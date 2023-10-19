Popular Items

Curry Goat - Lg
$20.95

Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.


Salads, Sandwiches & Soup

Russell Salad
$8.95

Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomato, Pink Grapefruit, Herb Croutons, Caribbean Mango Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad
$8.95

Romaine Lettuce, Sundried Tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Herb Croutons, House-Made Caesar Dressing

Jerk Chicken Sandwich
$13.95

Jerk Chicken Breast, Romaine Lettuce, Carmelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread

Jerk Salmon Sandwich
$16.95

Jerk Salmon, Romaine Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Red & Yellow Peppers, Chipotle Aioli on Coco Bread

Jerk Chicken Cheesesteak
$15.95

Jerk Chicken Breast, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll. With side of french fries.

Oxtail Cheesesteak
$23.95

Chopped Oxtail meat, Butter Beans, Sauteed Onions, Roasted Peppers, Lettuce, Jerk Sauce and American Cheese on Italian Roll. With side of french fries.

Vegan Irie Kahuna (Jerk BBQ Pineapple Chik'n Patty)
$14.45

*Vegan* The "Irie Kahuna" Vegan chik'n patty with Jerk BBQ pineapple, vegan cheese, and lettuce on an Italian roll. With sweet plantain.

Vegan Smokehouse Burger
$16.45Out of stock

*Vegan* Beyond burger patty with vegan cheese, french fried onions and Jerk BBQ sauce. With side of french fries.

Vegan Black Lagoon Burger
$16.45

*Vegan* Black bean burger with vegan cheese, french fried sliced hot peppers, lettuce, plantains, & mango chutney sauce. With side of french fries.

Soup of the Day
$7.45+

Mon & Wed - Vegetable Soup Tues & Fri - Fish Tea Soup Thurs & Sat - Chicken Soup

Grab & Go Lunch & Dinner

Jerk Chicken
$13.45

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Jerk Chicken - Lg
$15.95

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Fried Chicken - Med
$13.45

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Fried Chicken - Lg
$15.95

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Brown Stew Chicken - Med
$13.45

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Brown Stew Chicken - Lg
$15.95

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Curry Chicken - Med
$13.45

Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Curry Chicken - Lg
$15.95

Served with rice & peas or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Curry Goat - Med
$18.95

Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Curry Goat - Lg
$20.95

Served with white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Oxtail - Med
$20.95

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Oxtail - Lg
$23.00

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Rasta Pasta - Med
$12.45

*Vegan* Penne pasta cooked in a coconut curry sauce with mixed vegetables. Made to order.

Rasta Pasta - Lg
$13.95

*Vegan* Penne pasta cooked in a coconut curry sauce with mixed vegetables. Made to order.

Brown Stew Chunks - Med
$12.45

*Vegan* Brown Stew veggie chunks served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains

Brown Stew Chunks - Lg
$14.95

*Vegan* Brown Stew veggie chunks served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains

Curry Chickpeas - Med
$12.45

*Vegan* Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains

Curry Chickpeas - Lg
$14.95

*Vegan* Curry Chickpeas served with rice & peas, or white rice, steamed cabbage, and plaintains

Vegan Combo - Med
$13.45

Combination of brown stew chunks, callaloo, and curry chickpeas.

Vegan Combo - Lg
$15.95

Combination of brown stew chunks, callaloo, and curry chickpeas.

Jerk Salmon
$22.45

Served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Brrown Stew Fish
$23.95

Brown Stew Snapper Fish served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Escovich Fish
$21.95

Fried Snapper Fish served with rice & peas, steamed cabbage, and plaintains.

Sides

Rice & Peas
$5.95
White Rice
$4.95
Steamed Cabbage
$4.95
Fried Plantain
$3.95
Bammy Fries
$7.95Out of stock
Sweet Potatoe Fries
$5.45
French Fries
$5.45
Fried Dumpling
$3.00

(2 per order)

Mac & Cheese
$7.00

Quick Bites

Beef Patties
$3.00
Veggie Patties
$5.00Out of stock
Coco Bread
$3.50
Jerk Wings
$8.95
Fried Fish
$6.95
Fried Chicken
$8.45
Jerk Chicken
$8.45
Jerk Salmon
$12.45
Jerk Chicken Empanada
$6.00Out of stock
Impossinada (Impossible "meat" Empanada)
$6.00Out of stock
Oxtail Empanada
$9.00Out of stock
Salmon Empanada
$9.00Out of stock

Sodas & Juices

Cola Champagne
$3.00
Pineapple Ginger Beer
$3.00
Cream Soda
$3.00
Pineapple Soda
$3.00
Ting
$3.50
Island Mango
$4.50
Mango Carrot
$4.50
Pineapple Ginger
$4.50
Guava Pineapple
$4.50
Sorrel Ginger
$4.50
Coconut Water
$3.50
Water
$2.50
Sea Moss (small)
$25.00
Sea Moss (large)
$33.00
Sea Moss Lemonade
$10.00