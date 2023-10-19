The Russell Grab & Go 881 New Britain Ave
Salads, Sandwiches & Soup
Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Pink Grapefruit, Herb Croutons, Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette
Romaine Lettuce, Sundried Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing
Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread
Jerk Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread
Jerk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll. With side of french fries.
Chopped Oxtail meat, Butter Beans, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll. With side of french fries.
*Vegan* The "Irie Kahuna" Vegan chik'n patty with Jerk BBQ pineapple, vegan cheese, and lettuce on an Italian roll. With sweet plantain.
*Vegan* Beyond burger patty with vegan cheese, french fried onions and Jerk BBQ sauce. With side of french fries.
*Vegan* Black bean burger with vegan cheese, french fried sliced hot peppers, lettuce, plantains, & mango chutney sauce. With side of french fries.
Mon & Wed - Vegetable Soup Tues & Fri - Fish Tea Soup Thurs & Sat - Chicken Soup
Grab & Go Lunch & Dinner
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
*Vegan* Penne pasta cooked in a coconut curry sauce with mixed vegetables. Made to order.
*Vegan* Brown Stew veggie chunks served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains
*Vegan* Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains
Combination of brown stew chunks, callaloo, and curry chickpeas.
Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Brown Stew Snapper Fish served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.
Fried Snapper Fish served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.