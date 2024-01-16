Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen Grand Parkway - Marketplace
Appetizers
- Mozzarella Fritti$13.95
Fresh-cut Wisconsin mozzarella, lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce. (8 pcs)
- Insalata Caprese$13.95
Perfectly ripened Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, and garden-fresh basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Liberty Wings$9.95+
Liberty wings come with your flavor of choice and side dipping sauce.
- Truffle Garlic Knots$10.95
Hand-knotted pizza dough tossed with truffle olive oil, fresh garlic, and Pecorino Romano cheese. Served with a side of Russo’s homemade marinara sauce.
- Garlic Bread$6.95+
Our traditional family recipe. Add cheese for additional cost.
- Racqel Bruschetta Trio$10.95
Pick and Combine any combnation of the 3 different Bruschetta Prosciutto & Fig Organic fig spread, rolled Prosciutto di Parma, and fresh arugula. Pomodoro Fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh basil. Truffle Mushroom & Arugula A blend of mushrooms, truffle oil, and fresh arugula.
- Eggplant Rollatini$13.95
Stuffed eggplant with ricotta, mozzarella and basil, lightly breaded and fried served in a tomato cream sauce.
- Burrata Avocado Flatbread$12.95
Thin crust pizzatti with fresh diced Roma tomato, burrata cheese, and fresh avocado with basil tossed in Sicilian extra virgin olive oil.
- Russo's Meatballs$10.95
Two large all natural beef homemade Italian-style meatballs in Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
Salads/Soups
Salads
- Greek Salad$7.95+
Garden-fresh vegetables, Kalamata olives, and fresh Romaine lettuce sprinkled with feta cheese and Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Cucumber & Feta$8.95+
Sliced organic cucumbers with feta cheese, juicy Roma tomatoes, onions, rich Kalamata olives, and fresh garlic, tossed with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Caesar$8.95+
Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Pecorino Romano cheese, lightly tossed in Russo’s homemade Caesar anchovy dressing.
- Insalata de la Casa$7.95+
Red onions, bell peppers, Roma tomatoes, organic cucumbers, red cabbage, black olives, and crisp Romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.
- Alice Chicken Avocado Salad$15.95
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, arugula, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Roma tomatoes, garden vegetables, feta cheese, and pepperoncini. Served with honey mustard dressing
- Tuscan Salad$7.95+
Crunchy fresh garden vegetables, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Dolce Gorgonzola cheese, pepperoncinis, and Romaine lettuce lightly tossed with Russo’s balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Lemon Arugula Salad$8.95+
Fresh arugula and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in a light lemon and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil dressing
- Shrimp Caesar Salad$15.95
Gulf shrimp, Romaine lettuce, croutons, and shaved Pecorino Romano cheese, in Caesar anchovy dressing
Soups
- Tortellini Brodo$5.95+
Cheese tortellini, grilled chicken, vine-ripened Roma tomatoes, and fresh spinach stewed in a light chicken broth.
- Tomato Basil$5.95+
Roasted Roma tomatoes and fresh basil, simmered in a creamy tomato bisque.
- Soup & Salad Combo$10.95
Your choice of soup and a side Greek or house salad.
Pasta
Pasta/Chef Specialties
- Spaghetti$12.95
Our homemade Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil over spaghetti pasta.
- Spaghetti & Meatball or Italian Sausage$17.95
Our homemade meatballs or Italian sausage with Chianti-braised meat sauce or marinara sauce and fresh basil. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.95
Al dente campanelle pasta with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
- Spaghetti Carbonara$18.95
Prosciutto, red onions, and spaghetti swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce
- Fettuccine Alfredo$15.95
Homemade fettuccine pasta swirled in Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
- Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$17.95
Jumbo handmade ricotta cheese ravioli topped with fresh basil, served with Russo's homemade marinara or Alfredo sauce.
- Russo's Lasagna$17.95
Fresh pasta layered with braised beef, Italian cheeses, and Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
- Eggplant Parmesan$16.95
Fresh eggplant stacked with fresh basil, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, Pecorino Romano cheese and Russo's homemade marinara sauce. Baked and served over fresh spaghetti.
- Chicken Parmesan$19.95
Tender chicken breast lightly seasoned with Italian bread crumbs, topped with Russo’s homemade marinara sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese. Served on freshly prepared spaghetti.
