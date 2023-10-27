S2 Southside Bar & Grill 11043 S ASHLAND
Full Menu
Appetizers
A Chicago staple! A deep fried, flaky dough pocket filled with ground beef, tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Fresh made salsa and handmade chips made to order
Jumbo baked potato with nacho cheese, green onions, sour cream and bacon bits. Add chicken, steak or shrimp.
Seasoned fries topped with nacho cheese, green onions sour cream & bacon bits.
Golden brown mozzarella cheese sticks coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs. 7 pieces.
Spinach, Mozzarella, Romano Cheese, Home-Style Sauce Hand-wrapped in a Flaky Flour Tortilla
Authentic Seafood
Served with seasoned fries and bread
Grilled or fried with seasoned fries and bread
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised catfish fillets with seasoned fries and bread
Grilled or fried fresh, farm-raised tilapia fillets with seasoned fries and bread
A cheesy southern recipe. Grilled shrimp and grit medley
Breakfast
Chicken
Breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub with ranch or blue cheese.
Breaded or naked. 100% all white breast meat serviced with fries, bread and your choice of sauce
3 wings or 2 tenders served with 1 delicious, fluffy waffle & maple syrup
Desserts
Dinners
Served breaded or naked with your choice of sauce or rub along with ranch or blue cheese (Jerk +$1.00)
Tender, marinated, all white meat breast
Tender, seasoned, and slow cooked (Gravy optional)
Fried or grill fresh, farm raised catfish fillets (Jerk +$1.00)
Fresh, seasoned, grilled salmon fillets
Seasoned, juicy Alaskan king crab served with drawn butter prepared steamed, baked, traditional or jerked (Jerk +$1.00)
Tender, flavorful and juicy lollipop lamb chops (Jerk +$1.00)
Fresh succulent grilled served with drawn butter (Jerk +$1.00)
Tender, seasoned, slow cooked (Gravy optional)
Tender, marinated in homemade BBQ sauce
Delicious, grilled or fried jumbo shrimp served with ranch or blue cheese
Tender, seasoned and smoked to perfection
Hand carved, boneless, tender black angus ribeye
Fresh succulent, grilled lobster tail along side our hand carved ribeye steak (Jerk +$1.00)
3 tacos served w/white rice & refried beans. Your choice of angus beef, chicken, veggie. Jerk ‘em for +$1. Up-charge for steak or shrimp.
Fresh, farm raised tilapia fillets - Fried or Grilled (Jerk +$1.00)
Extras
Mexican
Corn or flour shell w/ lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, pico & sour cream. Steak +0.50, Shrimp +$1
Melted cheese, pico & sour cream. Chicken +$2, Steak +$3, Shrimp +$5
Rice, beans, cheese, lettuce & pico de gallo. Chicken +$1, Steak +$2, Shrimp +$4
Lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, pico, sour cream and nacho cheese. Chicken +$1, Steak +$2, Shrimp +$4
Pasta
Pizza
Salads & Specialty's
Fresh mixed greens, tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, mushrooms, avocado, red onions, cilantro with your choice of dressing. Add chicken or shrimp.
Tender and marinated in homemade BBQ sauce
Seasoned ground turkey with herbs, spices, green peppers, onions, black or pinto beans served over white rice
Handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with buffalo chicken and cheese. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with chopped steak, grilled peppers & onions and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Handmade deep fried egg rolls filled with grilled jerked chicken and cheese. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Medley of fresh, seasoned and sautéed vegetables served on a bed of rice
Sandwiches
Comes with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and mayo (Cheese +$1.00)
Seasoned Italian beef with roasted peppers served on a fresh bun (Jerk +$1.00) (Cheese +$1.00)
All white breast meat marinated in our house seasoning served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, mayo and mustard. Available fried or grilled.
Whole Ribeye steak comes with cheese, mayo, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce.
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% black angus Beef burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles
Handmade 1/2 LB 100% fresh seasoned ground turkey burger served with ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & pickles (Cheese +$1.00)
100% Grass Fed, Farm New Zealand lamb. Comes with grilled onions, mayo, lettuce, tomato and A1 sauce. (Cheese +$1.00)
Chopped chicken with shredded cheese, lettuce and tomato nestled in a flour wrap and toasted to perfection.
Chopped grilled shrimp folded into a toasted flour wrap with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomato