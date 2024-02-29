Bibimbap

$13.95

Korea's version of "Fried rice," bibimbap is a pile of steaming white rice topped with sauteed vegges, a bit of beef (or not if you prefer), and a fried egg then served with a Korean sweet chili sauce. It looks pretty, but it's best eaten when you mix the sauce and everything else up together! Also, you get a cup of miso broth to wash it all down!