- Baked Ziti$15.95
Fresh penne pasta tossed in Russo's homemade marinara sauce and ricotta cheese topped with Wisconsin mozzarella and baked.
- Chicken Manicotti$16.95
Fresh pasta stuffed with chicken, fresh spinach, ricotta cheese and topped with Russo's homemade Bolognese sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- Truffle Mushroom Campanelle$18.95
Campanelle pasta and mushrooms tossed in a truffle mushroom cream sauce and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese and arugula.
- Tortellini Al Vodka$19.95
Cheese-stuffed tortellini pasta with Prosciutto di Parma and onions, in a vodka tomato cream sauce.
- Shrimp Scampi$19.95
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with Pinot Grigio lemon and garlic sauce, capers, over pasta.
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$19.95
Jumbo Gulf shrimp sautéed with spicy hot marinara sauce and fresh basil on a generous portion of fresh pasta.
- Chicken Florentine Pasta$19.95
Grilled chicken sautéed with mushrooms, capers, spinach, and tomatoes in white wine lemon garlic sauce, over fresh fettuccine made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- Gnocchi Al Russo$18.95
House-made potato pasta made with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil with a choice of marinara sauce, pesto sauce, or meat sauce topped with fresh basil.
Pizza
Medium 12" & Gluten Free
- 12" BYO Cheese$14.95
Create your own hand tossed 12"
- 12" Pepperoni$17.45
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 12" Pepperoni & Hot Honey$18.20
Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey,® pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella
- 12" Double Pepperoni$19.95
12" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.
- 12" Halal Veggie Pepperoni$19.95
Halal pepperoni, roasted pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 12" Doppio Pepperoni$19.95
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 12" New York Village$21.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 12" Vegetarian$19.95
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
- 12" Hawaiian$18.95
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
- 12" Italian Market$19.95
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
- 12" Italian Works$19.95
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 12" Mulberry$20.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Ranch$20.95
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 12" BBQ Chicken$20.95
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.
- 12" Margherita$18.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 12" Chicken Rustica$20.95
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 12" Mediterranean$19.95
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
- 12" Sausage & Ricotta$19.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 12" Heart-Healthy Veggie$19.95
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
- 12" Truffle Mushroom$20.95
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.
- 12" Truffle Burrata & Prosciutto$20.95
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 12" Truffle Burrata Pomodoro$20.95
Fresh basil, black truffle burrata cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce.
- 12" Prosciutto & Fig$20.95
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
Large 16" & 16x16" Square
- 16" BYO Cheese$16.95
Create your own hand tossed 16" pizza
- 16" Pepperoni$20.45
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 16" Pepperoni & Hot Honey$21.45
Pepperoni, Mike's Hot Honey,® pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella
- 16" Double Pepperoni$23.95
16" pizza with double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce.
- 16" Halal Veggie Pepperoni$22.95
Halal pepperoni, roasted pepper, onion, mushroom, spinach, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo's pizza sauce.
- 16" Doppio Pepperoni$22.95
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 16" New York Village$25.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 16" Vegetarian$21.95
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
- 16" Hawaiian$20.95
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
- 16" Italian Market$23.95
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
- 16" Italian Works$23.95
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 16" Mulberry$24.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Ranch$24.95
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 16" BBQ Chicken$24.95
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.
- 16" Margherita$20.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 16" Chicken Rustica$24.95
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 16" Mediterranean$22.95
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
- 16" Sausage & Ricotta$22.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 16" Heart-Healthy Veggie$22.95
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
- 16" Truffle Mushroom$24.95
Fresh mushrooms, Wisconsin mozzarella, and truffle mushroom olive oil sauce, topped with fresh arugula.
- 16" Burrata & Prosciutto$24.95
Prosciutto di Parma, black truffle burrata, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese topped with fresh arugula and a drizzle of Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 16" Burrata Pomodoro$24.95
Fresh basil, black truffle burrata cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce.
- 16" Prosciutto & Fig$24.95
Prosciutto di Parma, arugula, basil, fig spread, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, Wisconsin mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
Brooklyn Square Pizza
- 16x16" Square Ny Grandma's Pizza (Nonna's)$22.95
Fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and fresh marinara sauce on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
- 16x16" Square Paesano$22.95
Pepperoni, sliced sausage, roasted peppers, red onions, Pecorino Romano cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic on a large 16x16" Brooklyn square crust.
