Skip to Main content
Running Chick - Monterey Park 141 N Atlantic Blvd #105
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Running Chick - Monterey Park 141 N Atlantic Blvd #105
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Online Ordering Unavailable
Wing Combo
Wings
Group Meals
Drumsticks
Bowls
Side Dishes
Drinks
Wing Combo
Small (6 Wing Combo)
$13.95
Small (6 Boneless Combo)
$11.95
Medium (10 Wing Combo)
$17.95
Medium (10 Boneless Combo)
$15.95
Large (15 Wing Combo for 2)
$30.95
Large (15 Boneless Combo for 2)
$26.95
Wings
Small (10 Wings)
$14.95
Small (10 Boneless)
$12.95
Medium (20 Wings)
$28.95
Medium (20 Boneless)
$25.95
30 Wings
$42.95
30 Boneless
$37.95
40 Wings
$56.95
40 Boneless
$49.95
50 Wings
$69.95
50 Boneless
$59.95
Group Meals
Group Meal #1 (Wings)
$30.95
Group Meal #1 (Boneless)
$25.95
Group Meal #2 (Wings)
$40.95
Group Meal #2 (Boneless)
$37.95
Drumsticks
Small (3 Drumsticks)
$7.45
Medium (5 Drumsticks)
$11.45
Large (10 Drumsticks)
$22.95
Bowls
Bibimbap
$8.99
Curry Rice
$8.99
Bibimbap Meal
$17.99
Curry Rice Meal
$17.99
Side Dishes
Fries
$3.49
Garlic Butter Fries
$4.49
Lemon Pepper Fries
$4.49
Rice
$2.49
Pickled Radish
$2.49
Potato Salad
$3.99
Drinks
Fountain Drink
$2.89
Milk Tea
$3.89
Running Chick - Monterey Park 141 N Atlantic Blvd #105 Location and Ordering Hours
(626) 677-6936
141 N Atlantic Blvd #105, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement