Russo's Subs 1477 South Military Trail
Subs
- Russo Sub$9.49
Salami, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Escarole Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll
- Ham & Cheese Sub$9.49
Ham, Provolone Cheese, Escarole Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll
- Tuna Sub$9.99
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Pickles in a Russo Roll
- Meatball Sub$10.49
Meatballs, Fresh Sauce, Grated Provolone in a Russo Roll
- Turkey & Cheese Sub$9.99
Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes in a Russo Roll
- Turkey Ham & Cheese Sub$9.99
Turkey, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll
- Veggie Sub$7.49
Escarole Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll...add Cheese for $2.00
- Cheese Sub$9.49
Extra Provolone Cheese, Escarole Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll
- Turkey Salami & Cheese Sub$9.99
Turkey, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles in a Russo Roll
Salads
- Tuna Salad$7.99
Tuna Salad on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Egg
- Mixed Chef Salad (THC)$7.29
Sliced Turkey, Ham and Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Onions
- Ham & Cheese Chef Salad$6.99
Sliced Ham and Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Onions
- Turkey & Cheese Chef Salad$7.49
Sliced Turkey and Cheese on a Bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Onions
- Garden Salad$5.99
Bed of Mixed Greens with Tomatoes and Onions
- Russo Salad (SHC)$6.99
- Turkey, Salami & Cheese Chef Salad$7.29
Chips and Cookies
Sides
- Extra Pickles$0.50
- Extra Tomatoes$0.50
- Extra Onions$0.50
- Cherry Peppers$0.50
- Side of Tuna$2.00
- Side of Meatball$1.50
- Side of Egg$0.50
- Side of Cheese (7)$2.00
- Side of Cheese Half Order (3)$1.00
- Side of Turkey (5)$2.00
- Side of Ham/Salami Mix (3&3)$2.00
- Side of Ham (6)$2.00
- Side of Salami (6)$2.00
- Roll$1.49
- Slice of Ham$0.35
- Slice of Salami$0.35
- Slice of Turkey$0.35
- Slice of Cheese$0.35
- Side of Sauce$0.40
- Salad Ranch$0.40
- Salad Balsamic Vinaigrette$0.40
- Salad Honey Mustard$0.40
- Salad LoCal Italian$0.40
- Salad Creamy Italian$0.40
- Salad Blue Cheese$0.40
- Salad Thousand Island$0.40
- Crackers