Russo's New York Pizzeria Frisco
Grab & Go
G&G Salads
G&G Deli Sandwiches
Appetizers
- Insalata Caprese
Perfectly ripened Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garden-fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- Prosciutto & Burrata
Fresh Burrata with sweet Prosciutto di Parma sliced and served with Crostini bread.$15.95OUT OF STOCK
- Bruschetta Pomodoro
Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil.$10.95
- Russo's Meatballs
Two large all natural beef homemade Italian-style meatballs in Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.$10.95
- Liberty Wings
Liberty wings come with your flavor of choice and side dipping sauce.$9.95
- Truffle Garlic Knots
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.$10.95
- Garlic Bread
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.$6.95
Salads/Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$7.95
- Cucumber & Feta
Sliced organic cucumbers with feta cheese, juicy Roma tomatoes, onions, rich Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$8.95
- Caesar
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.$8.95
- Insalata de la Casa
Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.$7.95
- Tuscan Salad
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.$7.95
- Lemon Arugula Salad
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing$8.95
- Fresh Mozzarella & Arugula Salad
Fresh mozzarella, arugula, Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese in a Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing$13.95
- Shrimp Caesar Salad
Gulf shrimp, Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese, in Caesar anchovy dressing$15.95
Pizza
Medium 12" & Gluten Free
- 12" BYO Cheese
Create your own hand tossed 12"$14.95
- 12" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.$17.45
- 12" Pepperoni & Hot Honey
Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey,® pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella$18.20
- 12" Double Pepperoni
12" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.$19.95
- 12" Halal Veggie Pepperoni
Halal pepperoni, roasted pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$19.95
- 12" Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$19.95
- 12" New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$21.95
- 12" Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.$19.95
- 12" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.$18.95
- 12" Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.$19.95
- 12" Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$19.95
- 12" Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$20.95
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.$20.95
- 12" BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.$20.95
- 12" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$18.95
- 12" Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$20.95
- 12" Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.$19.95
- 12" Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$19.95
- 12" Heart-Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.$19.95
- 12" Truffle Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.$20.95
- 12" Truffle Burrata & Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$20.95
- 12" Truffle Burrata Pomodoro
Fresh basil, black truffle burrata cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce.$20.95
- 12" Prosciutto & Fig
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.$20.95
- 12' Chicken al Vodka
Homemade Vodka sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.$20.95
Large 16" & 16x16" Square
- 16" BYO Cheese
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza$16.95
- 16" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.$20.45
- 16" Pepperoni & Hot Honey
Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey,® pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella$21.45
- 16" Double Pepperoni
16" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.$23.95
- 16" Halal Veggie Pepperoni
Halal pepperoni, roasted pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo's pizza sauce.$22.95
- 16" Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$22.95
- 16" New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$25.95
- 16" Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.$21.95
- 16" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.$20.95
- 16" Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.$23.95
- 16" Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$23.95
- 16" Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$24.95
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.$24.95
- 16" BBQ Chicken
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.$24.95
- 16" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$20.95
- 16" Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$24.95
- 16" Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.$22.95
- 16" Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$22.95
- 16" Heart-Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.$22.95
- 16" Truffle Mushroom
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.$24.95
- 16" Burrata & Prosciutto
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$24.95
- 16" Burrata Pomodoro
Fresh basil, black truffle burrata cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce.$24.95
- 16" Prosciutto & Fig
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.$24.95
- 16" Chicken al Vodka
Chicken, homemade Vodka sauce, fresh basil and fresh mozzarella$24.95
Brooklyn Square Pizza
- 16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.$22.95
- 16x16" Square Paesano
Pepperoni, sliced sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.$22.95
- 16x16" Spinach & Artichoke
Fresh spinach, artichokes, Wisconsin mozzarella, Pecorino Romano cheese with Alfredo sauce$24.95
- 16x16" Cup & Char Hot Honey
Cup & char pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella with a drizzle of hot honey.$24.95
- 16x16" Brooklyner (With Cup & Char Pepperoni)
features Russo’s vodka sauce, highly-acclaimed “cup & char” pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella, and fresh basil, on our hand-stretch, thin-crust pizza.$24.95
- 16x16" Brooklyner Al Frisco
Alfredo Cream Sauce, Chicken, Prosciutto, Red Onions, and Wisconsin Mozzarella.$24.95
Pizza Kits
- Pizza Kit
Pizza Kit includes 12" Dough Ball, 4 oz of Pizza Sauce, 4 oz of Mozzarella Cheese, and 1 Pack of Pepperoni.$15.00
- Pizza Dough 12"
Handmade dough, left to rise to perfection. Makes one 12" medium pizza.$5.00
