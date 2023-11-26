S2 City Grill and Daiquiri Bar 8734 South Stony Island Avenue
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.99
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries$6.99
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
- Lobster Tail w/Fries$32.99
Served with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries$17.99
Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
Breakfast
- S2 Big Breakfast$18.99
3 eggs, 3 sausage or bacon, grits or rice, potatoes w/2 pancakes or toast.
- S2 Ribeye Steak Big Breakfast$21.99
2 eggs, potatoes, grits or rice w/ 2 pancakes or toast
- Grits$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Sausage (2)$3.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$3.00
- Potatoes$3.00
- Eggs (2)$3.00
- Pancakes (2)$4.00
- French Toast (2)$4.00
- Waffle$4.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$5.00
- Salmon Croquette (2)$6.00
- S2 Omelette$9.99
Chicken
- Ultra Wings w/Fries$12.99
Breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub with ranch or blue cheese & seasoned fries
- Chicken Tenders w/Fries$7.99
Breaded or naked. 100% all white breast meat serviced with seasoned fries, bread and your choice of sauce
- Chicken and Waffles$10.99
3 wings or 2 tenders served with 1 delicious, fluffy waffle & maple syrup. Upgrade your waffle to red velvet for +$2
Desserts
Dinners
- Ultra Chicken Wing Dinner$13.99
Served breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Chicken Breast Dinner$15.99
Grilled, tender, marinated, all white meat breast served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Beef Short Rib Dinner$25.99
Tender, seasoned, and slow cooked served with 2 sides & garlic bread. (Gravy optional)
- Catfish Dinner$17.99
Fried or grill fresh, farm raised catfish fillets served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Salmon Dinner$20.99
Fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillets served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- King Crab Legs Dinner$51.99
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter prepared steamed, baked or traditional served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Lamb Chop Dinner$29.99
Tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Lobster Tail Dinner$39.99
Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Pot Roast Dinner$21.99
Tender, seasoned, slow cooked served with 2 sides & garlic bread. (Gravy optional)
- Rib Tip Dinner$19.99
Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce served with 2 sides & garlic bread.
- Shrimp Dinner$21.99
Delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner$19.99
Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Steak Dinner$29.99
Hand carved, boneless, tender black angus ribeye served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Surf & Turf$59.99
Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Taco Dinner$14.99
3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Steak +$1 | Shrimp +$3 | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia Dinner$16.99
Fresh, farm raised tilapia fillets - Fried or Grilled served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Curry Chicken Dinner$17.99
- Oxtail Dinner$26.99
Mexican
- Tacos$3.00
Beef, chicken or veggie on a corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +.50 | Shrimp +$1 | Jerk +$1
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Cheese or beef quesadilla w/pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2 | Steak +$3 | Shrimp +$5 | Jerk +$1
- Burrito$10.99
Beef or veggie burrito w/ rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
- Ultra Nachos$10.99
Veggie or beef nachos w/lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
Pasta
Pizza
- Build A Pizza$12.99
10" gourmet, hand tossed, thin crust, fresh ingredients Green Peppers, Onions, Jalapeño, Mushrooms, Olives, Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes - $1.50 each Sausage, Pepperoni, Turkey Pepperoni, Ground Turkey, Ground Beef, Italian Beef, Bacon, Chicken - $2.00 each Steak - $3.00 Shrimp - $4.00
Salads & Specialty's
- Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice$14.99
Seasoned ground turkey with herbs, spices, green peppers, onions, black or pinto beans served over white rice
- Rib Tip with Fries$15.99
Tender and marinated in homemade BBQ sauce
- S2 Ultra Soul Rolls$14.99
3 crispy fried rolls filled with pot roast, mac & cheese, and candied yams. Served with seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Buffalo Chicken Rolls$13.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with buffalo chicken and cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with grilled jerked chicken and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing & seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Philly Steak Rolls$14.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with chopped steak, grilled peppers & onions and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing & seasoned fries
- S2 Ultra Mixed Rolls$14.99
Pick 3 of our signature S2 Ultra Rolls (Soul, Buffalo Chicken, Philly Steak, Jerk Chicken); Served w/ seasoned fries
- S2 Ultra Salad$10.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, avocado, red onions, cilantro with your choice of dressing. Add chicken +$3. | Add shrimp +$6
- Veggie Stir Fry$15.99
Medley of fresh, seasoned and sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice
Sandwiches
- S2 Ultra Philly$11.99
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Italian Beef$12.99
Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Jerk +$1 | Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich$11.99
All white breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Served w/ seasoned fries. Available fried or grilled. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Whole Steak Sandwich$14.99
Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Burger$12.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Turkey Burger$10.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger w/ ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Lamb Burger$13.99
100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chopped chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato nestled in a flour wrap and toasted to perfection. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Chopped grilled shrimp folded into a toasted flour wrap with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ seasoned fries.
