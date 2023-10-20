Ruska Coffee Co
Espresso
Cupcake
Drip coffee
Pastries
Bars and baked goods
Bagel
Bagels
Bagel with Specialty Schmear
Lotus Energy
Bottled beverages
Coke products
Juice
Energy Drinks
Peace Tea
Core Power Elite
Fairlife Milk
Retail
Branded Merch
Candles
Stickers and buttons
Food gifts
Whole fruit
Red Bull
Fresh Grab and Go
Yogurt parfaits
Berry bowl
Individual boxed bakery
Charcuterie
Overnight oats
Sliced bakery
Melon fruit bowl
Protein Pack
Cupcakes
Lovely loaves
Loaded lemonades
Alternative milk
Flavor
Add flavor
Sandwiches
High school lunches
High school lunch delivery
Soup
Cup
Bowl
Biscuit
Special
Daily special
Charity
Ruska Coffee Co Location and Ordering Hours
(509) 767-7223
Closed • Opens Saturday at 7AM