Monaco Steakhouse & Sports Bar
Monaco Steakhouse Menu
Soup and Salad
French Onion
Soup Du Jour
House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, heirloom cherry tomato, red onion, croutons, house dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, fried capers, and croutons tossed with dressing
Wedge Salad
Chopped iceberg, crispy bacon, heirloom cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, and blue cheese dressing
Nuts and Berries Summer Salad
Spinach, fresh berries, candied walnuts and pecans, red onion, honey yogurt dressing
Appetizers
Elk Meatballs
Served on a bed of spring mix, huckleberry barbecue, and crispy onion
Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño
Stuffed with cream cheese, and smoked shrimp
Mac and Cheese
Penne pasta, house-made cheese sauce
Parmesan and White Truffle Fries
Gorgonzola aioli fresh
Roasted Wild Mushrooms
Steaks
Entrées
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded chicken, melted mozzarella and parmesan, penne pasta, house-made marinara
Pan Seared Trout
Rice pilaf, seasonal vegetables, creamy lemon dill sauce
Pork Verde Boneless Shank
Onions and poblano peppers, salsa Verde, mashed potatoes
Seafood Special
Ask server for special
Shrimp Linguini
Heirloom cherry tomatoes, spinach, white wine cream sauce, shaved parmesan
Beef Bolognese Special
Fish Special (Salmon)
Chicken Parmesan Sandwhich
Dessert (Copy)
Monaco Sports Bar Menu
Soup and Green
Sirloin Steak
Chopped iceberg, 6 oz sirloin steak, heirloom cherry tomato, gorgonzola crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Soup of the Day
Appetizers
Wings
Choice of sauce, buffalo, garlic parm, honey barbecue
Onion Rings
Entrées and Burgers
Bacon Wrapped 8 Oz Sirloin
Grilled potatoes, seasonal vegetables, maître d butter
Monaco Burger 1/3 Lb
Applewood bacon, smoked cheddar cheese, Monaco burger sauce
Southwest Chicken Burger 1/3 Lb
Hand-patted, fire-roasted poblanos chilis, herbs, and spices, pepper jack cheese, Monaco burger sauce
Steak Sandwich
Shaved sirloin, onions and peppers, gruyere cheese, garlic sage aioli, French baguette
Wild Burger ½ Lb
Bison, Wagyu, venison, wild boar, garlic sage aioli
Special Pan Seared Salmon
5 Piece Chicken Tenders
Kids Plates
Dessert
Golf Simulators
1/2 Hour
Full Hour
Private Event (Both Simulators)
Family Menu
Draft Beer (Deep Copy)
Bitter Root Blood Orange Blond Ale
Bitter Root Brewing Dirt Church IPA
Buenaveza
Cold Smoke
Coors Light Draft
Draught Works Scepter IPA
Flathead Brewing Beardance IPA
Halo Huckleberry Hefe
Harvest Moon Beltian White
Henry's Fork Hazy IPA
Meadowlark Teddy Roosevelt
Michelob Ultra
Modelo
Phillipsburg Brewing Haybag Hefeweizen
Shock Top
Tamarack Sip N Go Nakes
Mac & Jacks
Employee Menu
Pork Verde Boneless Shank
Onions and poblano peppers, salsa Verde, mashed potatoes