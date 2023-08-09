Ruvens
Breakfast at Ruven's
Eggs
Specialty Omelets
Create Your Own
Specialty Meat Platters
Ham Steak & Eggs
Try the eggs over easy on top of the steak!
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Breaded beef patty served with hot country gravy
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
A generous portion served with 2 farms fresh XL eggs any way you want them
Grilled Chicken & Eggs
Chicken breast tenders grilled juicy and tender
Skillets
Loaded Baked Potato
2 poached eggs on a potato, onion, and bacon hash topped with sour cream and chives
Italian Stallion
Roasted potatoes, basil, bell peppers and onions, and Italian sausage topped with 2 fried eggs
Fried Eggs and Wild Mushrooms
Two fried eggs served over a potato and wild mushroom hash. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese
Cowboy Hash Browns
Crispy hash browns, yellow onions, green onions, bacon, and Cheddar cheese topped with 2 fried eggs
Farmer's Market
Red potatoes, bell peppers, baby spinach, yellow onions, and chives. Topped with 2 fried eggs
Cheesy Bacon
Red potato hash, green onions, bacon, loaded with mozzarella cheese and topped with two fried eggs
Brunch Favorites
Texas Egg in the Window
2 pieces of Texas toast with the middle removed and replaced with 2 fried eggs
Fried Matzoh
Also known as matzoh brie, served scrambled or pancake style
Country Breakfast
2 farm fresh eggs, hash browns, 2 country-style sausage patties, served with biscuits and gravy
Leo*
Lox (nova), eggs, and onions
Kippers & Eggs
A large smoked herring butterflied and pan seared with sautéed onions served with 2 eggs
Blintzes
3 crepes stuffed with a mixture of farmer cheese, cream cheese, sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla. Topped with blueberry, or cherry compote add $2.50
Peaches & Cream Crepes
3 crepes stuffed with sweet cream cheese, peaches, and topped with whipped cream
Cheese Grits
Mixed with bacon, Cheddar cheese, and green onions
Eggs Benedict Variations
Traditional
English muffin with Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, topped with hollandaise and chives
Florentine
Same as traditional, but instead of the Canadian bacon we use sautéed spinach
Florence
Same as the Florentine, but instead of the English muffin we give you 2 potato pancakes
Salmon
Bagel with smoked salmon, 2 poached eggs, and topped with hollandaise and chives
Supreme
English muffin with ham steak, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and chives
Hash Brown Benny
Waffle-style hash browns, topped with ham, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise, and chives
Pancakes
Three Buttermilk Pancakes
With strawberries, blueberries, bananas or raspberries, chocolate chips, M&Ms or Reese's pieces add $2.00
Cranberry White Chocolate
Buttermilk pancakes with white chocolate chips and sweet dried cranberries
Chunky Monkey
Buttermilk pancakes with bananas, chocolate chips, and roasted pecans
Bacon Griddle Cakes
Buttermilk pancakes with applewood smoked bacon inside
Banana Pecan
Buttermilk pancakes with bananas inside and toasted pecans on top
Pigs in a Blanket
Hickory-flavored smoked sausage wrapped in buttermilk pancakes
Banana Nut & Berries
Buttermilk pancakes with strawberry compote, fresh blueberries, bananas, pecans and whipped cream
Belgian Waffle
French Toast
Challah Bread French Toast
Big Apple
Instead of challah, we use cinnamon raisin bread and sliced cinnamon apples
Graham Cracker Crunch
Challah French toast with graham cracker coating
French Window
Challah French toast with the middle removed and replaced with 2 fried eggs
Toasted Coconut
Challah French toast with a toasted coconut coating
Almond Crusted
Challah French toast coated with toasted almonds and topped with fresh berries
Stuffed French Toast
Strawberry Cheesecake
Challah French toast stuffed with strawberry jam and sweet cream cheese
Holy Cannoli
Creamy cannoli stuffed into challah French toast with Hershey chocolate chips and powdered sugar
Peanut Butter & Jelly
Reese's peanut butter with strawberry jam
Apple Pie
Apples, brown sugar, and cinnamon
Dulce De Leche
Dulce de leche caramel and sweet cream cheese
Bananas & Cream
Challah French toast stuffed with cream cheese and caramelized bananas
Banana Nutella
Banana, strawberries, and Nutella stuffed into challah French toast
