Monaco Steakhouse Menu

Soup and Salad

French Onion

$5.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00

House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, croutons, house dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and croutons tossed with dressing

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Chopped iceberg, crispy bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, and blue cheese dressing

Nuts and Berries Summer Salad

$13.00

Spinach, fresh berries, candied walnuts and pecans, red onion, honey yogurt dressing

Appetizers

Elk Meatballs

$15.00

Served on a bed of spring mix, huckleberry barbecue, and crispy onion

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño

$15.00

Stuffed with cream cheese, and smoked shrimp

Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Penne pasta, house-made cheese sauce

Parmesan and White Truffle Fries

$10.00

Gorgonzola aioli fresh

Roasted Wild Mushrooms

$11.00

Steaks

Bacon Wrapped 8 Oz Sirloin

$27.00

Boneless Ribeye 16 Oz

$39.00

Filet Mignon 6 Oz

$45.00

New York Strip 12 Oz

$42.00

Pork Porterhouse 14 oz

$28.00

Bone in 22 Oz Ribeye

$57.00

Entrées

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Hand-breaded chicken, melted mozzarella and parmesan, penne pasta, house-made marinara

Pan Seared Trout

$28.00

Rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, creamy lemon dill sauce

Pork Verde Boneless Shank

$26.00

Onions and poblano peppers, salsa Verde, mashed potatoes

Seafood Special

$28.00

Ask server for special

Shrimp Linguini

$30.00

Heirloom cherry tomatoes, spinach, white wine cream sauce, shaved parmesan

Beef Bolognese Special

$26.00

Fish Special (Salmon)

$32.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich

$17.00

Dessert (Copy)

Huckleberry Peach Cobbler

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake, with Flathead Cherry Compote

$9.00

Triple Chocolate Mousse, Raspberry Drizzle

$10.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Peanut Butter Cake

$9.00

Monaco Sports Bar Menu

Golf Simulators

1/2 Hour

1/2 Hour

$20.00

Full Hour

Full Hour

$40.00

Private Event (Both Simulators)

Private Event (Both Simulators)

$80.00

