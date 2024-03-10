Ruffino's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria 1145 Southeast Port Saint Lucie Boulevard
Food
Appetizers
- Bruschetta$9.95
Fresh chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic & olive oil, served with toasted Italian bread
- Oreganata$11.95
Stuffed with seasoned bread crumbs
- Casino$11.95
Stuffed with bacon, pimentos, onions & chopped provolone
- F. Calamari$14.95
Fried squid with a side of marinara sauce
- Mozz Sticks$9.95
Served with a side of sauce
- Caprese$13.95
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted peppers, green olives, olive oil & balsamic vinegar
- Mussels Apt$13.95
Whole mussels sautéed with choice of white wine & garlic or marinara sauce
- Clams Apt$16.95
Whole clams sautéed with choice of white wine & garlic or marinara sauce
- Scungilli Salad$17.95
- St Mushrooms$12.95
- Arancini Rice Balls$9.95Out of stock
Rice Ball stuffed with mozzarella cheese, ground beef and peas
Pasta
- Tomato Sauce$13.95
- Marinara$13.95
- Meat Sauce$16.95
- Meatball$15.95
- Sausage$15.95
- 1 MB 1 Saug$15.95
- Garlic & Oil$13.95
- Clam Sauce$20.95
White or red
- Shrp Sauce$20.95
In a pink sauce
- Broc Rab Saug$22.95
- Bolognese$20.95
Meat sauce, garlic, onions, plum tomatoes & green peas
- Vodka$18.95
Chopped onions & vodka in a pink sauce
- Carbonara$20.95
Bacon, onions, heavy cream & parmesan
- Broccoli Sauce$17.95
In garlic & oil with grated cheese
Pasta
Chix/Veal
- Parmigiana$20.95
Breaded cutlet in tomato sauce topped with mozzarella
- Cacciatore$21.95
Sautéed with white wine, green peppers, mushrooms & black olives in a fresh plum tomato sauce
- Francese$21.95
Dipped in flour & egg then sautéed in butter, lemon & white wine
- Marsala$21.95
Sautéed in Marsala sauce with mushrooms & onions
- Galante$23.95
Sautéed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, garlic, lemon & white wine
- Scarpariello$22.95
Sautéed with garlic, lemon, white wine, mushrooms & hot pepperoncini
- Sorrentina$23.95
Sautéed in Marsala sauce with onions & mushrooms, topped with eggplant & melted provolone
- Piccata$21.95
Sautéed in garlic, white wine, lemon & capers
Seafood
- Shp Scampi$23.95
Garlic, lemon, white wine & butter
- Shp Parmigiana$22.95
Breaded shrimp in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella
- Shp Fra Diavolo$28.95
Shrimp, clams, mussels sautéed in spicy marinara sauce
- Shp Marianra$22.95
- Shp Monachina$26.95
Sautéed in a Marsala wine sauce with onions & mushrooms, topped with melted provolone
- Shrimp Francese$25.95
- Clams Dinner$24.95
Whole clams sautéed with choice of marinara or white wine & garlic sauce
- Mussels Dinner$22.95
Whole mussels sautéed with choice of marinara or white wine & garlic sauce
- Calamari Marin$23.95
Squid sautéed in marinara sauce with garlic, basil & olive oil
- Scungilli Marin$27.95
- Flounder Francese$21.95
- Seaf Pescatore$34.95
Eggplant
Soups & Salads
- Chef Salad$13.95
Rolled Italian cold cuts over lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Sm Salad$4.95
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Lg Salad$7.95
Lettuce, tomatoes & cucumbers
- Sm Antip$12.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & marinated vegetables, topped with Italian cold cuts
- Lg Antip$15.95
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & marinated vegetables, topped with Italian cold cuts
- Tort Brodo$7.95
- Cup Soup$5.95
- Bowl Soup$7.95
- Scungilli Salad$17.95
Side Orders
Heros
- Meatball Hero$10.95
- Sausage Parm Hero$10.95
- Steak, Onions & Cheese Hero$11.95
- Chicken Parm Hero$12.95
- Sausage & Pepper Parm Hero$12.95
With onions
- Steak Special Hero$14.95
Mushrooms, peppers, onions & cheese
- Veal Parm Hero$14.95
- Eggplant Parm Hero$11.95
- Italian Combo$11.95
Italian cold cuts, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & hot peppers
Pizza
Build Your Own
Specialty Pizzas
- Primavera$26.95
Large. Sliced tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, eggplant & basil
- Hawaiian$21.95
Large. Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
- Meat Lovers$24.95
Large. Bacon, meatballs, sausage, pepperoni & ham
- White Pizza$21.95
Large. Ricotta, fresh garlic & mozzarella
- Margherita$22.95
Large. (No sauce) sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, basil & mozzarella
- Rustica$28.95
Large. (No sauce) ricotta, sliced tomatoes, spinach & broccoli mixed, fresh mushrooms, mozzarella & fresh garlic
- Veggie Lovers$23.95
Large. Peppers, onions, garlic, olives & mushrooms
- Spinach & Broccoli$21.95
Large. (No sauce) spinach & broccoli mixed, garlic & mozzarella
- Half Stuffed Veggie$19.95
(Double crust) spinach, broccoli mix, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Whole Stuffed Veggie$28.95
(Double crust) spinach, broccoli mix, garlic, ricotta & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Half Stuffed Meat$19.95
(Double crust) ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Whole Stuffed Meat$28.95
(Double crust) ham, pepperoni, sausage & mozzarella (no sauce)
- Med Cheese$14.95
- 16" Cheese Tuesday Special$10.99
Ruffino's Special
Calzone, Strob, Rolls
Tuesday Pizza Special
Beverages & Beer
Soda
Beer
Wines
Glass Wine
Red Wine Bottle
- Alverdi Sangiovese$28.00
An approachable wine with aromas of violets and mild hint of spice. Alverdi Sangiovese is a dry red filled with ripe plums balanced by light tannins offering a slightly crisp finish.