Nova Platters
Breakfast Toast
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, vine ripe tomatoes, fried egg, sea salt and cracked pepper on your choice of bread
Strawberry Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, fresh strawberries, shredded mozzarella cheese, with a honey drizzle on multi-grain bread
California Toast
Sliced avocado, cottage cheese, tomatoes, sea salt, and cracked pepper
Grown Up Pb&J Toast
Crunchy peanut butter, fresh strawberries and blueberries with a honey drizzle
Salmon & Avocado Toast
Cream cheese, sliced avocado, smoked salmon, onion, and capers, on your choice of bread
Parfait Bowls
Breakfast Sandwiches
2 Eggs
2 Eggs and Cheese
2 Eggs and Cheese*
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage
Breakfast Wrap
Egg, sausage, green peppers, onion, and your choice of cheese
Triple Play
Sausage, bacon, tomato, and a fried egg on a brioche roll
Chopped Herring
On a bagel
Whitefish Salad
On a bagel
Baked Salmon Salad
On a bagel
Nova and Cream Cheese
Breakfast Starters & Sides
Breakfast Juices
1 Biscuit & Gravy
2 Biscuits & Gravy
Country Fried Steak
Sausage
3 links
Sausage Patties
3 patties
Hash Browns
Bowl of Oatmeal
Bowl of Grits
Bacon
4 strips
Canadian Bacon
Ham Steak
Corned Beef Hash
Home Fries
Individual Vermont Maple Syrup
Lunch at Ruven's
1/2 Lb Burgers
Basic Burger
Cheeseburger
Choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone
Turkey Burger
Mushroom Onion Burger
All American Burger
Served with bacon and your choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone
Buffalo Burger
Franks hot sauce and tangy blue cheese dressing
Aloha Burger
Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, pineapple slices, and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Burger
One egg, bacon, and American cheese
California Burger
Chunky guacamole, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh tomato
The Range Burger
BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, and dill pickle slices
Rodeo Burger
Smoked Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and crispy onion tanglers
The Cuban Burger
Garlic mayo, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and sliced dill pickle
The Philly Burger
Roasted red pepper, provolone, and sautéed onions
The Don Corleone Burger
Mozzarella cheese, ripe tomato, basil, and drizzled balsamic vinaigrette
The Blue Burger
Smoky bacon, sharp and tangy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of hot blue cheese sauce
The Turkey Cobb Burger
Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, sliced avocado, and blue cheese crumbles
Beyond Meat Burger
The world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy and meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger
Cold Cut Platter
Create Your Own Salad
Desserts
Homemade Salad Sandwiches
Egg Salad SAND
Chopped Liver SAND
Chopped Herring SAND
Albacore Tuna Salad SAND
Vegetable Tuna Salad SAND
Chicken Salad SAND
Dill Chicken Salad SAND
Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad SAND
Waldorf Chicken Salad SAND
Shrimp Salad SAND
Baked Salmon Salad SAND
Whitefish Salad SAND
Hot Open Sandwiches
Hot Open Brisket of Beef
Mouth-watering and delicious. Served with our homemade brown gravy
Hot Open Corned Beef & Pastrami
Served with our homemade stuffed derma and our homemade French fries
Hot Open Roast Turkey
We serve only fresh turkey off the frame with our delicious gravy and our homemade cranberry compote. We have mixed and dark meat
Hot Open Tongue
Hot Open Roast Beef
King Size Combination Sandwiches
Corned Beef & Pastrami
Pastrami & Chopped Liver
Brisket of Beef, Fried Onions & Red Pepper
On club bread
Pastrami, Brisket of Beef & Red Pepper
Corned Beef & Fresh Turkey Breast
Fresh Turkey, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing
Turkey Club
Fresh Turkey & Pastrami
Chopped Liver, Fresh Turkey & Tomato
Pastrami, Tongue, & Turkey
Corned Beef, Tongue, & Turkey
Corned Beef, Pastrami, & Hard Salami
Lunch Specials
Mediterranean Flat Bread
Toasted pita bread, topped with marinated artichokes, black olives, tomatoes, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, and feta cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Sliders
Chicken, Hawaiian teriyaki sauce and pineapple
Chicken Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, grilled chicken, shredded cheese, and green onion. Served with one side
