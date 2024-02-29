Rubyne
Duk Bokki
- Classic Duk Bokki$10.95+
A Korean favorite! Stubby rice noodles cooked in a sweet and savory chili sauce and sauteed with onion and carrot. Traditionally served with half a boiled egg and gimmari twigim. Add toppings to make it your own!
- Basil Cream Duk Bokki$12.95+
Stubby rice noodles is a delicious creamy basil sauce. Made with homemade pesto! An amazing Italian-Korean fusion for those who aren't so hot on spice!
- Rose Duk Bokki$12.95+
A more chilled out version of our Classic Duk bokki. We add a bit of cream to our traditional sweet and savory chili sauce. It still packs a little punch but just enough so anyone can handle it.
- Beef Teriyaki Duk Bokki$14.95+
A new hit on the streets of Seoul. In this one we sauté together marinated beef and veggies in a sweet and savory soy teriyaki sauce then mix it all up with your traditional stubby rice noodles! If you are not into spice, this is another one made for you!
- Seafood Udon Duk Bokki$15.95+
This one gets a little spicy! Fresh shrimp, clams, and calamari are all smothered in a sweet and savory chili sauce before being mixed with our traditional stubby rice noodles and, just because, we also throw in a handful of chewy udon noodles. A fantastic combination!
Comfort Meals
- Bulgogi$14.95
A Korean classic. Rich, marinated, thinly sliced beef and onions in a sweet soy sauce served with white rice and a steaming cup of miso broth!
- Bibimbap$13.95
Korea's version of "Fried rice," bibimbap is a pile of steaming white rice topped with sauteed vegges, a bit of beef (or not if you prefer), and a fried egg then served with a Korean sweet chili sauce. It looks pretty, but it's best eaten when you mix the sauce and everything else up together! Also, you get a cup of miso broth to wash it all down!
- Kimchi Fried Rice$11.50
Homemade kimchi chopped up and fried with rice, veggies, and an egg on top. And you get a cup of miso broth to wash it all down.
- Katsu$13.95
A moist chicken or pork cutlet breaded and deep fried then served with a traditional katsu sauce (a tangy Korean Worcestershire-based sauce), white rice, and a bit of Korean coleslaw!
- Curry Katsu Bowl$14.95
Our curry katsu bowl is a dollop of white rice smothered in homemade curry sauce, topped with a crispy deep-fried cutlet of pork or chicken and fried egg. Delicious!
- Udon$11.50
Korean via Japan, our hot + steamy bowl of udon noodles is topped with traditional Korean fish cake and, for just a little extra, some freshly made crispy tempura.
- Duk Mandu Soup$12.50
The husband's favorite. Homemade Korean dumplings (mandu) swimming in a light but flavor-packed broth with veggies and thinly sliced rice noodles. Hearty and delicious!
Combos
Sides
- Homemade Mandu$6.95
Love of our homemade Korean dumplings (mandu) are what inspired us to open our kitchen in the first place. Don't settle for the store-bought factory made stuff! Try our classic pork and veggie stuffed mandu or, for something a little spicy, our kimchi and shrimp mandu.
- Dakochi$5.75
Korean chicken kebabs! Moist flamed grilled chicken thighs slathered in your choice of sauce! Great for a snack or order a couple and make a meal!
- Twigim$5.75
Four pieces of light, crispy, and delicious assorted vegetables and calamari battered and fried to perfection. Served with a soy dipping sauce.
- Classic Gimbap$8.00
Don't call it sushi! Korean gimbap comes in a variety of styles and fillings. The classic roll is stuffed with fish cake, egg, carrot, pickled radish, spinach, and imitation crab meat. Great as a snack, accompaniment to any meal, or add some miso soup and kimchi and make a meal out of it!
- Bulgogi Gimbap$9.25
This version of Gimbap replaces the traditional ham with beef that has been marinated in a sweet and savory soy sauce.
- Korean Stuffed Pastry$2.75
A Korean street food icon, boong-uh bang, is a fish-shaped (that's right!) puff pastry traditionally filled with a sweet bean paste. But we like to mix it up here at Rubyne and have a variety of seasonal fillings. A great way to round off any Korean meal!