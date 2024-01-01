Rumbas 223 Valencia Ave
N/A Bevs
Wine
- Glass Red Sangria$11.99
- Pitch Red Sangria$35.99
- Glass White Sangria$11.99
- Pitch White Sangria$35.99
- Glass Durigutti Family Winemakers-Duriguti Classico Malbec$14.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Bottle Durigutti Family Winemakers-Duriguti Classico Malbec$55.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Durigutti Family Winemakers-Proyecto Las Compuertas Cabernet Franc$65.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2022
- Durigutti Family Winemakers-Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos$65.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2020
- Durigutti Family Winemakers-Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 1914$85.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Chateau Bonalgue-Pomerol$145.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Collier Des Princes-Chateauneuf Du Pape$142.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2020
- Glass Vite Colte-La Gatta Moscato D'asti D.O.C.G$15.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Bottle Vite Colte-La Gatta Moscato D'asti D.O.C.G$58.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Vite Colte-La Malora Langhe Nebiolo Doc$95.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2014
- Vite Colte-Paesi Tuoi Barolo$165.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2018
- Vite Colte-Paesi Tuoi Barolo*$300.00
1.5 ltr bottle. Vintage 2013
- Vite Colte-Essenze Barolo Docg$145.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2011
- Vite Colte-Spezie Barbaresco Riserva$145.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2010
- Glass Azienda Veglio-Barbera D'alba$19.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Bottle Azienda Veglio-Barbera D'alba$75.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Glass Azienda Uggiano-Le Graccie Chianti Docg$14.00
750 ml. Vintage 2021
- Bottle Azienda Uggiano-Le Graccie Chianti Docg$55.00
750 ml. Vintage 2021
- Poggiarellino-Rosso Di Montalcino$75.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2016
- Poggiarellino Brunello Di Montalcino$155.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2017
- Cantina Di Soave-Cadis Amarone Della Valpolicella$125.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2016
- Glass Bodegas Hidalgo-Tradicion H Crianza$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2019
- Bottle Bodegas Hidalgo-Tradicion H Crianza$45.00
750 ml. Vintage 2019
- Bodegas Hidalgo Tradicion H Reserva$65.00
750 ml bottle Vintage 2018
- Roda-Roda Sela$85.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Roda -Roda Reserve Magnum$285.00
1.5 ltr bottle. Vintage 2016
- Roda-Roda Reserve Double Magnum$560.00
3 ltr bottle. Vintage 2014
- Glass Bodegas Nubori-Crianza Edicion Limitada$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Bottle Bodegas Nubori-Crianza Edicion Limitada$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Bodegas Nubori Reserve Vendimia Seleccionada$65.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2016
- Glass Pazo Monterrey-Godello$14.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Bottle Pazo Monterrey-Godello$55.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Glass Pazo Monterrey-Mencia$16.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Bottle Pazo Monterrey-Mencia$60.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Glass Bodegas Artazu-Pasos De San Martin Garnacha$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2016
- Bottle Bodegas Artazu-Pasos De San Martin Garnacha$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2016
- Pago De Carrovejas-Pago De Carrovejas PDC$152.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Pago De Carrovejas-Pago De Carroveja PDC Magnum$280.00
1.5 ltr. Vintage 2020
- Valduero-En Dos Maderas$60.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2018
- Valduero-En Dos Cotas Reserve$140.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2016
- Glass Bodegas Teofilo Reyes-Roble Tempranillo 4 Meses en Barrica$12.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Bottle Bodegas Teofilo Reyes-Roble Tempranillo 4 Meses en Barrica$46.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Bodegas Teofilo Reyes-Crianza Edicion Limitada$68.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Bodegas Teofilo Reyes-Reserve Edicion Limitada$134.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2018
- Dominio De Atauta-Parada De Atauta$68.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2017
- Dominio De Atauta Dominio De Atauta$106.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Bodegas Trus-Trus Reserve$89.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2015
- Bodegas Trus-Trus Reserve Magnum$240.00
1.5 ltr bottle. Vintage 2006
- Bodegas Trus Trus Reserve Jeroboam$320.00
3 ltr bottle. Vintage 2006
- Bodegas Y Vinedos Maurodos-Prima Tinta Toro Garnacha$60.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2019
- Bodegas Y Vinedos Maurodos-San Roman Tinta Toro$160.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2020
- Bodegas Elias Mora-Elias Mora Crianza$89.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2016
- Glass Vine Tie Cellars-Vine Tie Pinot Noir$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Bottle Vine Tie Cellars-Vine Tie Pinot Noir$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2020
- Glass Vine Tie Cellars-Vine Tie Merlot$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Bottle Vine Tie Cellars-Vine Tie Merlot$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Glass Vine Tie Cellars Vine Tie Cabernet Sauvignon$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Bottle Vine Tie Cellars Vine Tie Cabernet Sauvignon$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2018
- Domaine Chauveau-Pouilly Fume$75.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2021
- Benoit Chauveau-Sancerre$75.00
750 ml bottle. Vintage 2022
- Glass Italo Cescon-Pinot Grigio$16.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Bottle Italo Cescon-Pinot Grigio$60.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Glass Bodegas Hidalgo-Rosa Nautica Albarino$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Bottle Bodegas Hidalgo-Rosa Nautica Albarino$46.00
750 ml. Vintage 2022
- Glass Vine Tie-Vine Tie Chardonnay$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2019
- Bottle Vine Tie-Vine Tie Chardonnay$45.00
750 ml. Vintage 2019
- Glass Naia-Naia Verdejo$12.00
750 ml. Vintage 2021
- Bottle Naia-Naia Verdejo$45.00
750 ml. Vintage 2021
- Glass Bodegas Ondarre-Cava Millennium Brut$12.00
750 ml
- Bottle Bodegas Ondarre-Cava Millennium Brut$45.00
750 ml
- Glass Bodegas Hidalgo-Triana Pedro Ximenez$18.00
750 ml
- Bottle Bodegas Hidalgo-Triana Pedro Ximenez$68.00
750 ml
Entradas
- Croquetas De La Casa, Iberico, Bacalao, Chorizo, Mariscos, Mixta$9.00
Home made croquets, Iberian jam, cod, spanish sausage, seafood, and mixed
- Garbanzoz Fritos$11.00
Grilled chickpeas
- Puerro Al Grill$8.00
Grilled leek
- Alcachofas Al Grill$11.00
Grilled artichokes
- Pulpo Al Grill$24.00
Charred octopus
- Frituras De Calabaza$9.00
Pumking fritters
- Gambas Al Pil Pil$16.00
Shrimp pil pil
- Pantumaca with Mohama$14.00
Sopas
Ensaladas
Pescados
Carnes
Arroces (Paellas)
- Stone Crabs Available During Season Paella De Mariscos Min 2 Pax$32.00
Seafood paella
- Arroz Negro De Mariscos$29.00
Seafood black ink paella
- Arroz Campesino$26.00
Farmer rice
- Min 2 Pax Farmer Rice Paella Rumbas (Rabo De Toro Con Maduros)$30.00
Paella rumbas (oxtail and sweet fried plantains)
- Meloso de Rabo$30.00