8 Oz Chopped Steak
With sautéed onions and mashed potatoes
Stuffed Cabbage
A favorite here at ruven's. Served with one side
Specials
One knockwurst grilled or boiled. Served with French fries and baked beans
Chicken Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions and provolone cheese
Caprese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla, shredded mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato and basil. Served with one side
Fish & Chips
Batter fried fish and our homemade French fries
Soup & Half a Sandwich
Choose any meat* or salad
Jr. Salad Platter
Choose any meat* or salad and your choice of one side
Mediterranean Flat Bread (Copy)
Toasted pita bread, topped with marinated artichokes, black olives, tomatoes, basil, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil, and feta cheese
Over Stuffed Sandwiches
Hot Corned Beef
Hot Pastrami
Brisket of Beef
White Meat Turkey Breast Off the Frame
Dark Meat
When available
Mixed Meat
When available
Smoked Turkey Breast
Tongue
Roast Beef
Hard Salami Hebrew National
Salami Hebrew National
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Paninis
Tuna & Swiss Cheese
Tuna salad with Swiss cheese and red bell pepper
Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella
Fresh tomato, shredded mozzarella, and basil mayonnaise
Grilled Eggplant, Tomato & Swiss Cheese
Fresh eggplant thinly sliced with fresh tomatoes, onions, swiss cheese, and basil mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken P
Grilled chicken with crumbled blue cheese, baby spinach, granny smith sliced apples, crisp bacon, and honey Dijon mustard
Fresh Turkey with Spinach & Avocado
Roast turkey with green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, baby spinach, crisp bacon & mayonnaise
Roast Beef, Cheddar and Red Onion
Eye-round roast beef with shredded Cheddar cheese, thin slices of red onion, and our creamy homemade horseradish sauce
Smoked Turkey and Avocado
Smoked turkey with thinly sliced avocado sprinkled with mozzarella, Swiss, and Muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes
Portabella Mushroom
With pesto, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella cheese
Three Cheese Tomato Melt
Mozzarella, swiss and muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes
Chicken Pomodori
Grilled chicken, fresh basil and spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, and provolone cheese with pesto mayonnaise
Fajita Melt
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, and shredded pepper jack cheese
Mexican Melt
Roast beef, sautéed peppers and onions, and queso
Turkey Cuban P
Smoked turkey, yellow mustard, mayonnaise with sliced dill pickle and Swiss cheese
Turkey Reuben P
Off the frame turkey, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
Premium Fresh Salads
Kale Salad with Grilled Chicken
Fresh crisp kale with shredded cabbage, grape tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken, tossed in a creamy peanut dressing
Chicken Taco Salad
Taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, onion, and shredded chicken
Strawberry Avocado Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries & avocado, feta cheese, roasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette
Club Salad
Like a sandwich, but served as a salad. Lettuce mix, tomato, scallions, smoked turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, Bermuda onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, and gorgonzola topped with diced chicken breast
Mixed Greens with Seared Salmon
Spring mix, dried cranberries, scallions, feta cheese topped with a 5 oz piece of salmon
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and scallions topped with crispy chicken tenders
Chef Salad
Roast beef, turkey, salami, and Swiss cheese. Served with assorted greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onion, hard-boiled egg, and garni
Salad Platters
Egg Salad PLT
Chopped Liver PLT
Chopped Herring PLT
Individual Can of Tuna
Individual Can of Salmon
Chicken Salad PLT
Albacore Tuna Salad PLT
Vegetable Tuna Salad PLT
Dill Chicken Salad PLT
Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad PLT
Waldorf Chicken Salad PLT
Shrimp Salad PLT
Whitefish Salad PLT
Baked Salmon Salad PLT
Tomato Delight PLT
A stuffed tomato with your choice of any salad with mixed greens and gami (tuna, chicken, egg, etc.)
