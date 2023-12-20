Ruz Bukhari 9041 Southside Blvd suit 180
Bread
Starters
- Borani Banjan$7.99
Eggplant dish topped with fresh yogurt alongside garlic, tomatoes and mint.
- Mantoo$9.99
Steamed meat dumpling filled minced ground beef with authentic afghan seasoning, topped with yogurt and red Sauce.
- Bolaani$11.99
(Traditional afghan street food) Thin dough filled with seasoned smashed potatoes and other vegetables, pan fried, served with cilantro and
- Fried Calamari$8.99
breaded and fried until golden , served with marinara sauce.
- Hummus$7.99
Dip made of chickpeas mashed with olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and tahini served with pita
- Baba Ganouj$7.99
Healthy dip made of grilled mashed Eggplant, tahini, olive oil, yogurt, garlic and lemon served with Pitta
- Falafel$8.99
Hush, made of a mixture of chickpeas fresh herbs, and spices
- Leban Khiyar$2.99
- Grape Leaves$5.95
- Small Lentil Soup$4.99
- Large Lentil Soup$6.99
- Lentil Soup$6.45
- Bolani 1 Pc$5.99
- Shor Nakhod$7.99
- rice and meat$425.00
- Kibbeh$7.95
- Sabzi$5.95
- Shawarma$30.00
- Mix Appetizer$11.99
Kabobs Spcial
- Chicken Kofta Kabob (Ground Chicken)$17.99
Skewers of Marinated and Seasoned Ground Chicken Grilled to perfection.
- Beef Kofta Kabob (Ground Beef)$17.99
Skewers of Marinated and Seasoned Ground Beef Grilled to perfection.
- Chicken Seekh/Shish Kabobs$17.99
Skewers of Tender Chunks of Chicken breast, Marinated then Seasoned and grilled on open flame, expect a juicy delicious bite.
- Beef Seekh/Shish Kabobs$17.99
Skewers of Marinated Chunks of Lean Beef, Tenderized, Marinated and Seasoned; Grilled to perfection.
- Lamb Seekh/Shish Kabobs$17.99
Skewers of Marinated Chunks of Lamb Meat, Tenderized, Marinated and Seasoned; Grilled to perfection
- Lamb Chops$22.97
Marinated Racks of Lamb Chops, seasoned and grilled to perfection.
- Mix Kabobs$17.99
Your Choice of any two Kabobs
- Chapli Kabobs$15.99
Seasoned ground beef mixed with cilantro, coriander, pan fried
- Sikh Lamb 8 Pc$8.00
- Fish 1 Pc$50.00
- Ground Beef 1 Pc$4.00
- Side Bukhari Rice$5.95
- Extra Pita$2.00
- Bolani 1 Pc$5.99
- Lamb Chops$16.00
- Grnd Chkn Kabob$4.00
- Grnd Beef$4.00
Plates & Curries
- Meatball/Kofta Korma$12.97
Ground beef meat balls, cooked in special Afghanistan curry with herbs and spices.
- Ruz Bukhari Half Chicken(Dujaj Shawaya)$19.99
A whole rotisserie marinated chicken served on a plate of Bukhari rice.
- Grilled Whole Chicken (Dujaj Al Faham)$38.99
Whole chicken seasoned and opened flat on a grill served over bed of Bukhari rice.
- Chicken Korma$12.97
Chicken Drumsticks cooked in Authentic Afghan Curry with herbs and spices
- Lamb Shank$21.99
Tender lamb shank slow roasted in Afghan Curry with herbs and spices.
- Lamb Shank 1pc$10.00
- Catering Lamb$230.00
- Ruz Bukhari/Mansaf$12.97
- Roasted Whole Chicken Shawaya$38.99
- Half Chicken Grilled Alfaham$19.99
- Love Tea$40.00
- Afghan Rice Plate$16.99
- Sabzi Large$15.00
- Borani Large$15.00
From the Frier
Burgers & Wraps
Kids Menu
Deserts
Salads/sides
- Greek Salad$10.99
Romaine, olives, onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and fetta with Greek dressing.
- House Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions with Ranch or oil and vinegar.
- Rotisserie Chicken$12.95
Half Rotisserie Chicken over a bed of greens served with Greek dressing.
- Feta Cheese Salad$10.99
Sliced Cucumbers tomatoes olives dill with Tzatziki sauce.
- Tabuli Side Salad$5.95
- Add Skewer Of Kabob To Any Salad$5.95
- Grilled Veggie$3.50
- Side Salad$5.95
- Side Kofta(Afghan Meatballs)$5.95
- Large Salad$25.00
- Pitta$2.50
- Side Rice$5.95
- Fries$5.95
- Sabzi$5.95
- Side Hummus$3.49
- Eggplant Side$3.95
- Soup$4.95
- Large Fries$9.95
- Side Tziki$0.99
Dinner for 5
- Dinners for 5 (rotisserie chicken)$109.00
Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 whole rotisserie chickens, 2 large sides, and large house salad.
- Dinners for 5 (lamb shanks)$109.00
Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 roasted lamb shanks, 2 large sides and large house salad
- Dinners for 5 (kabobs)$109.00
Large platter of bukhari rice with 5 orders of mix kabobs (lamb, beef, and chicken), 2 large sides, large house salad and pitta
- Small Tray Rice$40.00
Buffet
Beverage
- Soft Drinks$2.49
- Bottled Water$1.99
- Juice$3.99
- Doogh$3.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Beer Corona$5.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Spirits Whisky$8.00
- Tequila 1.25 Oz Silver$6.95
- Tea$1.99
- Wine$6.00
- Vodka 1.25$6.49
- Montezuma 1.25 Gold$7.99
- Rum Well$25.00
- Sangria$4.00
- Domestic Beer$4.00
- Crown$9.99
- Vodka Double$9.99
- Vodka Double$8.49
- 10$180.00
- Mini Water$1.00
- Margarita$6.00
- Sparkling Water Bottle$4.00
- Bottle Of Wine$40.00
- Well $5$5.00
