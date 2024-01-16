Ryder's Ice Cream LLC 500 West Main Street
Banana Split
One fresh banana sliced in half, with 3 swirls of vanilla ice cream, topped with hot fudge, fresh strawberries, fresh pineapple, whipped cream and a cherry.
Gelati
A layer of creamy vanilla ice cream, Italian ice and then topped with one more layer of ice cream.
Ice Cream Nachos
Your choice of ice cream, 2 toppings, sauce, and always topped with whipped cream and a cherry, with a side of waffle chips.
Italian Ice
Milkshakes
At Ryder's Ice Cream, we pride ourselves on only serving our customers with the best. That's why every one of our hand-spun milkshakes are made fresh to order and are served with homemade whipped cream and a cherry.
Slushies
Fruit flavored crushed ice drink.
Specialty Flavors
Turn any soft serve into your favorite flavor!
Storms
Creamy Ice Cream blended with crushed candy.
Sundae Stackers
- Banana Pudding Stacker$8.00
Banana ice cream, Nilla wafers, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Fudge Brownie Stacker$8.00
Brownie bites, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Oreo Stacker$8.00
Oreos, vanilla ice cream, marshmallow topping, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Peanut Butter Cup Stacker$8.00
Layer up with peanut butter cups peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry.
- Smores' Stacker$8.00
Graham cracker crumbs, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, marshmallow, whipped cream and a cherry
- Strawbery Shortcake Stacker$8.00
Strawberry shortcake crumbles, vanilla ice cream, strawberries, whipped cream, and a cherry.
- The Hollywood Stacker$8.00
Cotton candy ice cream, cotton candy crunch and nerds.
Sundaes
Sundaes start with creamy, vanilla, chocolate or twist soft serve swirled together with your choice of topping and finished with whipped topping and a cherry.
Italian Ice Flight
Ryder's Ice Cream LLC Location and Hours
(203) 440-0109
Open now • Closes at 10PM