Sandwiches - Grilled Cheese
Classic
Choose from American, swiss, muenster, Cheddar or mozzarella
Cuban
Turkey, ham, pickles, and mustard smothered in Swiss cheese
BLT
BLT grilled cheese style with plenty of melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken tenders smothered with mozzarella cheese served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Bacon Guacamole
Creamy guacamole, crispy bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Sandwiches - Specialty Grilled Sandwiches
Patty Melt
8 oz angus beef burger topped with sautéed onions and melted cheese on toasted rye bread
Salad Melt
Tuna or chicken salad topped with your choice of melted cheese and tomato
Two Grilled Frankfurters
Two all-beef natural casing frankfurters. Served on buns with our homemade French fries
Avocado Salad Melt
Homemade chicken or tuna salad, avocado slices and melted pepper jack cheese
Ike's Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken breast char broiled topped with fried onions and a slice of sweet red pepper. Served on garlic bread
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on toasted rye
Grilled Rachel
Same as a Reuben except we substitute pastrami for corned beef
Grilled Turkey Reuben
See our Reuben sandwich and take out the corned beef and add turkey breast
Brisket Melt
Brisket of beef topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss served on grilled rye, with our homemade French fries and a side of au jus
Santa Fe Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef served on toasted club bread, our homemade French fries, and a side of au jus
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter
Served with our homemade French fries, and honey dijon mustard
Flounder Filet Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with our homemade French fries
Side Dishes
Soup - Everyday
Wraps
Tuna Salad WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Chicken Salad WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Grilled Chicken WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, and our homemade honey dijon dressing
Waldorf Chicken WRAP
Prepared with grapes, candied walnuts, diced apples, and celery
Chef's Creation WRAP
Turkey, smoked ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a little Hellmann's mayo
Roasted Veggie WRAP
Another favorite with the "Veggie lovers" crowd. Zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and portobello mushrooms mixed with a little rice and topped off with pico de gallo
Turkey Wrap
Fresh turkey prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped cucumber, a little onion and our homemade honey dijon dressing
Thanksgiving Wrap
Fresh turkey, homemade cranberry compote, and sweet potato
The Deli Wrap
Choose 1 meat: corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or salami. Prepared with lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, and Russian dressing
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Prepared with lettuce and tomato
Dinner at Ruven's
1/2 Lb Burgers
Basic Burger
Cheeseburger
Choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone
Turkey Burger
Mushroom Onion Burger
All American Burger
Served with bacon and your choice of American, swiss, mozzarella, muenster, or provolone
Buffalo Burger
Franks hot sauce and tangy blue cheese dressing
Aloha Burger
Hawaiian teriyaki sauce, pineapple slices, and Swiss cheese
Breakfast Burger
One egg, bacon, and American cheese
California Burger
Chunky guacamole, Monterey jack cheese, and fresh tomato
The Range Burger
BBQ sauce, homemade coleslaw, and dill pickle slices
Rodeo Burger
Smoked Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, bacon, and crispy onion tanglers
The Cuban Burger
Garlic mayo, sliced ham, Swiss cheese, and sliced dill pickle
The Philly Burger
Roasted red pepper, provolone, and sautéed onions
The Don Corleone Burger
Mozzarella cheese, ripe tomato, basil, and drizzled balsamic vinaigrette
The Blue Burger
Smoky bacon, sharp and tangy blue cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a side of hot blue cheese sauce
The Turkey Cobb Burger
Romaine lettuce, tomato, bacon, sliced avocado, and blue cheese crumbles
Beyond Meat Burger
