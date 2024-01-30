Rumaan
Appetizers
- Hummus$7.50
Chickpea dip blended with lemon juice and tahini topped with olive oil
- Baba Ghanouj$7.50
Smoked eggplant dip blended with garlic, yogurt, lemon juice, and tahini topped with olive oil
- Falafel$6.00
Chickpea patties, blended with parsley, onion, garlic, and spices, deep fried (4 Pieces)
- Kibbeh$9.00
Deep-fried bulgur wheat spheres stuffed with ground beef, onions, and spices (2 Pieces)
- Tabbouleh$8.00
Finely chopped parsley, tomatoes, onion, and cracked wheat with lemon and olive oil
- Yalanji$7.00
Grape Leaves stuffed with rice and veggies (6 Pieces)
- Marinated Olives with Feta Cheese$7.00
Marinated olives with feta cheese
- Labneh$6.00
Labneh (strained yogurt) with olive oil
- Cauliflower Appetizer$7.00
Fried cauliflower with tahini
- Foul Mudammas$8.00
Fava beans blended with garlic, lemon juice, and house spices
- Beef Arayes$10.00
Ground beef, parsley, and onions blended with tomatoes on bread and grilled
- Veggie Shushbarak$10.00
Vegetarian dumplings served with sauce
- Meat Shushbarak$12.00
Ground beef meat dumplings served with sauce
- Grilled Halloumi$10.00
Delicacy grilled halloumi cheese, golden brown, and crispy exterior served with tomato and basil
- Rumaan Potato Harra$9.00
Crispy and spicy potatoes flavored with garlic, chili, and cilantro
- Spinach Pie$5.00
Pie filled with Spinach mix, mixed with Onion & Sumac – 2 Pies
- Rumaan Bread$3.00
Special bread covered with sesame and black seeds
Salads & Soup
- House Salad$7.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, parsley tossed in olive oil, and lemon
- Fattoush Salad$8.00
A mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, parsley, lemon, sumac, onions, radishes, garlic, olive oil, pomegranate molasses, and toasted pita
- Greek Salad$10.00
A mix of lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, parsley, lemon, onions, radishes, garlic, olive oil, topped with feta cheese and olives
- Rumaan Salad with Protein$14.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, parsley, with your choice of protein (shish tawook, chicken shawarma, or beef shawarma)
- Lentil Soup$6.00
Lentil soup with our special blend of spices
- Tomato Soup$6.00
Smooth savory tomato soup with our special blend of spices
Flatbread
Pizza
Entrée
- Mezze Plate$17.00
Your choice of 4 items (hummus, baba ghanouj, falafel, cauliflower, salad, fattoush, tabbouleh, rice, or french fries)
- Falafel Plate$17.00
5 falafel pieces served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Beef Shawarma Plate$18.00
Beef cutlets marinated in special spices and served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Chicken Shawarma Plate$17.00
Sliced chicken breast marinated in special spices served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Chicken & Beef Shawarma Plate$18.00
Half chicken and half beef shawarma served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Chicken Shawarma Over Hummus Plate$16.00
Chickpea spread blended with garlic, tahini, and topped with layers of shawarma
- Beef Shawarma Over Hummus Plate$17.00
Chickpea spread blended with garlic and tahini topped with layers of beef shawarma
- Shawarma Fatta$17.00
Sliced Chicken Breast or Beef cutlets Shawarma over rice and toasted bread topped with Rumman Special Fatta Sauce
- Shawarma over Fries$16.00
Slices of Beef or Chicken Shawarma marinated and grilled, served over french fries topped with Sauce
- Gyro Plate$17.00
Slices of Beef or Chicken Gyro marinated and grilled, served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Rumaan Kabab Iskandar$18.00
Slices of Beef Gyro marinated and grilled, served over baked and topped with tomato butter sauce, Side of Baba Ghanouj
- Grilled Chicken$19.00
Half grilled chicken marinated in special spices, served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled crispy salmon with Rumaan signature sauce served with rice, side of hummus, and salad
- Mixed Grill Plate$25.00
3 Skewers of meat, Shish Tawook, Beef Kafta Kabob & Beef Kabob, served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Kafta Grill Plate$17.00
Ground beef, parsley, and onions, blended with tomatoes, onions, (1-Skewer), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Rumaan Adana Kafta Grill$18.00
Mixed Ground Lamb & Beef, parsley, and onions, blended with tomatoes, onions, (1-Skewer), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Rumaan Baiti Kabab$19.00
Mixed Ground Lamb & Beef, parsley, and onions, blended with tomatoes, onions, rolled over thin wrap topped with tomato sauce and yogurt, served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Beef Kabob Pieces Plate$18.00
Marinated pieces of beef served with tomatoes, onions (1 Skewer), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Lamb Kabob Pieces Plate$19.00
Marinated pieces of lamb served with tomatoes, onions, and green peppers (1 Skewer), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Shish Tawook Plate$18.00
Marinated breast of chicken kabob (1 Skewer), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
- Grilled Shrimp$21.00
Grilled Shrimp (6 Pieces), served with Rice, Side of Hummus & Salad
Wraps & Sandwiches
- Classic Burger$14.00
Rumaan classic house beef burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and Rumaan special sauce, served with french fries
- Egg Wrap$8.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with onions, American cheese and jalapeño
- Halloumi Cheese Panini$12.00
Halloumi cheese slices with tomato and basil
- Falafel Wrap$9.00
Deep fried falafel patties (chickpeas blended with parsley, onion, garlic, and seasonings); pickles, tahini sauce, cucumbers, tomatoes
- Cauliflower Wrap$10.00
Fried cauliflower cutlets and french fries, lettuce, pickles, served with tahini sauce
- Gyro Sandwich$11.00
Grilled slices of beef gyro, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with tzatziki sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Wrap$12.00
Sliced chicken breast, marinated in special spices, topped with pickles, parsley, and garlic sauce
- Beef Shawarma Wrap$13.00
Sliced beef cutlets marinated in special spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and tahini sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Arabi$16.00
Sliced chicken breast marinated in special spices, topped with pickles, served with fries, and garlic sauce
- Beef Shawarma Arabi$17.00
Sliced beef cutlets marinated in special spices, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and served with fries and tahini sauce
- Rumaan Zinger$12.50
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast tenders topped with lettuce, cheese, and Rumaan special sauce
- Musakhan Wrap$14.00
Sumac-spiced chicken and onions wrapped in thin flatbread and baked until crisp and golden
- Shish Tawook Wrap$13.00
Marinated chicken breast kabob, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and garlic
- Kafta Wrap$14.00
Ground beef, parsley, and onions, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tahini, and pickles
- Lamb Wrap$15.00
Grilled lamb kabob, parsley, and onions, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, tahini, and pickles
Kids Menu
Sides
Beverage
- Turkish Coffee$3.50
- Espresso$4.00
- Cafe Latte$5.00
- Full Pot Mint Tea - 4 to 5 Persons$6.00
- Half Pot Mint Tea - 1 to 2 Persons$3.00
- Regular Coffee$3.00
- Decaf Coffee$3.00
- Laban Ayran$4.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Pomegranate Juice$6.00
- Fresh Mint Lemonade$5.00
- Mango Lassi$6.00
- Mango Juice$6.00
- Budweiser Non-Alcoholic Beer$3.50
- Perrier Sparkling Water$3.50
- Bottled Water$2.00
- Tap Water
- Canned Soda$2.00
- Pepsi$3.00
- Diet Pepsi / Pepsi Max$3.00
- Tropicana$3.00
- Sweetened Tea$3.00
- Unsweetened Tea$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Starry Lemon Lime$3.00
- Crush$3.00