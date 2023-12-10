Rx Pizza College Station
FOOD
Starters
- Bread & Garlic Oil$4.00
Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house garlic oil.
- Bread & Hummus$7.00
Our signature hand tossed dough, baked and served with our made in house hummus.
- Fried Mozzarella$8.00
5 pieces of hand breaded mozzarella fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing and marinara.
- Texas Tots$9.00
Tater tots topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, fontina, jalapeños, green onions
- Sunrise Tots$9.00
Tater tots topped with bacon, goat cheese, fried egg, avocado ranch
- Plain Tots$4.00
A bowl of tater tots
Salads
- Rx Cobb$11.00
Spring mix, romaine, hard boiled egg, blue cheese, bacon, avocado, fire roasted tomato, Dijon dressing
- Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Parmesan, bacon, croutons, Caesar dressing
- Mediterranean Salad$10.00
Spring mix, feta, Kalamata olives, cucumber, pickled onion, fire roasted tomatoes, Greek dressing
- Summer Salad$9.00
Spring mix, goat cheese, strawberries, toasted almonds, Buttermilk Ranch
- Side Salad$5.00
Romaine, Parmesan, croutons
Pizza
- Build Your Own Pizza$10.00
14" pizza on our hand tossed dough with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Add whatever you'd like (we suggest no more than 4 toppings, maximum 6)
- Cheese Pizza$10.00
- Pepperoni Pizza$12.00
- The Tuscan$16.00
Garlic oil base, mozzarella, rosemary chicken, feta, mushrooms
- Rosie$16.00
Pesto base, mozzarella, roasted garlic, rosemary chicken, caramelized onions
- Bordertown$17.00
Mozzarella, creamy tomatillo, steak, caramelized onions, peppers, cilantro, chili oil-brushed crust
- The WoRx$16.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, bell peppers, caramelized onions, black olives
- The Luau$16.00
Mozzarella, pulled pork, bell peppers, caramelized onions, tropical BBQ sauce
- Greenhouse$16.00
Pesto base, mozzarella, mushrooms, caramelized onions, bell peppers, basil
- Popeye$16.00
Mozzarella, garlic oil, spinach, prosciutto, goat cheese
- Sith Lord$15.00
Mozzarella, blackened chicken, spicy Italian sausage, jalapenos, chili oil-brushed crust
- Four Cheese$15.00
Mozzarella, grana padona, fontina, blue cheese
- Urban Cowboy$18.00
Mozzarella, pesto, steak, mushrooms, caramelized onions, blue cheese
- Porkscription$17.00
Mozzarella, Italian sausage, pepperoni, pulled pork, bacon
- Margherita Pizza$14.00
Margherita Pizza -Tomato Sauce Base, Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, Fresh Basil, Garlic Olive Oil Drizzle, Sea Salt. Fresh Cracked Pepper
- Kids Pep$6.00
- Kids Chz$6.00
- Jalapeno Popper$17.00
December 2023 - Jalapeno Popper -Garlic Oil Base, Mozzarella, Bacon, Jalapenos, Red Onions and Cream Cheese
Sandwiches
Desserts
Miscellaneous
DRINKS
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
COCKTAILS
- Rx Painkiller$8.00
- Frozen Margarita$7.00
- Rocks Margarita$5.00
- Strawberry Ginger Sangria$7.00
- Seasonal Smash$8.00
Seasonal fruit infused bourbon, soda, lemon juice, mint simple syrup
- Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned$9.00Out of stock
- Blood Orange Paloma$8.00
- Tropical Heat Margarita$8.00
- White Linen$9.00
- French 75$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Kentucky Mule$8.00
- Remedy$8.00
- Penicillin$9.00
- Spiced White Russian$6.00
- Key Lime Martini$8.00
- Pick Me Up$8.00
- Breakfast Mule$8.00
- Cindy Lou$9.00
September 2023- Georgia Peach - A deliciously combination of muddled Peaches. Titos Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemon Juice, Orange Juice and Cranberry Juice
BEER
WINES
- Villa Pozzi Moscato$6.00
- IL Prosecco$7.00
- Barone Fini Pinot Grigio$8.00
- Edna Valley Chardonnay$9.00
- A to Z Rosé$9.00
- Crossings Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
- Knotty Vines Red Blend$7.00
- Querceto Chianti$8.00
- Graffigna Malbec$8.00
- Bogle Zinfandel$8.00
- Messina Hof Beau$8.00
- Oyster Bay Merlot$8.00
- Storypoint Pinot Noir$9.00
- Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$9.00
- Mimosa$4.00
- Hibiscus Mimosa$5.00
- Noveciento$7.00
- B-Villa Pozzi Moscato$24.00
- B-Barone Fini Pinot Grigio$24.00
- B-Edna Valley Chardonnay$28.00
- B-A to Z Rose$28.00
- B-Crossings Sauvignon Blanc$28.00
- B-Knotty Vines Red Blend$24.00
- B-Querceto Chianti$24.00
- B-Graffigna Malbec$24.00
- B-Bogle Zinfandel$28.00Out of stock
- B-Messina Hof Beau$28.00
- B-Oyster Bay Merlot$28.00
- B-Storypoint Pinot Noir$30.00
- B-Barossa Valley Estate Cabernet Sauvignon$30.00
- B-IL Prosecco$24.00
- Mimosa Pitcher$12.00
- Hibiscus Mimosa Pitcher$15.00
- B-Coto Rioja$15.00