Food

Appetizers

Beef Pizza Puff W/ Fries
$8.99

served with fries

Chips & Salsa
$6.99

Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order

Loaded Baked Potato
$7.99

nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits.

Loaded Fries
$7.99

nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits

Mozzarella Sticks
$6.99

7 pieces

Spinach Pizza Puff W/ Fries
$6.99

Authentic Seafood

Lobster Tail w/Fries
$32.99

Served with seasoned fries and bread

Jumbo Shrimp w/Fries
$17.99

Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread

Catfish w/Fries
$14.99

Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread

Tilapia w/Fries
$14.99

Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread

Shrimp & Grits
$16.99

A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley

Breakfast

Served until noon
S2 Big Breakfast
$18.99

3 eggs, 3 sausage or bacon, grits or rice, potatoes w/2 pancakes or toast.

S2 Ribeye Steak Big Breakfast
$21.99

2 eggs, potatoes, grits or rice w/ 2 pancakes or toast

Grits
$2.00
Rice
$2.00
Bacon (2)
$3.00
Turkey Bacon (2)
$3.00
Turkey Sausage (2)
$3.00
Sausage Patties (2)
$3.00
Potatoes
$3.00
Eggs (2)
$3.00
Pancakes (2)
$4.00
French Toast (2)
$4.00
Waffle
$4.00
Red Velvet Waffle
$5.00
Salmon Croquette (2)
$6.00
S2 Omelette
$9.99

Chicken

Ultra Wings w/Fries
$12.99

Breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub with ranch or blue cheese.

Chicken Tenders w/Fries
$7.99

Breaded or naked. 100% all white breast meat serviced with fries, bread and your choice of sauce

Chicken and Waffles
$10.99Out of stock

3 wings or 2 tenders served with 1 delicious, fluffy waffle & maple syrup

Desserts

All dinners come with 2 sides
Cakes
$3.99
Cheesecake
$4.50
Banana Pudding
$5.00Out of stock
Cupcakes
$3.99Out of stock
Cookies
$3.00Out of stock
Specialty Cheesecake
$7.00

Dinners

All dinners come with 2 sides. These items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness.
Ultra Chicken Wing Dinner
$13.99

Served breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese (Jerk +$1.00)

Chicken Breast Dinner
$15.99

Tender, marinated, all white meat breast

Beef Short Rib Dinner
$25.99

Tender, seasoned, and slow cooked (Gravy optional)

Catfish Dinner
$17.99

Fried or grill fresh, farm raised catfish fillets (Jerk +$1.00)

Grilled Salmon Dinner
$20.99

Fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillets

King Crab Legs
$51.99

Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter prepared steamed, baked, traditional or jerked (Jerk +$1.00)

Lamb Chop Dinner
$29.99

Tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops (Jerk +$1.00)

Lobster Tail Dinner
$39.99

Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter (Jerk +$1.00)

Pot Roast Dinner
$21.99

Tender, seasoned, slow cooked (Gravy optional)

Rib Tip Dinner
$19.99

Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce

Shrimp Dinner
$21.99

Delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese

Smoked Turkey Leg Dinner
$19.99

Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection

Steak Dinner
$29.99

Hand carved, boneless, tender black angus ribeye

Surf & Turf
$59.99

Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak (Jerk +$1.00)

Taco Dinner
$14.99

3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Jerk ‘em for +$1. Up-charge for steak or shrimp.

Tilapia Dinner
$16.99

Fresh, farm raised tilapia fillets - Fried or Grilled (Jerk +$1.00)

Extras

Sauce
$0.25
Gravy
$0.50
Jalapeno Peppers
$0.50
Egg
$1.00
Sour Cream
$1.00
Cheese Slice
$1.00
Nacho Cheese
$1.00
Jerk Upgrade
$1.00
Substitute fries for Broccoli
$1.50
Bacon
$1.50
Add Chicken Wing
$1.75
Side of chicken
$5.00
Side Of Shrimp
$5.00
Add Lamb Chop
$6.00
Extra Lamb Chop
$6.99
Catfish Fillet
$8.99
Salmon 1pc
$10.99

Mexican

Tacos
$3.00

Corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +0.50, Shrimp +$1

Quesadilla Grande
$8.99

Melted cheese, pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2, Steak +$3, Shrimp +$5

Burrito
$10.99

Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1, Steak +$2, Shrimp +$4

Ultra Nachos
$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1, Steak +$2, Shrimp +$4

Pasta

Veggie Pasta
$14.99

Penne pasta with a variety of fresh vegetables. Served with your choose your sauce.

Chicken Alfredo
$17.99

A rich and creamy Italian classic

Pizza

Gourmet, hand tossed, thin crust, fresh ingredients
Build A Pizza
$12.99

Gourmet, hand tossed, thin crust, fresh ingredients.

Salads & Specialty's

S2 Ultra Salad
$10.99
S2 Ultra (Chicken) Salad
$13.99
S2 Ultra (Shrimp) Salad
$16.99
Rib Tip with Fries
$15.99
Ground Turkey w Beans & Rice
$14.99
S2 Ultra Buffalo Chicken Rolls
$13.99
S2 Ultra Philly Steak Rolls
$14.99
S2 Ultra Jerk Chicken Rolls
$14.99
S2 Ultra Mixed Rolls
$14.99
veggie stir fry
$15.99

Sandwiches

S2 Ultra Philly
$11.99

Comes with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo (Cheese +$1.00)

S2 Italian Beef
$12.99

Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun (Jerk +$1.00) (Cheese +$1.00)

S2 Ultra Chicken Sandwich
$11.99

All white breast meat marinated in our house seasoning served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Available fried or grilled.

S2 Whole Steak Sandwich
$14.99

Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce.

S2 Ultra Burger
$12.99

Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles

S2 Ultra Turkey Burger
$10.99

Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles (Cheese +$1.00)

S2 Ultra Lamb Burger
$13.99

100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Comes with grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. (Cheese +$1.00)

S2 Chicken Wrap
$9.99
S2 Shrimp Wrap
$11.99

Sides

Broccoli
$3.99
Mashed Potatoes
$3.99
White Rice
$3.99
Seasoned Fries
$3.99
Black Beans
$3.99
Pinto Beans
$3.99
Corn
$3.99
Side Salad
$3.99
Garlic Bread
$3.99
Green Beans
$3.99
Soup of the Day
$3.99
Asparagus
$4.50
Broccoli W Cheese
$4.50
Candied Yams
$4.50
Dirty Rice
$4.50
Handcut Fries
$4.50
Loaded Mashed Potato
$4.50
Baked Mac N Cheese
$4.50
Hand-Cut Sweet Potato Fries
$6.00

Beverages

Non Alcoholic

Canned Pop
$1.30
Water
$1.30
Gourmet Drinks
$3.12
Sweet Honey Tea
$6.23
Fountain Drinks
$1.82
20 oz Bottle
$2.50
Free Cup of Water
S2 Lemonade
$5.99
Red Bull
$5.00
Red Bull Sugar Free
$5.00

Beer

BudLight
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
MGD
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
Modelo
$6.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Red Stripe
$7.00

Wine

Moscato
$6.99
Pink Moscato
$6.99
Red Moscato
$6.99
Chardonnay
$6.99
White Zinfindel
$6.99
Prosecco
$12.00

Champagne

Moet & Chandon (Bottle)
$250.00
Ace of Spades (Bottle)
$850.00