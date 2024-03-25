2x points now for loyalty members
RX Catering
RX Sushi
- RX Tuna Sushi 44pc$44.00
Volcano Sushi Roll (28pc) includes spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze Spicy Tuna Roll (16pc) includes spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Comes with wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce, chopsticks, napkins “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”
- RX Crab Sushi 44pc$44.00
480 Crab Crunch (28pc) includes blue crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze California roll (16pc) includes blue crab mix, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Comes with wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce, chopsticks, napkins “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”
- RX Sushi Combo 44pc$44.00
Volcano Sushi Roll (14pc) includes spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze 480 Crab Crunch (14pc) includes blue crab mix, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, sweet soy glaze California roll (8pc) includes blue crab mix, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Spicy Tuna Roll (8pc) includes spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber, sesame seeds Comes with wasabi, pickled ginger, soy sauce, chopsticks, napkins “Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions.”