Ruby Slipper Cafe Metairie_Veterans
Starters
- French Toast Bites Starter$6.50
Brioche-based French toast bites, fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with cream cheese icing & praline sauce
- Pig-Candy Bacon Bites Starter$5.75
Applewood-smoked bacon bites with candy glaze
- Loaded Tots Starter$7.75
Tots topped with apple-braised pork debris, tasso cream sauce and chives
Grab & Go Combos
Specialties
- Biscuits & Gravy$13.50
Two buttermilk biscuits covered in Swaggerty's Country Sausage Gravy served with two eggs and style, fried green tomato and apple-wood smoked bacon
- Sweet Heat Chicken & French Toast Bites$15.50
Fried chicken and fresh strawberries tossed in Mike's Hot Honey Glaze over French toast bites
- Migas$12.75
A Tex-Mex scremable of eggs with pico de gallo, spicy chorizo sausage over crispy tortilla strips, topped with chipotle sour cream, pico de gallo, cotija, and cilantro served with a side of avocado
Bennies
- Eggs Cochon Benedict$15.75
Slow-cooked, apple-braised pork served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise
- Chicken St. Charles Benedict$15.75
Fried chicken breast served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with a pork tasso cream sauce
- Eggs Blackstone The O.G. Benedict$14.75
Applewood-smoked bacon and grilled tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs, finished with hollandaise, served with a side salad
- One Tomato, Two Tomato Benedict$14.00
Fried green tomato and grilled red tomato served over a buttermilk biscuit, topped with two poached eggs and hollandaise, served with a side salad
- The Peacemaker$16.75
Mix and match any two of our benedicts
French Toast
Pancakes
Eggs & Omelets
- Southern Breakfast$12.75
Two eggs any style, stone-ground grits, applewood-smoked bacon, fried green tomato with a buttermilk biscuit
- Spanish Omelet$13.00
Chorizo sausage, pico de gallo and pepper jack cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit
- Three Little Pigs Omelet$14.00
Applewood-smoked bacon, ham and sausage with Swiss cheese, served with breakfast potatoes and a buttermilk biscuit
- Florentine Omelet$13.00
Portabella mushroom, spinach & goat cheese, served with a side salad and a buttermilk biscuit
Sammies & Salads
- Breakfast Sandwich$10.50
Choice of meat (applewood-smoked bacon, hot sausage or chicken sausage), choice of egg (scrambled or fried) and choice of cheese, served on a biscuit with a side of your choice
- Burger$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, applewood-smoked bacon onion jam & mayo, served with fries
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Served on a brioche bun with cheddar, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles & mayo, served with fries
- Southern BLT$12.50
Fried green & fresh red tomato, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce & mayo served on brioche toast, served with fries
- Breakfast Tacos$13.00
Three grilled flour tortillas filled with a scramble of eggs, pico de gallo, cotija, chipotle sour cream and avocado, served with a side of breakfast potatoes
On The Side
- Applewood-Smoked Bacon Side$4.25
- Breakfast Potatoes Side$3.25
- Buttermilk Biscuit Side$3.00
- Chicken Sausage Patties Side$4.25
- Chorizo Sausage Side$4.25
- French Fries Side$3.25
- Fresh Fruit Side$3.50
- One Egg Any Style Side$2.50
- Pork Sausage Links Side$4.25
- Grits Side$3.25
- Grits w/ Cheddar Side$3.75
- Grits w/ Goat Cheese Side$3.75
- Grits w/ Pepperjack Side$3.75
- Grits w/ Swiss Side$3.75
- Tater Tots Side$3.25
- Toast Side$3.00
Beverages
- French Truck Iced Coffee$5.50
Cold Brewed French Truck Iced Coffee - Choose your style: NOLA-Style: with Milk & Cream; Creamy Vanilla: with vanilla syrup, Milk & Cream, topped with whipped cream and nutmeg; Black: no milk; Sub Almond Milk: with almond milk
- French Truck Coffee$3.50
Hot brewed French Truck Breakfast Blend
- French Truck Espresso$5.00
A double shot of French Truck Big River Espresso
- French Truck Latte$5.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk
- French Truck Cappuccino$5.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and froth
- French Truck Mocha$4.00
French Truck Big River Espresso with steamed milk and chocolate syrup
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Orange Juice$4.25
- Apple Juice$4.25
- Cranberry Juice$4.25
- Unsweetened Tea$3.25
- Milk$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.85
- 32oz Iced Coffee$10.00
32oz of French Truck Cold Brewed Coffee - Chose your style: Black, NOLA Style (Milk & Cream), Creamy Vanilla (Vanilla Syrup, Milk & Cream)