- Pizza Dough 16"
Handmade dough, left to rise to perfection. Makes one 16" large pizza.$8.00
Giant Slice
Slices
- BYO Cheese Slice
Create your own giant slice.$6.95
- Pepperoni Slice
Pepperoni and Wisconsin mozzarella$7.70
- New York Village Slice
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$12.20
- Doppio Pepperoni Slice
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$9.95
- Mulberry Slice
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$9.95
- Hawaiian Slice
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.$8.45
- Vegetarian Slice
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.$12.20
- Italian Market Slice
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella. and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto.$9.95
- Italian Works Slice
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$9.20
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Slice
Spicy hot grilled chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with ranch.$9.20
- BBQ Chicken Slice
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.$9.20
- Margherita Slice
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella$8.45
- Chicken Rustica Slice
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic.$10.70
- Mediterranean Slice
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.$9.95
- Sausage & Ricotta Slice
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, white onions, ricotta cheese and Wisconsin mozzarella$9.95
- Heart- Healthy Veggie Slice
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onikons, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil and Wisconsin mozzarella$11.45
28" XL Party Pizza
- 28" BYO Cheese
Build Your Own Custom 28" hand-tossed pizza$59.95
- 28" Pepperoni
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.$68.95
- 28" Double Pepperoni
Double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce$77.95
- 28" New York Village
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$84.95
- 28" Doppio Pepperoni
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$84.95
- 28" Vegetarian
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.$84.95
- 28" Hawaiian
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.$74.95
- 28" Italian Market
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.$84.95
- 28" Italian Works
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$84.95
- 28" Mulberry
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.$84.95
- 28" Margherita
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$74.95
- 28" Chicken Rustica
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.$84.95
- 28" Mediterranean
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.$84.95
- 28" Sausage & Ricotta
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$84.95
- 28" Heart Healthy Veggie
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.$84.95
- 28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.$84.95
Calzone/Sandwiches
Calzone
- CYO Calzone
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping$16.95
- New York Calzone
Ricotta cheese, Canadian bacon, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$16.95
- Stromboli
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo’s pizza sauce.$16.95
- Doppio Pepperoni Calzone
Ricotta, pepperoni, jalapeño, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.$16.95
Sandwiches
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Homemade beef Italian meatballs, Russo's Chianti-braised meat sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.$11.95
- Chicken Tuscan Sandwich
Chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella$11.95
- Italian Deli Sandwich
Prosciutto, Soppressata di salami, mortadella ham, provolone cheese, Romaine lettuce, red onions, and Roma tomatoes with olive dressing.$13.95
- Half Sandwich & Salad Combo
Your choice of half sandwich and a side side salad$12.95
Dessert
Desserts
- Nutella Calzone
Sweet Calzone that is stuffed with nutella® chocolate, sweet ricotta cheese, and topped with chocolate sauce.$9.95
- Italian Cannoli
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.$5.95
- Russo's Tiramisu
House-made with ladyfingers soaked in espresso and Kahlua, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese.$8.95
- New York Cheesecake
Creamy and smooth, made in New York!$8.95
- Truffle Chocolate Cake
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.$9.95
- Italian Cream Cake
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.$9.95
- Carrot Cake
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.$9.95
Sides/Extras
- Grilled Chicken
Fresh chicken breast marinated in herbs and a Sicilian extra virgin garlic oil sauce, grilled until moist, then sliced.$4.00
- Fresh Shrimp
6 fresh shrimp sauteed in Russo's signature Sicilian garlic oil sauce.$6.00
- Buffalo Sauce
Tangy Buffalo sauce, a perfect side for pizza or wings.$0.50
- Extra Dressing
An extra side of either Ranch, Blue cheese, Caesar, Italian Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Garlic Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or Lemon Vinaigrette.$0.75
- Balsamic Glaze
An intensely flavored vinegar originating in Modena, Italy reduced to a glaze.$1.50
- Marinara
Fresh garlic sauteed in Sicilian olive oil with hand crushed tomatoes and fresh basil.$1.00
- Pizza Sauce
Russo's signature pizza sauce.$1.00
- Pesto Sauce
Fresh Pistachio Pesto cream sauce.$1.25
- Alfredo Sauce
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.$1.25
- Jalapenos
A side of fresh or pickled jalapeno's.$0.50
- Pepperoncini
Includes a order of 4 pepperoncini peppers.$1.00
- Focaccia Bread
A medium order of fresh focaccia bread baked with a Sicilian garlic sauce, pecorino Romano, fresh parsley, and seasonings.$5.00
- Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread
A medium portion of thin and crispy Gluten-free cauliflower focaccia bread baked with a Sicilian garlic sauce, pecorino Romano, fresh parsley, and seasonings.$7.00
- Bag of Chips$1.75
Beverages
Drinks
- Kids Drink$2.50
- Fountain Drink$3.50
- Tea
Tea brewed fresh daily.$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Acqua Panna
A premium still natural spring water that flows through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.$4.00
- San Pellegrino
A fine quality Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps.$4.00
- Mexican Coke$4.50
- Gallon Tea
Tea brewed fresh daily.$9.00
- Coke$2.00
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Dr. Pepper$2.00