The world's first plant-based burger that looks, cooks and satisfies like beef. It has all the juicy and meaty deliciousness of a traditional burger
Beef
Brisket of Beef
A sentimental favorite. Moist, tender, and lightly seasoned to your taste. Served with two sides
Broiled Chopped Steak
16 oz of beef. Comes smothered with sautéed onions. Served with two sides
Grilled Steer Liver
Try it smothered with sauteed onions. Served with two sides
Meat Loaf
With a side of mashed potatoes and you'll feel like you're eating at Mel's diner
Roumanian Tenderloin
So tender, so juicy, so flavorful - this steak exceeds its renowned reputation
Stuffed Cabbage
Two generous-sized cabbages filled with plenty of beef and a little rice. Smothered in our sweet and sour raisin sauce
Breaded Veal Chop
This large cut of veal is slightly breaded and pan seared golden brown. Try it with our homemade mashed potatoes
Tongue Polonaise - Dinner
Beef tongue is tender and delicious. Served in our homemade sweet and sour raisin sauce. Comes with two sides
Hungarian Beef Goulash
Chunks of lean beef sauteed and simmered till tender served on a bed of noodles and one side
Smothered Pork Chops
Two 8 oz. Rib pork chops sauteed and smothered in a mushroom gravy
Cold Cut Platter
Desserts
Dinner Omelettes
Dinner Starters
3 Potato Pancakes
Three large potato pancakes served with apple sauce or sour cream
Chopped Liver
Traditional chicken liver recipe. Served on a bed of lettuce with Bermuda onion, tomato, and garnish
Potted Meat Balls
Five tender meat balls served with our homemade brown gravy
Stuffed Cabbage*
Our specialty! Cabbage filled with meat & rice smothered in our sweet & sour raisin sauce
Stuffed Derma
You haven't had derma until you've tried ours. Two slices, homemade of course. Served with our delicious brown gravy
Chicken Fricassée
Just like grandma's! Served over a bed of noodles
Tongue Polonaise APPY
Beef tongue is tender & delicious. Served in our homemade sweet & sour raisin sauce
Homemade Salad Sandwiches
Egg Salad SAND
Chopped Liver SAND
Chopped Herring SAND
Albacore Tuna Salad SAND
Vegetable Tuna Salad SAND
Chicken Salad SAND
Dill Chicken Salad SAND
Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad SAND
Waldorf Chicken Salad SAND
Shrimp Salad SAND
Baked Salmon Salad SAND
Whitefish Salad SAND
Hot Open Sandwiches
Hot Open Brisket of Beef
Mouth-watering and delicious. Served with our homemade brown gravy
Hot Open Corned Beef & Pastrami
Served with our homemade stuffed derma and our homemade French fries
Hot Open Roast Turkey
We serve only fresh turkey off the frame with our delicious gravy and our homemade cranberry compote. We have mixed and dark meat
Hot Open Tongue
Hot Open Roast Beef
King Size Combination Sandwiches
Corned Beef & Pastrami
Pastrami & Chopped Liver
Brisket of Beef, Fried Onions & Red Pepper
On club bread
Pastrami, Brisket of Beef & Red Pepper
Corned Beef & Fresh Turkey Breast
Fresh Turkey, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing
Turkey Club
Fresh Turkey & Pastrami
Chopped Liver, Fresh Turkey & Tomato
Pastrami, Tongue & Turkey
Corned Beef, Tongue & Turkey
Corned Beef, Pastrami & Hard Salami
Nova Platters
Over Stuffed Sandwiches
Hot Corned Beef
Hot Pastrami
Brisket of Beef
White Meat Turkey Breast Off the Frame
Dark Meat
When available
Mixed Meat
When available
Smoked Turkey Breast
Tongue
Roast Beef
Hard Salami Hebrew National
Salami Hebrew National
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato
Paninis
Tuna & Swiss Cheese
Tuna salad with Swiss cheese and red bell pepper
Tomato, Basil & Mozzarella
Fresh tomato, shredded mozzarella, and basil mayonnaise
Grilled Eggplant, Tomato & Swiss Cheese
Fresh eggplant thinly sliced with fresh tomatoes, onions, swiss cheese, and basil mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken P
Grilled chicken with crumbled blue cheese, baby spinach, granny smith sliced apples, crisp bacon, and honey Dijon mustard
Fresh Turkey with Spinach & Avocado
Roast turkey with green leaf lettuce, tomato, avocado, baby spinach, crisp bacon & mayonnaise
Roast Beef, Cheddar and Red Onion
Eye-round roast beef with shredded Cheddar cheese, thin slices of red onion, and our creamy homemade horseradish sauce
Smoked Turkey and Avocado