- 16x16" Cup & Char Hot Honey$24.95
Cup & char pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella with a drizzle of hot honey.
- 16x16" Brooklyner (With Cup & Char Pepperoni)$24.95
features Russo’s vodka sauce, highly-acclaimed “cup & char” pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella, and fresh basil, on our hand-stretch, thin-crust pizza.
Signature Craft Pizza
- Vincent Mac & Cheese Pizza$19.95+
Campanelle pasta, Alfredo sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Cordon Bleu$21.95+
Grilled chicken, Canadian bacon, gorgonzola cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Alfredo sauce.
- Truffle Mac & Cheese Pizza$21.95+
Campanelle pasta, Alfredo sauce, Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, arugula, and prosciutto
- Rocco Lasagna Pizza$22.95+
Braised Chianti beef with homemade pizza sauce, ricotta cheese, house made mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Kits
- Pizza Kit$15.00
Pizza Kit includes 12" Dough Ball, 4 oz of Pizza Sauce, 4 oz of Mozzarella Cheese, and 1 Pack of Pepperoni.
- Pizza Dough 12"$5.00
Handmade dough, left to rise to perfection. Makes one 12" medium pizza.
- Pizza Dough 16"$8.00
Handmade dough, left to rise to perfection. Makes one 16" large pizza.
Giant Slice
Slices
- BYO Cheese Slice$6.95
Create your own giant slice.
- Pepperoni Slice$7.70
Pepperoni and Wisconsin mozzarella
- New York Village Slice$12.20
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- Doppio Pepperoni Slice$9.95
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- Mulberry Slice$9.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- Hawaiian Slice$8.45
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
- Vegetarian Slice$12.20
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
- Italian Market Slice$9.95
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella. and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto.
- Italian Works Slice$9.20
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Ranch Slice$9.20
Spicy hot grilled chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with ranch.
- BBQ Chicken Slice$9.20
BBQ grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella cheese, pineapple, and zesty bbq sauce.
- Margherita Slice$8.45
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella
- Chicken Rustica Slice$10.70
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and fresh garlic.
- Mediterranean Slice$9.95
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
- Sausage & Ricotta Slice$9.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, white onions, ricotta cheese and Wisconsin mozzarella
- Heart- Healthy Veggie Slice$11.45
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onikons, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil and Wisconsin mozzarella
28" XL Party Pizza
- 28" BYO Cheese$59.95
Build Your Own Custom 28" hand-tossed pizza
- 28" Pepperoni$68.95
Pepperoni, Russo’s pizza sauce and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 28" Double Pepperoni$77.95
Double pepperoni, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce
- 28" New York Village$84.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, cured pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, mushrooms, black olives, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 28" Doppio Pepperoni$84.95
Jalapeño peppers, double pepperoni, ricotta cheese, Russo’s pizza sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 28" Vegetarian$84.95
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, black olives, white onions, Roma tomatoes, mushrooms, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Russo's pizza sauce.
- 28" Hawaiian$74.95
Pineapple, Canadian bacon, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo's pizza sauce.
- 28" Italian Market$84.95
Prosciutto di Parma, ricotta cheese, pepperoni, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella and Russo's pizza sauce, drizzled with pesto sauce.
- 28" Italian Works$84.95
Sliced Italian sausage, pepperoni, roasted peppers, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 28" Mulberry$84.95
Crumbled Italian sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, beef, and Wisconsin mozzarella, with Russo’s pizza sauce.
- 28" Margherita$74.95
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, garlic, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 28" Chicken Rustica$84.95
Grilled chicken with fresh spinach, basil, feta cheese, Roma tomatoes, Wisconsin mozzarella, fresh garlic, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil.
- 28" Mediterranean$84.95
Fresh spinach, Roma tomatoes, feta cheese, Wisconsin mozzarella, black olives, and Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce.
- 28" Sausage & Ricotta$84.95
Sliced Italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil garlic sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- 28" Heart Healthy Veggie$84.95
Fresh spinach, artichokes, white onions, mushrooms, Roma tomatoes, basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella with Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, and garlic sauce.
- 28" Buffalo Chicken Ranch$84.95
Spicy chicken, red onions, Wisconsin mozzarella, spicy hot sauce, and Russo’s pizza sauce.