Sides
- Asparagus$4.50
- Baked Mac N Cheese$4.50
- Black Beans$3.99
- Broccoli$3.99
- Broccoli W Cheese$4.50
- Candied Yams$4.50
- Corn$3.99
- Dirty Rice$4.50
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Green Beans$3.99
- Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Handcut Fries$4.50
- Loaded Mashed Potato$4.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Pinto Beans$3.99
- Seasoned Fries$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Soup of the Day$3.99
- Waffle (Extra)$2.00
- White Rice$3.99
Extras
Drink Menu
Specials
- Beer Buckets - 5 beers
Budlight, Corona, Modelo, Budweiser, MGD - $20 Blue Moon, Heineken, Red Stripe, Stella Artois, IPA, Guinness - $30
- Long Island Special$10.00
- Shooter 1800 Blanco$6.00
- Shooter 1800 Coconut$6.00
- Shooter Angels Envy$6.00
- Shooter Bacardi$6.00
- Shooter Bombay Saphire$6.00
- Shooter Captain Morgan$6.00
- Shooter Ciroc$6.00
- Shooter Crown Royal$6.00
- Shooter Don Julio Blanco$6.00
- Shooter Grand Marnier$6.00
- Shooter Grey Goose$6.00
- Shooter Hendricks$6.00
- Shooter House (Barton Gin)$6.00
- Shooter House (Barton Vodka)$5.00
- Shooter House Rum (Barton White Rum)$4.00
- Shooter Jack Daniels$6.00
- Shooter Jameson$6.00
- Shooter Ketel One$6.00
- Shooter Makers Mark$6.00
- Shooter Malibu$5.00
- Shooter Mr. Boston$4.00
- Shooter Tanqueray$6.00
- Shooter Titos$6.00
- Shooter Uncle Nearest 1856$6.00
- Shooter Uncle Nearest 1884$6.00
Beer
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$12.00
Amaretto, Southern Comfort, Gin & orange juice.
- Appletini$12.00
Vodka, apple liqueur, lemon juice, apple juice
- Bloody Mary$12.00
Vodka, tomato juice
- Champagne Cocktail$12.00
Champagne & cognac
- Cosmopolitan$12.00
Vodka, cranberry juice, lime juice
- Dark 'N Stormy$12.00
Rum, ginger beer, bitters
- Gimlet$12.00
Gin & lime
- Greyhound$12.00
Gin & grapefruit juice
- Hot Toddy$12.00
Whiskey, honey, lemon
- Hurricane$12.00
Rum, lemon juice, passion fruit syrup
- Lemon Drop$12.00
Vodka, lemon juice, triple sec and simple syrup
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
Vodka, Tequila, Gin, Rum, Triple sec with a splash of cola. Top Shelf +$8
- Madras$12.00
Vodka, cranberry and orange juice
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$12.00
Whiskey, vermouth, bitters
- Margarita$12.00
Tequila, triple sec, lime juice
- Martini$12.00
Gin, vermouth, lemon twist
- Mimosa$12.00
Champagne & orange juice
- Mint Julep$12.00
Bourbon, mint
- Mojito$12.00
Rum, mint, sugar, soda water
- Moscow Mule$12.00
Vodka, lime juice, ginger beer
- Mudslide$12.00
- Old Fashioned$12.00
Whiskey, bitters, orange slice
- Rob Roy$12.00
Scotch, vermouth
- Sazerac$12.00
Cognac, absinthe, sugar
- Screwdriver$12.00
Vodka, orange juice
- Sea Breeze$12.00
Vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice
- Sidecar$12.00
Cognac, orange liqueur, lemon juice
- Tequila Sunrise$12.00
Tequila, orange juice, grenadine
- Tom Collins$12.00
Gin, lemon juice, club soda
- Whiskey Smash$12.00
Whiskey, mint, simple syrup
- Whiskey Sour$12.00
Whiskey, lemon juice, sugar
- White Russian$12.00
Vodka, coffee liqueur, cream
Daiquiris
- Cherry Bomb Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Vodka
- Daquiri Flight$30.00
- Ditty Bop Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Tequila
- Gone on Patron Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Tequila
- Green Apple Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Vodka
- Hennythang Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Cognac
- Suicide Mix Daiquiri$12.00+
- Super G Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Vodka, Gin, Rum, Cognac
- Super Size Daiquiri Refill$15.00
- SuperSize Daiquiri Cup$25.00
- SuSu44 Daiquiri$12.00+
Alcohol: Coconut Rum
Shooters & Shots
- 1800$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Angels Envy$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Bacardi$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Bailys Irish Cream$4.00+
Shooter - $4 | Shot - $8 | Dbl Shot - $16
- Basil Hayden$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Bombay Sapphire$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Bulleit$6.00+
- Bumbu$6.00+
- Captain Morgan$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Casa Azul$20.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Casa Migo Anejo$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Casa Migo Blanco$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Casa Migo Reposado$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Cazadores$6.00+
