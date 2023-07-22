RUSTIC CHARM BAR AND GRILL 220 Main St
Main Menu
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
Fresh tortilla chips and house made salsa
Fried Zucchini
Fresh zucchini hand-breaded and deep. Fried including your choice of dipping sauce
Fried Pickles
Crisp sliced pickles hand-breaded and deep fried to perfection with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Tenders
Crispy hand-breaded and fried chicken strips served with a side of fries
Jalapeño Bites
Deep fried, melted cheese balls stuffed with diced jalapeños and bacon, coated in crispy breadcrumbs
Mozzarella Bites
Deep fried mozzarella (creamy on the inside crunchy on the outside)
Nachos
House recipe cheese sauce, green onions, black olives, jalapeños, black beans, roasted corn, and tomatoes with your choice of chicken or beef (steamy and piled high on a bed of fresh tortilla chips)
Reuben Fritters
Corn beef, swiss, sour cream, and sauerkraut battered and fried. Served with a chipotle aioli sauce
Bruschetta
Diced tomato, basil, garlic, and Italian spices tossed in olive oil and served with a baguette
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Extra creamy, super cheesy, and loaded with spinach and artichokes. Topped with more cheese and baked until golden and bubbly
Wings - 6 Piece
Fried chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Wings - 10 Piece
Wings - 12 Piece
Sandwiches
BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough bread
Club Sandwich
Triple decker piled with ham, turkey, cheddar, swiss, lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo served on your choice of white, wheat, or sourdough bread
Pastrami Sandwich
Blackened pastrami, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, sauerkraut, and mustard served on marbled rye bread
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Italian breaded chicken breast, mozzarella cheese topped with our homemade pita sauce served on a ciabatta bun
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella, roasted tomato, and pesto served on a ciabatta bun
French Dip Sandwich
Thinly sliced roast beef topped with peppers and onions and a warm slice of swiss cheese
Baked Potatoes
Loaded Classic Baked Potato
Baked potato loaded with sour cream, bacon bits, chives, and house cheese sauce
Grilled Chicken Baked Potato
House cheese sauce topped with freshly grilled chicken, all on top of a baked potato
Chili Baked Potato
A large baked potato topped with chili sour cream and cheese
Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potato
Creamy blend of house cheese and freshly steamed broccoli florets
Taco Baked Potato
Ground beef tossed with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and salsa and loaded on top of a baked potato
Burgers
Classic Cheeseburger
Juicy beef patty with your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Western Burger
Topped with cheddar cheese, peppered bacon, onion ring, and our house BBQ sauce
Spicy Burger
Topped with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
Topped with swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, and a1 sauce
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with provolone, peppered bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles
Fried Egg Burger
Your choice of cheese topped with a fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles
French Burger
Topped with brie cheese and caramelized onions
Whiskey Burger
Blue cheese. Topped with makers mark whiskey sauce
Wraps
Entrees
Salmon
Each bite is full of sweet and savory flavors and delicate textures
Pork Chop
12 Oz. Bone in pork-chop that's golden and crusted on the outside, and perfectly tender and juicy in the middle
Ribeye
Tender, flavorful, well-marbled, and guaranteed to be well worth it
Lasagna
4 layered, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara sauce
Grilled Chicken
Juicy grilled chicken served with 2 sides
Ribs
Saint Lewis tender pork ribs slow cooked to perfection
Salads
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cheese, black olives, cucumbers, cherry, tomato, onion, croutons with choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion topped with BBQ or buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, black olives, cucumber with choice of dressing
Chef Salad
Hard boiled egg, ham, cheese, cucumber, tomato, black olives on top of a bed lettuce choice of dressing
Cobb Salad
Chicken, bacon, cheese, onion, egg, tomato, avocado, lettuce all tossed in dressing