Appetizers

Roasted Jumbo Garlic Head

$6.00

To spread on our homemade bread

Serrano Ham Salad

$16.00

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$16.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp in a rich and creamy shrimp reduction sauce with ciabatta toast point

Seared Maine Hand Harvested Diver Scallops

$16.00

With fresh corn maque choux, lime & queso fresco

Oysters Voodoo Mojo

$20.00

Baked fresh oysters topped with andouille, tasso, vegetables, shrimp, and spinach, then kissed with the magical seasonings of the Bayou

Fried Fish Bites

$15.00

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.00

With soy drizzles, sriracha aioli, and shumai sauce

Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

$18.00

With Spanish serrano ham, EVOO, fresh burrata, herbs, & spices

House Made Chicken Andouille

$15.50Out of stock

Wrapped in puff pastry with a spicy, zesty mustard dipping sauce

House Smoked Chicken Livers

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$13.00

Crispy "Non-breaded" fresh okra with chat masala & white remoulade sauce

Lamb Meatballs

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Soups & Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Dinner Caesar

$5.00

Vietnamese Cucumber Salad

$15.00

With sliced jalapeño's, cilantro, mint, crushed peanuts, and lime rice vinegar

Romaine Wedge Salad

$15.00

Applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese dressing

Sliced Seasoned Beefsteak Tomatoes

$14.00

With sweet red onion, crumbles Danish blue cheese, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$12.00Out of stock

Garden Salad

$12.00

Large Gumbo Ya-Ya

$13.00

Regular Gumbo Ya-Ya

$11.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Butter Lettuce Salad

$14.00

Raw

1/2 Dozen Oysters

$18.00

With lemon and cocktail sauce

Full Dozen Oysters

$36.00

1/2 Dozen Marty Oysters

$18.00

Full Dozen Marty Oysters

$36.00

Desserts

A La Mode

$3.00

Almond Cake

$10.50

With whipped frosting & slivered almonds

Bread Pudding

$10.50Out of stock

Cappuccino

$8.50

Chocolate Decadence

$10.50

Creme Brulee

$8.50Out of stock

Espresso

$5.50

Gelato Trio

$8.50

Chocolate, donutella, and peppermint patty

Oreo Cheesecake

$10.50

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$10.50

Pie

$10.50

With vanilla gelato

Sorbet

$8.50

Black raspberry pomegranate

Vanilla custard pie

$10.50Out of stock

Pasta

Seafood Del Mar

$45.00

Brandy deglazed scallops and shrimp with tomatoes, herbs, and fettuccine. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness

Cavatelli Pomodoro

$25.00

With homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, or marinated grilled chicken breast, with pork chops for an additional charge

Mushroom Fettucine

$28.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast, shiitake and button mushrooms, shallots, garlic, EVOO, Parmesan, & herbs

Cavatelli No Protein

$20.00

Seafood

Halibut Crawfish Sauce

$36.00

With mixed vegetables, steamed jasmine rice, & a ginger-soy beurre Blanc

Grilled Fresh Grouper

$36.00

Mixed roasted seasonal vegetables and a sauté of Louisiana crawfish sauce

Navajo Tacos

$25.00

With halibut, shrimp, sautéed vegetables, onions, tomatoes, pueblo fried bread, salsa, fresh avocado, & crema

Fried Perch Dinner

$27.00

Cajun & Creole

Seafood Creole

$32.00

Scallops, walleye, halibut, and shrimp in a red tomato-based creole sauce with steamed jasmine rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness

Gulf Shrimp & Grits

$32.00

With andouille, exotic mushroom, tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, and creamy anson mills course grits. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness

NOLA Fried Chicken

$25.00

Four pieces of chicken, red beans, and rice, and collard greens, with red and green relishes

Cajun Jambalaya

$23.00

With andouille, tasso, chicken, vegetables, and creole sauce

Beef & Pork

Marinated, Grilled Berkshire Pork Chops

$28.00

With smokey mac and cheese, Southern cooked farmer green beans, and hard cider beurre Blanc. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness

16oz Strip Steak

$45.00Out of stock

6oz Filet

$40.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

10 Oz Grilled Black Angus Flat Iron Steak

$28.00

Creamy mashed potatoes, mixed roasted seasonal vegetables, and Dave's signature steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness

Sides & Such

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Red Beans & Rice

$8.00

Grilled Seasonal Vegetables

$8.00

Grits

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Side of Crawfish Sauce

$8.00

Add Meatball

$5.00

Add Italian Sausage

$5.00

Add Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Add Fried Calamari

$12.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

$12.00

Daily Deals

Cajun Alfredo

$20.00

Dinner Salad Daily Deal

Ceasar Salad Daily Deal

Out of stock

Lunch

Lunch Plate Special

$16.00

Lunch Cup Gumbo

$10.00

Lunch Bowl Gumbo

$12.00

Lunch Caesar

$15.00

Fried Green Tomato Salad

$18.00

Firecracker Salad

$18.00

Meatball Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage Sandwich

$15.00

Portabella Sandwich

$15.00

Muffaletta Sandwich

$15.00

Po Boy

$18.00

Cuban Sandwich

$15.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Lunch Slaw

$7.00

Lunch Side Beans/Rice

$7.00

Lunch Dessert

$8.00

Lunch Collards

$7.00

NA Bevs

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Juice

$2.50

Espresso

$5.50

Cappucino

$8.50

Sm Pellegrino

$3.50

Lg Pellegrino

$8.00

Milk

$2.50

Beer

Draft

Stella

$8.00

Rhingeist Truth

$8.00

Homestead Ten Penny Amber

$8.00

TD Labrador Lager

$8.00

TD Summer Shandy

$8.00

TD Blood Orange

$8.00

TD Ol Leghumper

$8.00

Bells Two Hearted

$8.00

Bottle

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Amstel Light

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$5.00

Yuengling Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Dortmunder Gold

$5.00

TD Raspberry Ale

$4.00

Budweiser Can

$2.00

O'Doul's

$5.00

Budweiser Zero

$5.00

Woodbridge

$5.00

Guinness

$6.00