Russo's 4895 State Rd
Main Menu
Appetizers
Roasted Jumbo Garlic Head
To spread on our homemade bread
Serrano Ham Salad
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Jumbo gulf shrimp in a rich and creamy shrimp reduction sauce with ciabatta toast point
Seared Maine Hand Harvested Diver Scallops
With fresh corn maque choux, lime & queso fresco
Oysters Voodoo Mojo
Baked fresh oysters topped with andouille, tasso, vegetables, shrimp, and spinach, then kissed with the magical seasonings of the Bayou
Fried Fish Bites
Crispy Fried Calamari
With soy drizzles, sriracha aioli, and shumai sauce
Southern Fried Green Tomatoes
With Spanish serrano ham, EVOO, fresh burrata, herbs, & spices
House Made Chicken Andouille
Wrapped in puff pastry with a spicy, zesty mustard dipping sauce
House Smoked Chicken Livers
Fried Okra
Crispy "Non-breaded" fresh okra with chat masala & white remoulade sauce
Lamb Meatballs
Chicken Wings
Soups & Salads
Dinner Salad
Dinner Caesar
Vietnamese Cucumber Salad
With sliced jalapeño's, cilantro, mint, crushed peanuts, and lime rice vinegar
Romaine Wedge Salad
Applewood smoked bacon, hard boiled egg and bleu cheese dressing
Sliced Seasoned Beefsteak Tomatoes
With sweet red onion, crumbles Danish blue cheese, basil, and balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
Garden Salad
Large Gumbo Ya-Ya
Regular Gumbo Ya-Ya
Coleslaw
Butter Lettuce Salad
Raw
Desserts
A La Mode
Almond Cake
With whipped frosting & slivered almonds
Bread Pudding
Cappuccino
Chocolate Decadence
Creme Brulee
Espresso
Gelato Trio
Chocolate, donutella, and peppermint patty
Oreo Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
Pie
With vanilla gelato
Sorbet
Black raspberry pomegranate
Vanilla custard pie
Pasta
Seafood Del Mar
Brandy deglazed scallops and shrimp with tomatoes, herbs, and fettuccine. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness
Cavatelli Pomodoro
With homemade meatballs, Italian sausage, or marinated grilled chicken breast, with pork chops for an additional charge
Mushroom Fettucine
Marinated grilled chicken breast, shiitake and button mushrooms, shallots, garlic, EVOO, Parmesan, & herbs
Cavatelli No Protein
Seafood
Halibut Crawfish Sauce
With mixed vegetables, steamed jasmine rice, & a ginger-soy beurre Blanc
Grilled Fresh Grouper
Mixed roasted seasonal vegetables and a sauté of Louisiana crawfish sauce
Navajo Tacos
With halibut, shrimp, sautéed vegetables, onions, tomatoes, pueblo fried bread, salsa, fresh avocado, & crema
Fried Perch Dinner
Cajun & Creole
Seafood Creole
Scallops, walleye, halibut, and shrimp in a red tomato-based creole sauce with steamed jasmine rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness
Gulf Shrimp & Grits
With andouille, exotic mushroom, tomatoes, vegetables, herbs, and creamy anson mills course grits. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness
NOLA Fried Chicken
Four pieces of chicken, red beans, and rice, and collard greens, with red and green relishes
Cajun Jambalaya
With andouille, tasso, chicken, vegetables, and creole sauce
Beef & Pork
Marinated, Grilled Berkshire Pork Chops
With smokey mac and cheese, Southern cooked farmer green beans, and hard cider beurre Blanc. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness
16oz Strip Steak
6oz Filet
Chicken Marsala
10 Oz Grilled Black Angus Flat Iron Steak
Creamy mashed potatoes, mixed roasted seasonal vegetables, and Dave's signature steak sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs increases your risk of food borne illness