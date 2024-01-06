Skip to Main content
Ruby's Soulfood 201 W 144th St
Pickup
ASAP
from
201 W 144th St
0
Your order
Ruby's Soulfood 201 W 144th St
Delivery
Pickup
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
201 W 144th St
Lawrence's soulfood
Ruby's soulfood
dinner
seafood dinner
sandwiches
tacos
sides
dessert
drinks
Delivery
Pickup
Lawrence's soulfood
dinner
Baked chicken
$15.99
1/4 fried chicken
$17.99
bbq jerk tip
$15.99
4 wings
$17.99
6 wing
$21.99
fish and chicken combo
$18.99
chop steak
$12.99
fried pork chop
$14.99
smothered pork chop
$14.99
meatloaf
$15.99
pot roast
$15.99
short rib
$28.99
turkey wing
$23.99
lamb chop
$28.99
seafood dinner
catfish
$19.99
grilled catfish
$19.99
salmon
$23.00
shrimp
$14.99
fish and shrimp
$19.99
shrimp and grits
$15.99
sandwiches
Big Mo fish sandwich w/fries
$8.99
chicken philly w/fries
$8.99
chop steak deluxe w/fries
$8.99
tacos
jerk chicken taco
$3.00
salmon taco
$5.99
catfish taco
$5.99
shrimp taco
$5.99
steak taco
$4.99
3 jerk tacos
$8.00
sides
mac
$4.00
cabbage
$4.00
greens
$4.00
dressing
$4.00
yams
$4.00
green beans
$4.00
rice
$4.00
potato salad
$4.00
red beans
$4.00
dessert
peach cobbler
$6.00
banana pudding
$6.00
german chocolate cake
$6.00
red velvet cake
$6.00
lemon cake
$6.00
caramel cake
$6.00
drinks
Ruby's drink
$3.00
pepsi
$3.00
sprite
$3.00
ginger ale
$3.00
diet pepsi
$3.00
Ruby's soulfood
dinner
short ribs
$28.99
T-bone Steak
$21.99
bbq jerk tips
$16.99
turkey wing
$23.99
Ruby's Soulfood 201 W 144th St Location and Ordering Hours
(708) 880-0386
201 W 144th St, Riverdale, IL 60827
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement