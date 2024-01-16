Ruthies Pool 1397 Pearl St
4th of July Special
Beverages
- Bottled Water (16oz)$1.83
- Coconut Water$2.75
- Izze (8.4oz)$2.75
- La Croix (12oz)$1.84
- Starbucks Frappucino (9.5oz)$5.00
- Chocolate Milk (8.25oz)$2.75Out of stock
- Red Bull$3.66
- Capri Sun$1.84Out of stock
- Kool Aid$1.84Out of stock
- Coffee$4.59Out of stock
- Large Red$3.66
- Large Blue$3.66
- Large Yellow$3.66
- Large Orange$3.66
- Small Red$2.75
- Small Blue$2.75Out of stock
- Small Yellow$2.75
- Small Orange$2.75
- Sprite$1.83
- Pepsi$1.83
- Mountain Dew$1.83
- Other$1.83
- Lrg. Mango Lemonade$6.86
- Lrg. Strawberry Lemonade$6.86
- Lrg. Raspberry Lemonade$6.86
- Lrg. Arnold Palmer$6.40
- Lrg. Original Lemonade$6.40
- Sml. Mango Lemonade$3.44
- Sml. Strawberry Lemonade$3.44
- Sml. Raspberry Lemonade$3.44
- Sml. Arnold Palmer Lemonade$2.97
- Sml. Original Lemonade$3.21
Candy
- 3 Musketeers$3.66Out of stock
- Candy Necklace$0.91
- Crunch$3.66Out of stock
- HI Chew$0.23
- Kit Kat$2.74
- M&Ms$3.66Out of stock
- Milky Way$3.66Out of stock
- Pop Rocks$1.83
- Reeses$2.74
- Ring Pop$0.91
- Skittles$2.74
- Snickers$2.74
- Sour Patch watermelon$3.66
- Sour Skittles$3.66Out of stock
- Swedish Fish$3.66Out of stock
- Twix$3.66Out of stock
- Hershey Bar$2.74
- Air Heads$0.68
- Fun Dip$0.91
- Sour Punch$2.75
Chips
Frozen Treats
Hot Dog Bratwurst
Grilled Cheese
Healthy Snacks
Ruthies Pool 1397 Pearl St Location and Ordering Hours
(303) 507-6470
Closed • Opens Sunday at 10AM