- Julia James Pinot Noir$35.00
Medium bodied chocolate, ripe raspberry and cherries blend with earthy spices and fine tannins yield a long smooth finish on the palate.
- Fox Brook Cabernet Sauvignon$22.00
Medium bodied, ruby colored, slight hint of oak and touch of tannins to round out this wine.
- Nicolas Cabernet Sauvignon$27.00
Red brick color with a black fruit and blackberry aromas. Toasted notes with a hint of herbs. Smooth and dry tannins.
- Colimoro Montepulciano$32.00
Intense of ruby red wine with the aroma of dried cherries accented with a hint of spice. The medium bodied wine is fruit forward, balanced ny moderate acidity and soft tannins.
- Castle Rock Red Zinfandel$32.00
This medium-bodied wine has outstanding complexity and character with flavors of blackberry, raspberry and plums mixed with notes of pepper, spice and earth.
- Nicolas Estate Merlot$26.00
Light straw color with a simple unassuming bouquet of citrus and vanilla. Liaht and clean with a nice finish.
- Campobello Chianti Riserva$28.00
Brilliant ruby red color with violets and strawberry on the nose, with a dry fruity harmonious taste with a pleasant finish.
- Luiano Chianti Riserva$35.00
Big rich fruit flavor, this wine is well mannered with a bouquet of cherry, rose and pepper.
- Carpineto Chianti Classico$37.00
Aromas of violets, berries and cherries make up this fruity bouquet with a full body.
- Cesari Mara Ripasso$36.00
Dried fruit flavors lead the way to a smooth, velvety finish with hints of cocoa and toasted coffee.
- Villa Rosa Barolo$65.00
A dry full-bodied wine that is very tannic yet well balanced with a long persistent finish.
- Cesari Amerone$70.00
Renowned red wine, full-bodled strong and distinguished. It is dry, noble, with a delicate bouquet. It has a strong flavor and velvety texture with a characteristic vein of bitterness.
White Wine Bottle
- Coastal Vines Chardonnay$25.00
Fruit forward, on the medium-dry side with hints of honey and vanilla on the nose, pear and toasty oak flavors at the finish.
- Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc$25.00
Graceful aromas of honeysuckle, grapefruit, and melons. On the palate, flavors of peaches, apricots and citrus with light vanillin notes, develop into a light, crisp finish.
- Alverdi Pinot Grigio$28.00
A fresh floral bouquet with notes of acacia flowers. This dry white wine is well-balanced with lively white fruit flavors.
- Daniele Reale La Matota$28.00
Light yellow with light bubbles. Light sweet on the nose, peaches, lychees, and apples. Liveliness on the palate with white fruits, stone and tropical notes.
Sparkling
- Moscato d' Asti Villa Rosa$28.00
Mildly fizzy with a fresh, fragrant bouquet composed of aromas of peaches. On the palate, its clean and pleasantly sweet with a crisp refreshing finish.
- Prosecco Biasiotto$36.00
Unfiltered, Zero Sugar, dry, fresh with a harmonious symphony of tastes and a remarkable aromas. Medium/low aromatic intensity, fresh and crisp.
- Processo NEW$26.00
Catering Menu
Catering - Half Tray
- Half Tray Baked Ziti$45.00
- Half Tray Chicken$85.00
Any style
- Scungilli - Half Tray
- Half Tray Calamari$70.00
- Half Tray Clams Oreganata$56.00
- Half Tray Clams Casino$56.00
- Half Tray Cold Antipasto$40.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$45.00
- Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini$60.00
- Half Tray Lasagna$55.00
Meat
- Half Tray Stuffed Shells$55.00
- Half Tray Meatballs$60.00
With sauce
- Half Tray Mussels Marinara$55.00
- Half Tray Mozzarella Caprese$50.00
- Half Tray Penne Bolognese$60.00
- Half Tray Penne Broccoli$50.00
In a garlic & oil
- Half Tray Penne Alla Vodka$60.00
- Half Tray Sausage & Peppers$65.00
- Half Tray Seafood Salad$80.00
- Half Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$50.00
- Half Tray Tossed Salad$30.00
- Half Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks$20.00
Catering - Full Tray
- Full Tray Baked Ziti$90.00
- Full Tray Chicken$170.00
Any style
- Scungilli - Full Tray
- Full Tray Calamari$130.00
- Full Tray Clams Oreganata$125.00
- Full Tray Clams Casino$125.00
- Full Tray Cold Antipasto$85.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana$85.00
- Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini$110.00
- Full Tray Lasagna$120.00
Meat
- Full Tray Stuffed Shells$120.00
- Full Tray Meatballs$120.00
With sauce
- Full Tray Mussels Marinara$105.00
- Full Tray Mozzarella Caprese$100.00
- Full Tray Penne Bolognese$120.00
- Full Tray Penne Broccoli$100.00
In a garlic & oil
- Full Tray Penne Alla Vodka$120.00
- Full Tray Sausage & Peppers$120.00
- Full Tray Seafood Salad$150.00
- Full Tray Stuffed Mushrooms$110.00
- Full Tray Tossed Salad$45.00
- Full Tray Tray of Garlic Sticks$45.00