Espresso

$4.75+

Frappe

$5.50+

Blended beverage

Cupcake

$4.75

Drip coffee

$2.50+

Hot Drinks

Hot chocolate
$2.75+
Chai Tea
$4.25+
Hot Tea
$2.00+
Apple Cider
$3.00+

Iced Drinks

Iced tea
$3.00+
Italian soda
$3.75+
Lemonade
$3.00+
Cold brew
$3.75+
Iced Chai
$4.25+
Chocolate Milk
$3.00+
Cider
$3.50+

Pastries

Bars and baked goods

$2.25+
Muffins
$3.25

Bagel

Bagels

$3.75

Bagel with Specialty Schmear

$3.75

Lotus Energy

$5.25+

Bottled beverages

Coke products

Bottled Soda or Water
$2.50

Juice

$1.25+

Energy Drinks

$3.00+

Water

Smart water
$3.00
Dasani
$2.50

Peace Tea

$2.50

Core Power Elite

Vanilla
$3.25
Chocolate
$3.25
Strawberry
$3.25

Fairlife Milk

Chocolate
$2.50
Strawberry
$2.50
White
$2.50

Kids menu

Kids drinks

Hot chocolate, 8 oz
$2.50
White or chocolate milk, 8 ounce
$2.00
Italian soda, 8 oz
$2.75
Kids lemonade, 8 oz
$2.00

Kids meals

PB&J
$4.99
Grilled cheese panini
$6.99

Retail

Branded Merch

Hats, branded
$19.95+

Candles

$22.95

Stickers and buttons

$1.50+

Food gifts

Infused maple syrups
$14.99

Floral

Large succulent pots
$15.00
Floral bouquet
$20.00

Bagged snacks

Popcorn
$1.00
Cheese it
$1.00
Jack links
$1.00
Nuts
$1.00
Granola bar
$1.00
Pb crackers
$1.00
Apple chips
$1.00
Cliff bar
$1.75

Whole fruit

Apple
$1.00
Orange
$1.00
Banana
$1.00

Proteins

Grab and go

Hard boiled eggs
$1.50
Light & fit yogurt
$1.00
Cheese sticks
$0.75
Refrigerated meat stick
$0.75
Snack roll
$2.00
Cracker barrel boards
$3.00
Squeeze applesauce
$1.00
Balance break
$2.00

Candy

Trident gum
$1.25
Lindor
$0.40
Candy club, small
$4.99
Candy club, large
$6.99

Red Bull

$5.25+

Fresh Grab and Go

Yogurt parfaits

Fruit parfait
$4.75

Berry bowl

$4.50

Individual boxed bakery

Individual cheesecake
$5.50
Individual cobbler
$5.00

Charcuterie

$8.50

Overnight oats

Maple & brown sugar
$4.50

Sliced bakery

Sliced pie
$3.75
Sliced cheesecake
$4.50

Melon fruit bowl

Melon 1#
$7.49

Protein Pack

Fruit, yogurt and cheese protein pack
$7.49

Cupcakes

Packages

4 pack
$19.00
6 pack
$28.50
8 pack
$38.00
10 pack
$47.50
12 pack
$57.00

Chips

Fox Family

Sour cream
$2.25
Wicked hot bbq
$2.25
Plain
$2.25
Salt & vinegar
$2.25
Salt & pepper
$2.25

Lovely loaves

Breads

White
$10.00
Sourdough
$11.00
Oatmeal
$8.00
Sweet brown mini
$7.50

Ice cream

Baby
$2.00
Single
$3.00
Double
$4.00
Waffle
$5.00

Loaded lemonades

Large
$7.00

Alternative milk

Oat
$1.00
Almond
$1.00
Coconut
$1.00
Soy
$1.00

Flavor

Add flavor

$0.50

Salads

Half sized spinach
$5.99
Half sized chef
$7.99
House
$4.99
Chef
$10.99
Spinach
$8.99
Cottage cheese with tomato
$3.99
Avocado caprese
$4.50
Pea salad
$3.99
Coleslaw
$3.99
Oriental chicken almond salad
$10.95
Chicken Caesar salad
$10.95
Caesar salad
$8.95

Breakfast

Hot prepared breakfast

Breakfast burrito
$8.95
Waffle, plain
$6.95
Waffle, strawberry
$8.95
Biscuits & gravy, half
$5.95
Biscuits & gravy, full order
$9.95
Breakfast quesadilla
$8.95
Quiche
$8.95
Corned beef hash
$14.95
Side scrambled eggs
$3.00
Breakfast sandwich
$8.95

Fruit Plate

Fruit plate
$7.99

Sandwiches

Chicken salad croisaant
$10.95
Ham & Cheese panini
$11.95
Thanksgiving panini
$11.95
Thanksgiving croissant
$10.95
Ruska Panini
$12.95
Lovewell kids favorite panini
$11.95
Artisan deli sandwich
$8.95+
Aroostook cordon bleu
$12.95
Artisan Roast beef
$9.95+
Californian
$11.95
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$10.95
Reuben
$12.95

High school lunches

High school lunch delivery

Turkey, bacon, cheddar
$15.00
BLT on Artisan
$15.00
Chicken salad croissant
$15.00
Ham and cheddar
$15.00
Turkey and Swiss
$15.00

Soup

Cup

$4.99

Bowl

$7.99

Biscuit

$1.00

Special

Daily special

$11.99

Charity

Brayden

Braydens frappe Small
$5.00
Braydens frappe large
$6.00