meal

$9.99

Chicken fillet Pattie on a hoagie bun with white sauce and lettuce, large fry and medium drink

#3 - Butte Burger Combo Meal

$9.99

Two small patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink

#4 - Grilled Chicken Combo Meal

$9.99

Grilled chicken Pattie on a plain bun with white sauce, lettuce and tomato, large fry and medium drink

#5 - Haddock Fish Sandwich Combo Meal

$9.99

Haddock fish Pattie on a plain bun with tartar and lettuce, large fry and medium drink

#6 - Double Cheese Combo Meal

$9.99

Two small patties on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, large fry and medium drink

Kid's Meal

Kid's Meal - Chicken O's

$6.75

4 chicken o's with a small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal -Hamburger

$6.75

Small Pattie with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal - Cheeseburger

$7.50

Small Pattie with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce, small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal - Corndog

$6.75

Corndog (ketchup or mustard), small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal - Hotdog

$9.30

Foot long hotdog on a bun, small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal - Toasted Cheese

$6.75

Toasted cheese on a plain bun, small fry, kid's drink and prize

Kid's Meal - Chicken Strip

$6.75

1 chicken strip, small fry, kid's drink and prize

Burgers

Bacon Bounty Cheese

$6.75

1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles and hamburger sauce

Big Montana

$6.75

Two big patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Bounty

$5.00

1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Bounty Cheese

$5.75

1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Butte

$5.75

Two small patties with cheese on a double cut bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Cheeseburger (small)

$2.95

Small Pattie on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Double Bounty

$6.00

Two 1/4 patties on a seeded bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Double Bounty Cheese

$6.75

Two 1/4 patties on a seeded bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Double Cheese

$5.75

Two small patties on a plain bun with cheese, lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Hamburger (small)

$2.75

Small Pattie on a plain bun with lettuce, pickles and hamburger sauce

Mushroom and Swiss

$6.75

1/4 lb Pattie on a seeded bun with mushrooms, Swiss cheese, white sauce and lettuce

Pastrami and Swiss

$6.75

1/4 lb pattie and Pastrami on a seeded bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mustard and white sauce

Sandwich

BLT Sandwich

$4.75

Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich on a hoagie bun with white sauce or mayo

Chicken Club Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken fillet Pattie with bacon, lettuce, tomato and white sauce

Chicken Fillet Sandwich

$5.75

Chicken fillet Pattie on a hoagie bun with white sauce and lettuce

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

Grilled chicken Pattie on a plain bun with white sauce, lettuce and tomato

Haddock Fish Sandwich

$5.75

Haddock fish Pattie on a plain bun with tartar and lettuce

Halibut Fish Sandwich

$9.75

2 Halibut pieces on a hoagie bun with tartar and lettuce

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Ham with cheese on a hoagie bun with white sauce or mayo

Pork Chop

$5.25

Pork chop on a seeded bun with pickles, onion and mustard

Taco Burger

$4.75

Taco meat on a plain bun with cheese and lettuce

Toasted Cheese

$2.00

Toasted cheese on a plain bun

Chicken

Chicken O's

Chicken O's sold individually

Small Popcorn Chicken

$5.25

Small popcorn chicken with 1 dipping sauce

Large Popcorn Chicken

$7.25

Large popcorn chicken with 2 dipping sauce

8 pc Chicken Wings

$7.50

8 chicken wings (plain, bbq, zesty or buffalo) with 1 ranch or blu cheese

15 pc Chicken Wings

$13.95

15 chicken wings (plain, bbq, zesty or buffalo) with 2 ranch or blu cheese

Dinners

2 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries

$5.95

2 chicken fingers with a small fry and 1 dipping sauce

4 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries

$7.95

4 chicken fingers with a small fry and 1 dipping sauce

6 pc Chicken Fingers and Fries

$9.95

6 chicken fingers with a small fry and 2 dipping sauces

Regular (3 pc) Chicken Dinner

$8.50

Three pieces of chicken with a small fry and dinner roll

Jumbo (5 pc) Chicken Dinner

$10.50

Five pieces of chicken with a small fry and dinner roll

2 pc Halibut and Fries

$11.25

2 pieces of Halibut with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 1 side of tartar