Smoked turkey with thinly sliced avocado sprinkled with mozzarella, Swiss, and Muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes
Portabella Mushroom
With pesto, roasted red pepper, and mozzarella cheese
Three Cheese Tomato Melt
Mozzarella, swiss and muenster cheese with fresh basil leaves and ripe fresh tomatoes
Chicken Pomodori
Grilled chicken, fresh basil and spinach, oven-roasted tomatoes, and provolone cheese with pesto mayonnaise
Fajita Melt
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers and onions, and shredded pepper jack cheese
Mexican Melt
Roast beef, sautéed peppers and onions, and queso
Turkey Cuban P
Smoked turkey, yellow mustard, mayonnaise with sliced dill pickle and Swiss cheese
Turkey Reuben P
Off the frame turkey, Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
Poultry
Half a Chicken
Roasted, boiled, or barbecued. You decide! Served with two sides
Turkey Country Meatloaf
Prepared the same as beef instead, we use ground turkey. Served with two sides
Turkey Pot Pie
Homemade of course! Chunks of tender mixed meat turkey with fresh vegetables in a white cream sauce
Turkey Stuffed Cabbage
Two large stuffed cabbage prepared the same as beef, but instead of beef, we use ground turkey
Turkey Wing
When you feel like a challenge try finishing one of these. Served with two sides
Turkey Leg
When you feel like a challenge try finishing one of these. Served with two sides
Grilled Chicken Breast
Two boneless chicken breast marinated in a citrus marinade, grilled to your liking. Served with two sides
Fresh Roast Turkey
Always fresh off the frame. Choose from white, dark, or mixed meat. Served with our homemade stuffing, cranberry compote & two sides
Premium Fresh Salads
Kale Salad with Grilled Chicken
Fresh crisp kale with shredded cabbage, grape tomatoes, topped with grilled chicken, tossed in a creamy peanut dressing
Chicken Taco Salad
Taco shell filled with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese, onion, and shredded chicken
Strawberry Avocado Salad
Spring mix, fresh strawberries & avocado, feta cheese, roasted almonds, and balsamic vinaigrette
Club Salad
Like a sandwich, but served as a salad. Lettuce mix, tomato, scallions, smoked turkey, bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, Bermuda onions, cucumber, tomatoes, avocado, hard-boiled egg, crisp bacon, and gorgonzola topped with diced chicken breast
Mixed Greens with Seared Salmon
Spring mix, dried cranberries, scallions, feta cheese topped with a 5 oz piece of salmon
Crispy Chicken Tender Salad
Lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, hard-boiled egg, and scallions topped with crispy chicken tenders
Chef Salad
Roast beef, turkey, salami, and Swiss cheese. Served with assorted greens, tomatoes, Bermuda onion, hard-boiled egg, and garni
Ruven's Favorites
Chicken in the Pot
A half of boiled chicken served in our delicious homemade chicken soup with a matzo ball, kreplach, and fresh peas & carrots
Specials and Beans
Two mouth-watering "Hebrew national" specials. Served with Heinz baked beans and one side dish of your choice
Ruven's Chicken in the Basket
Our fried chicken is" 2nd to none." served with our homemade French fries and one side. All white or dark meat an additional $2.00
Ruven's Pancake Delight
Two large potato pancakes topped with any two meats of your choice. Served with one side. Tongue an additional $2.00
Smorgasbord Plate
Includes 1 stuffed cabbage, potted meatballs, Hungarian goulash, stuffed derma, and kasha varnishkes. Served with one side
Chicken Fricassee
Just like grandma's!! Served over a bed of noodles or rice and comes with one side
Matzo Brie
Scrambled or pancake. Comes with apple sauce
Blintzes
Three extra large homemade blintzes. Served with sour cream or apple sauce. Topped with blueberry or cherry filling add $1.95
Salad Platters
Egg Salad PLT
Chopped Liver PLT
Chopped Herring PLT
Individual Can of Tuna
Individual Can of Salmon
Chicken Salad PLT
Albacore Tuna Salad PLT
Vegetable Tuna Salad PLT
Dill Chicken Salad PLT
Cranberry Nut Tuna Salad PLT
Waldorf Chicken Salad PLT
Shrimp Salad PLT
Whitefish Salad PLT
Baked Salmon Salad PLT
Tomato Delight PLT
A stuffed tomato with your choice of any salad with mixed greens and gami (tuna, chicken, egg, etc.)
