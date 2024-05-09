S2 Express Grill - Roseland 129 E 103rd St
Food Menu (103rd)
Appetizers
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.$8.99
- Loaded Baked Potato
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5$9.99
- Loaded Fries
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5$7.99
- Mozzarella Sticks
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.$6.99
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla$8.99
Authentic Seafood
- Fried Catfish w/Fries
2 fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and garlic bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1$15.99
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries
7 jumbo shrimp grilled or fried with seasoned fries and garlic bread. Upgrades: 12 shrimp +$8 Jerk +$1$17.99
- Lobster Tail w/Fries
Grilled or fried lobster served with seasoned fries and bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1$32.99
- Shrimp & Grits
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley$16.99
- Tilapia w/Fries
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread. Upgrades: Jerk +$1$9.99
- Fried Salmon Bites w/Fries
Battered and crispy salmon chunks fried to perfection . Add Jerk (+$1)$14.99
Dinners
- Beef Short Rib Dinner
Tender, seasoned and slow cooked. Gravy optional.$28.99
- Catfish Dinner
2 fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets served fried or grilled. Add an extra fillet for (+$8.99)$20.99
- Chicken Breast Dinner
Grilled, tender, marinated, all white meat breast. Jerk +$1$19.99
- Jerk Chicken Dinner
Authentic Jamaican dish served over white rice$17.99
- King Crab Legs Dinner
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served w/drawn butter prepared steamed, baked or traditional. Jerk +$1$51.99
- Lamb Chops
4 tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops. Jerk +$1$32.99
- Lobster Tail Dinner
Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1$39.99
- Oxtail Dinner
Slow cooked and fall of the bone tender. Gravy optional.$26.99
- Pot Roast Dinner
Tender, seasoned, slow cooked. Gravy optional.$21.99
- Rib Tip Dinner
Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce served with 2 sides & garlic bread.$20.99
- Salmon Dinner
1 fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillet. Jerk +$1 Add an extra fillet (+$10.99)$23.99
- Shrimp Dinner
7 delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese. Upgrades: 12 shrimp for +$8 Jerk +$1$23.99
- Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner
Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection. Jerk +$1$21.99
- Steak Dinner
Hand carved, boneless, tender, black angus ribeye. Jerk +$1$29.99
- Surf & Turf
Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak. Jerk +$1$59.99
- Taco Dinner
3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans only. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Upgrades: Steak +$1 | Shrimp +$3 | Jerk +$1 | Sides +$1 each$15.99
- Tilapia Dinner
Fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets - fried or grilled. Jerk +$1$16.99
- Ultra Chicken Wing Dinner
4 wings served breaded with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese 6 wings +$3 8 wings +$5 Upgrade to grilled or jerk +$1$19.99
Mexican
- Burrito
Beef or veggie burrito w/ rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1$10.99
- Quesadilla Grande
Cheese or beef quesadilla w/pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2 | Steak +$3 | Shrimp +$5 | Jerk +$1$8.99
- Tacos
Beef, chicken or veggie on a corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +.50 | Shrimp +$1 | Jerk +$1$3.00
- Ultra Nachos
Veggie or beef nachos w/lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1$12.99
Pasta
- Alfredo Pasta
Penne pasta with rich, creamy & cheesy Alfredo sauce served with garlic bread. Chicken +3 | Shrimp +$5 | Salmon +$9 | Jerk +$1$16.99
- Veggie Pasta
Broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers & sun-dried tomatoes served on a bed of penne pasta with your choose your sauce & garlic bread | Jerk +$1$16.99
Sandwiches
- S2 Chicken Wrap
Chopped chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato nestled in a flour wrap and toasted to perfection. Served w/ seasoned fries.$11.99
- S2 Italian Beef
Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Jerk +$1 | Add cheese +$1)$12.99
- S2 Shrimp Wrap
Chopped grilled shrimp folded into a toasted flour wrap with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ seasoned fries.$13.99
- S2 Ultra Burger
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)$12.99
- S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich
All white breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Served w/ seasoned fries. Available fried or grilled. (Add cheese +$1)$11.99
- S2 Ultra Lamb Burger
100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)$14.99
- S2 Ultra Philly
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)$12.99
- S2 Ultra Turkey Burger
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger w/ ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)$12.99
- S2 Whole Steak Sandwich
Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries.$14.99
Sides
- Asparagus$6.00
- Baked Mac N Cheese$6.00
- Black Beans$5.00
- Broccoli$5.50
- Broccoli w/Cheese$6.00
- Candied Yams$6.00
- Corn$5.00
- Dirty Rice$6.00
- Green Beans$5.00
- Hand Cut Fries$6.00
- Hand Cut Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.50
- Pinto Beans$5.00
- Seasoned Fries$5.50
- Side Salad$6.00
- Soup of the Day$6.00
- White Rice$5.00
Extras
- Bacon (2 pcs)$3.00
- Catfish Fillet (1 pc)$8.99
- Cheese Slice (1 pc)$1.00
- Chicken Breast (1 pc)$5.00
- Chicken Wing (1 pc)$1.75
- Garlic Bread (2 pcs)$3.99
- Gravy$0.50
- Jalapeno Peppers$0.50
- Jerk Upgrade$1.00
- Lamb Chop (1 pc)$6.99
- Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Salmon (1 pc)$10.99
- Sauce$0.25
- Shrimp (3 pcs)$5.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Substitute fries for Broccoli$1.50
- Ultra Roll (1 pc)$3.50
- Waffle (1)$5.00
- Salad Dressing$1.00
Beverages
Salads and Specialties
- Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice
Seasoned ground turkey with herbs, spices, green peppers, onions, black or pinto beans served over white rice$15.99
- Rib Tip with Fries
Tender and marinated in homemade BBQ sauce$15.99
- S2 Ultra Buffalo Chicken Rolls
- S2 Ultra Salad
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, avocado, red onions, cilantro with your choice of dressing. Add Chicken +$3 | Add Shrimp +$6 | Add Salmon +$9$12.99
- Veggie Stir Fry
Sautéed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tri-color peppers and sun-dried tomatoes served on a bed of white rice$15.99
- S2 Ultra Philly Steak Rolls$15.99
- S2 Jerk Chicken Rolls$15.99
- S2 Ultra Mixed Rolls$15.99