4 pc Halibut and Fries

$15.25

4 pieces of Halibut with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 2 sides of tartar

6 pc Shrimp and Fries

$10.75

6 shrimp with a small fry, side of coleslaw and 1 cocktail sauce

Hotdogs

Corndog

$2.75

Corndog with 1 side of ketchup or mustard

Hotdog

$5.25

Foot long hotdog on a bun with mustard relish sauce

Taco Dog

$6.25

Foot long hotdog on a bun with taco meat

Salads

Taco Salad

$8.25

Freshly made shell, lettuce, white sauce, taco meat, cheese, tomato and guacamole

Chicken Salad

$8.25

Freshly made shell, lettuce, white sauce, chicken meat, cheese, tomato and guacamole

Green Salad

$1.95

Green salad with 1 side of dressing

Fries

Fries (small)

$3.00

Small fry with 1 small fry sauce or ketchup

Fries (Large)

$3.95

Large fry with 1 big fry sauce or ketchup

Onion Ring

$3.95

Onion ring with 1 big fry sauce or ketchup

Crisscut

$3.95

Crisscut fry with 1 big fry sauce or ketchup

Sauce

Bottle of Fry Sauce

$5.99

16 oz bottle of fry sauce

Individual

Small Pattie

$2.00

1 small pattie

Large Pattie

$3.50

1 large pattie

Chicken Fillet Pattie

$3.50

1 chicken fillet pattie

Grilled Chicken Pattie

$3.50

1 grilled chicken pattie

Shrimp

$2.00

1 piece of shrimp

Halibut

$3.95

1 piece of halibut

Chicken Strip

$2.00

1 chicken strip

Coleslaw

$1.25

1 side of coleslaw

Dinner Roll

$0.75

1 dinner roll

Hotdog (no bun)

$3.00

1 hotdog (no bun)

Pork chop Pattie

$3.50

1 pork chop pattie

Haddock Pattie

$3.50

1 haddock fish pattie

Fried Chicken

$3.00

1 piece of chicken

12 oz cup of Ice Cream

$4.00

No topping

16 oz cup of Ice Cream

$5.00

No topping

22 oz cup of Ice Cream

$6.00

No topping

32 oz cup of Ice Cream

$10.00

No topping

Drinks

Small Grape Lime Rickey

$3.55

Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring

Small Cherry Lime Rickey

$3.55

Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring

Medium Grape Lime Rickey

$3.95

Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring

Medium Cherry Lime Rickey

$3.95

Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring

Large Grape Lime Rickey

$4.50

Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge with either grape flavoring

Large Cherry Lime Rickey

$4.50

Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge with either cherry flavoring

Kid's Drink

$2.35

Small Drink

$2.75

Medium Drink

$3.00

Large Drink

$3.50

Coffee

$0.95

Hot Tea

$0.75

Hot Chocolate

$0.95

Small Lime Squeeze

$3.15

Sprite with 1 squeezed lime wedge

Medium Lime Squeeze

$3.50

Sprite with 2 squeezed lime wedge

Large Lime Squeeze

$4.00

Sprite with 3 squeezed lime wedge

Milk

$0.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Ice Cream

Small Shake

$4.95

12 oz

Medium Shake

$5.95

16 oz

Large Shake

$6.95

22 oz

Small Malt

$4.95

12 oz

Medium Malt

$5.95

16 oz

Large Malt

$6.95

22 oz

Waffle Bowl Sundae

$3.75

Waffle bowl, ice cream and 1 topping

Small Sundae

$3.95

Ice cream with 1 topping

Large Sundae

$4.75

Ice cream with 1 topping

Float

$3.95

Root beer, Coke or Soda with ice cream

Cone

$1.25

Misc

Miscellaneous

Gift Certificates

$5.00

Toys

$2.00

4 Gallon Bucket with Lid

$2.00

5 Gallon Bucket with Lid

$3.00