S2 Express Grills- Halsted 5058 South Halsted Street
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries$8.99
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- Chips & Salsa$6.99
Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order
- Loaded Baked Potato$7.99
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Loaded Fries$7.99
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits. Add Ground beef +$2 | Chicken +$3 | Steak +$4 | Shrimp +$5
- Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
- Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries$6.99
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
- Lobster Tail w/Fries$32.99
Served with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries$17.99
Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Catfish w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia w/Fries$14.99
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread | Jerk +$1
- Shrimp & Grits$16.99
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
Breakfast
- S2 Big Breakfast$18.99
3 eggs, 3 sausage or bacon, grits or rice, potatoes w/2 pancakes or toast.
- S2 Ribeye Steak Big Breakfast$21.99
2 eggs, potatoes, grits or rice w/ 2 pancakes or toast
- Grits$2.00
- Rice$2.00
- Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Bacon (2)$3.00
- Turkey Sausage (2)$3.00
- Sausage Patties (2)$3.00
- Potatoes$3.00
- Eggs (2)$3.00
- Pancakes (2)$4.00
- French Toast (2)$4.00
- Waffle$4.00
- Red Velvet Waffle$5.00
- Salmon Croquette (2)$6.00
- S2 Omelette$9.99
Chicken
- Ultra Wings w/Fries$12.99
Breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub with ranch or blue cheese & seasoned fries
- Chicken Tenders w/Fries$7.99
Breaded or naked. 100% all white breast meat serviced with seasoned fries, bread and your choice of sauce
- Chicken and Waffles$10.99
3 wings or 2 tenders served with 1 delicious, fluffy waffle & maple syrup. Upgrade your waffle to red velvet for +$2
Desserts
Dinners
- Ultra Chicken Wing Dinner$13.99
Served breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Chicken Breast Dinner$15.99
Grilled, tender, marinated, all white meat breast served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Beef Short Rib Dinner$25.99
Tender, seasoned, and slow cooked served with 2 sides & garlic bread. (Gravy optional)
- Catfish Dinner$17.99
Fried or grill fresh, farm raised catfish fillets served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Salmon Dinner$20.99
Fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillets served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- King Crab Legs Dinner$51.99
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter prepared steamed, baked or traditional served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Lamb Chop Dinner$29.99
Tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Lobster Tail Dinner$39.99
Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Pot Roast Dinner$21.99
Tender, seasoned, slow cooked served with 2 sides & garlic bread. (Gravy optional)
- Rib Tip Dinner$19.99
Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce served with 2 sides & garlic bread.
- Shrimp Dinner$21.99
Delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner$19.99
Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Steak Dinner$29.99
Hand carved, boneless, tender black angus ribeye served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Surf & Turf$59.99
Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
- Taco Dinner$14.99
3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Steak +$1 | Shrimp +$3 | Jerk +$1
- Tilapia Dinner$16.99
Fresh, farm raised tilapia fillets - Fried or Grilled served with 2 sides & garlic bread | Jerk +$1
Mexican
- Tacos$3.00
Beef, chicken or veggie on a corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +.50 | Shrimp +$1 | Jerk +$1
- Quesadilla Grande$8.99
Cheese or beef quesadilla w/pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2 | Steak +$3 | Shrimp +$5 | Jerk +$1
- Burrito$10.99
Beef or veggie burrito w/ rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
- Ultra Nachos$10.99
Veggie or beef nachos w/lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1 | Steak +$2 | Shrimp +$4 | Jerk +$1
Pasta
Pizza
- Build A Pizza$12.99
10" gourmet, hand tossed, thin crust, fresh ingredients Green Peppers, Onions, Jalapeño, Mushrooms, Olives, Giardiniera, Banana Peppers, Tomatoes - $1.50 each Sausage, Pepperoni, Turkey Pepperoni, Ground Turkey, Ground Beef, Italian Beef, Bacon, Chicken - $2.00 each Steak - $3.00 Shrimp - $4.00
Salads & Specialty's
- Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice$14.99
Seasoned ground turkey with herbs, spices, green peppers, onions, black or pinto beans served over white rice
- Rib Tip with Fries$15.99
Tender and marinated in homemade BBQ sauce
- S2 Ultra Soul Rolls$14.99
3 crispy fried rolls filled with pot roast, mac & cheese, and candied yams. Served with seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Buffalo Chicken Rolls$13.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with buffalo chicken and cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese and seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Jerk Chicken Rolls$14.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with grilled jerked chicken and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing & seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Philly Steak Rolls$14.99
3 handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with chopped steak, grilled peppers & onions and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing & seasoned fries
- S2 Ultra Mixed Rolls$14.99
Pick 3 of our signature S2 Ultra Rolls (Soul, Buffalo Chicken, Philly Steak, Jerk Chicken); Served w/ seasoned fries
- S2 Ultra Salad$10.99
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, avocado, red onions, cilantro with your choice of dressing. Add chicken +$3. | Add shrimp +$6
- Veggie Stir Fry$15.99
Medley of fresh, seasoned and sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice
Sandwiches
- S2 Ultra Philly$11.99
Grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Italian Beef$12.99
Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Jerk +$1 | Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich$11.99
All white breast meat with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Served w/ seasoned fries. Available fried or grilled. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Whole Steak Sandwich$14.99
Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Ultra Burger$12.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Turkey Burger$10.99
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger w/ ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Ultra Lamb Burger$13.99
100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. Served w/ seasoned fries. (Add cheese +$1)
- S2 Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chopped chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato nestled in a flour wrap and toasted to perfection. Served w/ seasoned fries.
- S2 Shrimp Wrap$11.99
Chopped grilled shrimp folded into a toasted flour wrap with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato. Served w/ seasoned fries.
Sides
- Asparagus$4.50
- Baked Mac N Cheese$4.50
- Black Beans$3.99
- Broccoli$3.99
- Broccoli W Cheese$4.50
- Candied Yams$4.50
- Corn$3.99
- Dirty Rice$4.50
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Green Beans$3.99
- Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
- Handcut Fries$4.50
- Loaded Mashed Potato$4.50
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Pinto Beans$3.99
- Seasoned Fries$3.99
- Side Salad$3.99
- Soup of the Day$3.99
- Waffle (Extra)$2.00
- White Rice$3.99