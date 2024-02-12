Ruby Slipper Cafe New Orleans_French Quarter
Starters
- French Toast Bites Starter$6.75
Brioche French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
- Pig-Candy Bacon Bites Starter$5.75
Applewood-smoked bacon bites with candy glaze
- Loaded Tots Starter$8.00
Tots topped with apple-braised pork debris, tasso cream sauce and chives Add bacon $1.25
Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.75
Buttermilk biscuits covered in country sausage gravy served with two eggs any style and Applewood-smoked bacon
- Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.75
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike’s Hot Honey® glaze over French toast bites
- Migas$12.75
A Tex-Mex scramble of eggs with pico de gallo, spicy chorizo sausage over crispy tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, pepper jack and cilantro ,served with a side of avocado
Bennies
- The Peacemaker$16.75
Mix and match any two of our Benedicts
- Chicken St. Charles Benedict$15.75
Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with pork tasso cream sauce
- Eggs Cochon Benedict$16.00
Slow-cooked apple-braised pork served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise
- Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict$14.75
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad
- One Tomato, Two Tomato (VEG) Benedict$14.25
Fried green tomato and grilled red tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side salad
French Toast
- Classic French Toast$10.50
Brioche French toast topped with fresh strawberries and cane syrup butter. Served with Applewood-smoked bacon
- French Toast Bites$10.50
Brioche French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce. Served with Applewood-smoked bacon
Pancakes
Eggs & Omelets
- Southern Breakfast$12.75
Two eggs any style, creamy stone-ground grits, Applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomato with a buttermilk biscuit
- Three Little Pigs Omelet$14.25
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham and sausage with Swiss cheese, served with creamy stone-ground grits and a buttermilk biscuit
- Florentine Omelet$13.25
Portabella mushroom, spinach & goat cheese, served with a side salad and a buttermilk biscuit
- Spanish Omelet$13.25
Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, served with creamy stone-ground grits and a buttermilk biscuit
Sammies
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.75
Choice of meat (Applewood-smoked bacon, sausage or chicken sausage), choice of egg (scrambled or fried) and choice of cheese, served on your choice of biscuit or brioche bun with a side of your choice
- Southern BLT$12.75
Fried green & fresh red tomato, Applewoodsmoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche toast, served with fries
- Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Three grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, pepper jack, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of breakfast potatoes
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.25
Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, served with fries
- Burger$13.25
Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, Applewoodsmoked bacon-onion jam, mayo, served with fries
On The Side
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon Side$4.25
- Breakfast Potatoes Side$3.25
- Buttermilk Biscuit Side$3.00
- Chicken Sausage Patties Side$4.25
- Chorizo Sausage Side$4.25
- French Fries Side$3.25
- Fresh Fruit Side$4.00
- One Egg (Any Style) Side$2.50
- Pork Sausage Links Side$4.25
- Stone-Ground Grits Side$3.25
- Stone-Ground Grits w/ Cheddar Side$3.75
- Stone-Ground Grits w/ Goat Cheese Side$3.75
- Stone-Ground Grits w/ Pepperjack Side$3.75
- Stone-Ground Grits w/ Swiss Side$3.75
- Tater Tots Side$3.25
- Toast Side$3.00
SERVED WITH BUTTER OR CROFTER’S PRESERVES
Beverages
- French Truck Iced Coffee$5.60
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
- French Truck Coffee$3.50
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
- French Truck Espresso$5.00
A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso
- French Truck Latte$5.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk
- French Truck Cappuccino$5.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
- French Truck Mocha$4.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Apple Juice$4.25
- Cranberry Juice$4.25
- Unsweetened Tea$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Chocolate Milk$4.00
- Hot Chocolate$3.85
- 32oz Iced Coffee$10.00Out of stock
32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)