Calzone/Sandwiches
Calzone
- CYO Calzone$16.95
Choose up to 3 toppings of your choice. We'll add Wisconsin mozzarella. $.75 per extra topping
- New York Calzone$16.95
Ricotta cheese, Canadian bacon, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- Stromboli$16.95
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives, bell peppers, Wisconsin mozzarella, and Russo’s pizza sauce.
- Doppio Pepperoni Calzone$16.95
Ricotta, pepperoni, jalapeño, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
Sandwiches
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded chicken breast, Russo's marinara sauce, sweet basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Homemade beef Italian meatballs, Russo's Chianti-braised meat sauce, and Wisconsin mozzarella.
- Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich$11.95
Breaded eggplant, Russo's marinara sauce, fresh basil, and Wisconsin mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Tuscan Sandwich$11.95
Chicken sautéed with fresh spinach, mushrooms, Sicilian extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, and Wisconsin mozzarella
- Half Sandwich & Salad Combo$12.95
Your choice of half sandwich and a side side salad
Dessert
Desserts
- Nutella Calzone$9.95
Sweet Calzone that is stuffed with nutella® chocolate, sweet ricotta cheese, and topped with chocolate sauce.
- Italian Cannoli$5.95
An Italian handcrafted pastry shell filled with fresh ricotta cheese and chocolate.
- Russo's Tiramisu$8.95
House-made with ladyfingers soaked in espresso and Kahlua, layered with fresh mascarpone cheese.
- New York Cheesecake$8.95
Creamy and smooth, made in New York!
- Truffle Chocolate Cake$9.95
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
- Italian Cream Cake$9.95
Sweet cream cake with coconut, pecans, and cream cheese frosting.
- Red Velvet Cake$9.95
Red velvet cake layered with chocolate ganache filling, and frosted with a tangy cream cheese icing.
- Carrot Cake$9.95
Studded with raisins, walnuts, and pineapple, and finished with a smooth cream cheese icing.
Sides/Extras
- Grilled Chicken$4.00
Fresh chicken breast marinated in herbs and a Sicilian extra virgin garlic oil sauce, grilled until moist, then sliced.
- Fresh Shrimp$6.00
6 fresh shrimp sauteed in Russo's signature Sicilian garlic oil sauce.
- Buffalo Sauce$0.50
Tangy Buffalo sauce, a perfect side for pizza or wings.
- Extra Dressing$0.75+
An extra side of either Ranch, Blue cheese, Caesar, Italian Vinaigrette, Honey Mustard, Garlic Sauce, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, or Lemon Vinaigrette.
- Balsamic Glaze$1.50
An intensely flavored vinegar originating in Modena, Italy reduced to a glaze.
- Marinara$1.00+
Fresh garlic sauteed in Sicilian olive oil with hand crushed tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Pizza Sauce$1.00+
Russo's signature pizza sauce.
- Pesto Sauce$1.25+
Fresh Pistachio Pesto cream sauce.
- Meat Sauce$1.25+
Russo’s Chianti-braised meat sauce.
- Alfredo Sauce$1.25+
Russo’s homemade Pecorino Romano cream sauce.
- Side of Pasta$6.00
Your choice of freshly cooked Spaghetti, Fettuccine, Penne or Campanelle weighed to 8oz.
- Jalapenos$0.50
A side of fresh or pickled jalapeno's.
- Pepperoncini$1.00
Includes a order of 4 pepperoncini peppers.
- Focaccia Bread$5.00
A medium order of fresh focaccia bread baked with a Sicilian garlic sauce, pecorino Romano, fresh parsley, and seasonings.
- Gluten-Free Focaccia Bread$7.00
A medium portion of thin and crispy Gluten-free cauliflower focaccia bread baked with a Sicilian garlic sauce, pecorino Romano, fresh parsley, and seasonings.
Beverages
Drinks
- Kids Drink$2.50
- Fountain Drink$3.50
- Tea$3.50
Tea brewed fresh daily.
- Bottle Water$2.50
- Acqua Panna$4.00
A premium still natural spring water that flows through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany.
- San Pellegrino$4.00
A fine quality Natural Mineral Water that flows from a natural spring in the San Pellegrino Terme area in Val Brembana, nestled in the foothills of the Italian Alps.
- Gallon Tea$9.00
Tea brewed fresh daily.
- Coke$2.00+
- Diet Coke$2.00+
- Sprite$2.00+
- Dr. Pepper$2.00+