Running Vines Winery 101 Broadway Avenue
Food
Shareables
Salads & Soup
Side Items
- Ranch 1.25 oz$0.50
- Caesar 1.25 oz$0.75
- Raspberry Vingerette 1.25 oz$1.25
- Blue Cheese Dressing 1.25 oz$1.00
- BBQ Sauce 1.25 oz$0.50
- Buffalo Sauce 1.25 oz$0.50
- Balsamic Vinegarette 2 oz$1.25
- Balsamic Glaze 1 oz$2.00
- Honey 1.25 oz$1.25
- Side Garlic Herb Cheese$2.00
- Pretzels$1.00
- Panzanella Crackers$1.00
- Wasa Crackers$1.50
- Flatbread Chips$3.00
- Pickles$1.50
- Garlic Aioli 1.25 oz$0.50
- Side of Bacon$3.00
- Side of Sausage$2.50
- Side of Oranges$1.00
- Side of Syrup$0.75
- Side of Butter$0.75
- Side of Cream Cheese$0.75
Pizza
Small Pizza
Large Pizza
Gluten Free
Wine
Sweet Wine
Cocktails
Running Vines Winery 101 Broadway Avenue Location and Ordering Hours
(219) 299-8463
Closed