Sandwiches From Our Grill - Grilled Cheese
Classic
Choose from American, swiss, muenster, Cheddar or mozzarella
Cuban
Turkey, ham, pickles, and mustard smothered in Swiss cheese
BLT
BLT grilled cheese style with plenty of melted cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Buffalo chicken tenders smothered with mozzarella cheese served with a side of blue cheese dressing
Bacon Guacamole
Creamy guacamole, crispy bacon, and Cheddar cheese
Sandwiches From Our Grill - Specialty Grilled Sandwiches
Patty Melt
8 oz angus beef burger topped with sautéed onions and melted cheese on toasted rye bread
Salad Melt
Tuna or chicken salad topped with your choice of melted cheese and tomato
Two Grilled Frankfurters
Two all-beef natural casing frankfurters. Served on buns with our homemade French fries
Avocado Salad Melt
Homemade chicken or tuna salad, avocado slices and melted pepper jack cheese
Ike's Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken breast char broiled topped with fried onions and a slice of sweet red pepper. Served on garlic bread
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on toasted rye
Grilled Rachel
Same as a Reuben except we substitute pastrami for corned beef
Grilled Turkey Reuben
See our Reuben sandwich and take out the corned beef and add turkey breast
Brisket Melt
Brisket of beef topped with grilled onions and melted Swiss served on grilled rye, with our homemade French fries and a side of au jus
Santa Fe Chicken
Fried chicken tenders, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef served on toasted club bread, our homemade French fries, and a side of au jus
Crispy Chicken Tender Platter
Served with our homemade French fries, and honey dijon mustard
Flounder Filet Sandwich
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with our homemade French fries
Seafood
Salmon Croquettes
Pan-seared and delicious. Served with two sides
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
Prepared grilled or pan-seared. Served with two sides
Broiled Tilapia
Tilapia broiled with a touch of olive oil, lemon, parsley, and a little white wine
Mediterranean Red Snapper
Red snapper broiled with a touch of olive oil, topped with sauteed tomatoes, green peppers, onions, parsley, and white wine
Baked and Breaded Flounder
Served with two sides
Side Dishes
Homemade Baked Knish
Potato Pancake
Homemade French Fries
Homemade Sweet Potato Wedges
Homemade Beer Battered Onion Rings
Stuffed Derma*
One slice with gravy
kasha
egg barley
mash potatos
baked pot
mac salad
pot salad
cucumber salad
israeli salad
Soup - Everyday
Wraps
Tuna Salad WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Chicken Salad WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, and cucumber
Grilled Chicken WRAP
Prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped onion, and our homemade honey dijon dressing
Waldorf Chicken WRAP
Prepared with grapes, candied walnuts, diced apples, and celery
Chef's Creation WRAP
Turkey, smoked ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, and a little Hellmann's mayo
Roasted Veggie WRAP
Another favorite with the "Veggie lovers" crowd. Zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, and portobello mushrooms mixed with a little rice and topped off with pico de gallo
Turkey Wrap
Fresh turkey prepared with lettuce, tomato, chopped cucumber, a little onion and our homemade honey dijon dressing
Thanksgiving Wrap
Fresh turkey, homemade cranberry compote, and sweet potato
The Deli Wrap
Choose 1 meat: corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or salami. Prepared with lettuce, tomato, cole slaw, and Russian dressing
Shrimp Salad Wrap
Prepared with lettuce and tomato
Beverages
100% Colombian Coffee
Hot Tea
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate Milk
Egg Cream
Made with Fox's U-bet syrup. Chocolate or vanilla
Fountain Sodas
Dr. Brown's
Iced Tea
Iced Coffee
Homemade Black Cherry Soda
Made with Fox's U-bet black cherry syrup