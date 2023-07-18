Rusted Roost 192 Main St
Food
Graze
Potato Spears
Roasted with olive oil and sea salt-sage shuke
Shakshuka
Herbed flatbread, a piquant local tomato pepper braise
Latkes
Fresh potato pancakes with your choice of: Smoked salmon, creme fraiche, chives, gin or house-made applesauce, creme fraiche.
Shrimp & Frites
Hand cut fries, rosemary oil roasted large shrimp
Fried Chicken Drums
Brined with aromatics, black pepper, slaw and frites, house-made hot sauce
Forage
Caesar Salad
House made dressing, parmesan, with garlic bread with choice of chicken or bacon.
Cobb Salad
Dressing duo; fresh avocado dressing/blue cheese dressing, bacon, boilded egg, tomato, pickled onions, chicken, greens
Greek Salad Platter
Marinated feta, olives, cukes, tomatoes, green onions, hummus with pita bread
Beet Salad
Poached and roasted in olive oil, goat cheese crumbles, walnut oil vinaigrette, toasted walnuts.
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Feed
Hay and Straw Pasta
Spinach ravioli, lemon, parmesan, cream, ham, peas
Roast Beef Sandwich
Caramelized onions, aujus, crusty bun
Pork Verde
Roast pork made with roast pepper salsa
Chicken Pot Pie
Chicken, potatoes, carrots, with cream gravy, green pea garnish
Turkey Burger
Harissa aioli, whole grain bun
Prix Fixe
Vegan
Ratatouille
Braised eggplant, tomatoes, and peppers
Cornucopia
Chive mashed potatoes (flax milk), chickpea fritter, roast carrot, roast mushroom, and broccolini
Walnut Bolognese
Wheat pasta and gemelli pasta with cashew parmesan
Biscuits & Gravy
Cream, mushrooms, and buttermilk biscuits
Cauliflower Steak
Chive mashed potatoes, roast carrots, and sauteed spinach