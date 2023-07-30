Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown Sabino's Pizza-Georgetown
Popular Items
14" BYO
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
Jumbo Cookie <3
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
10" BYO Stuffed
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
PIZZA
10". BUILD YOUR OWN
10" BYO
10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
10 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
10" BYO Stuffed
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
10 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
14". BUILD YOUR OWN
14" BYO
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
14 inch build your own pizza. Choose your crust and what toppings you desire
14" BYO Stuffed
14 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
14 inch build your own STUFFED pizza. Choose what you want inside
Specialty Pizza-Small
#1 5-Cheese - 10" Small
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
#2 The Meats-10" Small
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
#3 Deluxe-10" Small
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch-10" Small
Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing on a garlic butter base.
Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing on a garlic butter base.
#5 Hawaiian-10" Small
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.
#6 THE WHITE PIZZA-10" Small
A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!
A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!
#7 Margherita Pizza-10" Small
A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!
A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!
#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken-10" Small
BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!
BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!
#9 Mama's Pie-10" Small
Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.
Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.
#10 Fiery Hawaiian-10" Small
Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.
Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.
#11 Spicy Italian-10" Small
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese
#12 Bacon Cheeseburger-10" Small
Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
#13 Veggie Lover-10" Small
Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic
Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic
#14 EL DIABLO-10" Small
Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini. HOT HOT HOT
Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini. HOT HOT HOT
Specialty Pizza-Large
#1 5-Cheese
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
A Blend of Romano, Parmesan, Provolone, Mozzarella, and Cheddar Cheese.
#2 The MEATS!
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, Bacon, and Ham
#3 Deluxe
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms
#4 Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Slices, Bacon, and Ranch Dressing.
#5 Hawaiian
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.
Pineapple, Bacon, Ham, With House Blend Cheese.
#6 THE WHITE PIZZA-14" Large
A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!
A MUST TRY! Loaded with flavor, our house alfredo sauce on top of garlic butter base and topped with grilled chicken, banana rings (so underrated), and house cheese blend!
#7 Margherita Pizza
A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!
A classic! Milky, creamy fresh mozzarella on top of a bed of basil leaves and topped with tomatoes. Truly a lighter, but full of flavor pizza!
#8 Smokey BBQ Chicken
BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!
BBQ Chicken Pizza! Tender marinated Chicken, Bacon, Onion, Jalapeno on a Garlic Butter Base, covered with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese then finished with Stubb's BBQ Sauce!
#9 Mama's Pie
Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.
Pepperoni, Green Olive, Banana Rings, and Jalapenos.
#10 Fiery Hawaiian
Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.
Our Standard Hawaiian Pizza Kicked Up A Couple Notches With Jalapenos and Mango Habanero Wing Drizzle.
#11 Spicy Italian
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Poblanos, Jalapeños, Pepperoncini, with House Blend Cheese
#12 Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
Hamburger, Bacon, and Onion, topped with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese.
#13 Veggie Lover
Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic
Mushroom, Onion, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Roasted Red Peppers, and Garlic
#14 EL DIABLO
Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini
Pepperoni, Poblanos, Serranos, Jalapeños, Habaneros, and Pepperoncini
WINGS
10 pc
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
20 pc
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Crispy Golden Brown Wings served with your choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese
Everything Else
Appetizers
Garlic Cheese Bread
Cheese, Garlic, and Herbs Baked on a Crispy Thin Crust. Served with House Red Sauce
Cheese, Garlic, and Herbs Baked on a Crispy Thin Crust. Served with House Red Sauce
Bread Bites
Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese
Little Nuggets of Pizza Dough Bursting with Garlic, Butter, and Parmesan Cheese
Caprese Starter
Made with the best mozzarella available! Fior di latte, literal translation is flower of milk. Dressed with a sweet balsamic glaze. Just the right combo to get you started. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Made with the best mozzarella available! Fior di latte, literal translation is flower of milk. Dressed with a sweet balsamic glaze. Just the right combo to get you started. Served with two slices of garlic bread.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 Delicious, Crispy Cheese Sticks served with a side of Sabino's Signature Red Sauce
8 Delicious, Crispy Cheese Sticks served with a side of Sabino's Signature Red Sauce
Salads
Sabino's Favorite Salad
Lovely bed of spinach topped with red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, green olives, parmesan cheese served with a tasty creamy Italian dressing
Lovely bed of spinach topped with red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, green olives, parmesan cheese served with a tasty creamy Italian dressing
Caesar Salad
Classic Caesar salad served on a bed of fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Classic Caesar salad served on a bed of fresh cut romaine lettuce topped with parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Chef Salad
Perfectly prepared salad that comes loaded with ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese served with Romaine lettuce and a side of ranch
Perfectly prepared salad that comes loaded with ham, tomatoes, cucumbers, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar cheese served with Romaine lettuce and a side of ranch
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Slow-Cooked Italian Beef and Mozzarella with Au Jus Dipping Sauce
Slow-Cooked Italian Beef and Mozzarella with Au Jus Dipping Sauce
Sabino's Meatball
Italian Meatballs Smothered in Melted Mozzarella and House Red Sauce
Italian Meatballs Smothered in Melted Mozzarella and House Red Sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Smothered in Cheese, House Red Sauce, and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Breaded Chicken Smothered in Cheese, House Red Sauce, and Sprinkled with Parmesan Cheese
Rolls
Beef Roll
Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping. Feeds 2-3.
Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping. Feeds 2-3.
Gyro Roll
Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce. Feeds 2-3.
Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce. Feeds 2-3.
Pepperoni Roll
Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.
Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.
1/2 Beef roll
1/2 A Roll of Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping!
1/2 A Roll of Delicious and Juicy Italian Beef Rolled with our House Cheese Blend in our Homemade Dough. Served with Au Jus for dipping!
1/2 Gyro Roll
1/2 A Roll of Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce
1/2 A Roll of Thinly Sliced Gyro Meat, Mozzarella, Black Olives, Tomato, Onion, and Tzatziki Sauce
1/2 Pepperoni Roll
Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.
Added by popular demand! Pepperoni, house cheese blend, garlic butter and sides of red sauce and ranch.
Desserts/ADD-ONS
Cinnamon Sugar Bites
Homemade Dough Balls baked in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Icing
Homemade Dough Balls baked in Cinnamon & Sugar, Topped with Icing
Sabino's Pizzookie!!
Fresh out the oven, chocolate cookie topped with ice cream and syrup!!! A desert to die for!!!! Feeds 2-4.
Fresh out the oven, chocolate cookie topped with ice cream and syrup!!! A desert to die for!!!! Feeds 2-4.
Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie
Jumbo Cookie <3
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie
Jumbo Chocolate Chunk or Reese's Peanut Butter Cookie