- Ciroc$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Crown Royal$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Deleon$6.00+
- Don Julio 1942$15.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Don Julio Anejo$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Don Julio Blanco$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Don Julio Reposado$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Don Julio Rosado 1942$20.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Dusse$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Effen$6.00+
- Glenlivet$6.00+
- Grand Marnier$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Grey Goose$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Hendricks$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Hennessy$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Hennessy Privilege$15.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Hennessy XO$20.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Hornitos Anejo$6.00+
- Hornitos Reposado$6.00+
- House Gin$4.00+
Shooter - $4 | Shot - $8 | Dbl Shot - $16
- House Rum$4.00+
Shooter - $4 | Shot - $8 | Dbl Shot - $16
- House Vodka$4.00+
Shooter - $4 | Shot - $8 | Dbl Shot - $16
- Jack Daniels$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Jameson$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Jon Basil$6.00+
- Jose Cuevo$6.00+
- Ketel One$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Larceny$6.00+
- Macallan$6.00+
- Makers Mark Bourbon$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Makers Mark Whiskey$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Malibu$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Monkey Shoulders$6.00+
- Partida Blanco$6.00+
- Patron Anejo$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Patron El Cielo$15.00+
- Patron Reposado$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Patron Silver$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Rémy$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Rittenhouse$6.00+
- Rémy Martin 1738$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Rémy Martin V.S.O.P$7.50+
Shooter - $7.50 | Shot - $15 | Dbl Shot - $30
- Rémy Martin XO$20.00+
Shooter - $15 | Shot - $30 | Dbl Shot - $60
- Seagrams$6.00+
- Tanqueray$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Titos$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Uncle Nearest 1856$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
- Uncle Nearest 1884$6.00+
Shooter - $6 | Shot - $12 | Dbl Shot - $24
Bottle Service
Bourbon / Whiskey
- Angel's Envy (Bottle)$350.00
- Bulleit (Bottle)$250.00
- Crown Royal (Bottle)$250.00
- Crown Royal Apple (Bottle)$250.00
- Crown Royal Peach (Bottle)$250.00
- Jack Daniels (Bottle)$250.00
- Jameson (Bottle)$250.00
- Maker’s Mark Whiskey (Bottle)$250.00
- Monkey Shoulder (Bottle)$250.00
- The Macallan (Bottle)$250.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856 (Bottle)$350.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884 (Bottle)$350.00
- Woodford Reserve (Bottle)$250.00
Champagne
Cognac
Tequila
- 1800 Coconut (Bottle)$250.00
- 1800 Silver (Bottle)$250.00
- Casa Azul (Bottle)$500.00
- Casa Migos Añejo (Bottle)$350.00
- Casa Migos Blanco (Bottle)$350.00
- Casa Migos Reposado (Bottle)$350.00
- Don Julio Añejo (Bottle)$350.00
- Don Julio Blanco (Bottle)$250.00
- Don Julio Resposado (Bottle)$300.00
- Jose Cuervo (Bottle)$250.00
- Patron Anejo (Bottle)$350.00
- Patron Reposado (Bottle)$350.00
- Patron Silver (Bottle)$350.00
- Deleon (Bottle)$250.00
- Jose Cuervo (Bottle)$250.00
- Jon Basil (Bottle)$250.00
- Cazadores (Bottle)$250.00
Vodka
- Absolut (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Apple (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Coconut (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Honey Melon (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Mango (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Passion (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Peach (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Pineapple (Bottle)$250.00
- Ciroc Red Berry (Bottle)$250.00
- Grey Goose (Bottle)$250.00
- Ketel One (Bottle)$250.00
- Titos (Bottle)$250.00
- Effen (Bottle)$250.00