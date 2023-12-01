Sabor A Mezcal 111 North Main Street STE 104
Bar Menu
Soft Drinks
White Wine by Bottle
Red Wine by Glass
Red Wine by Bottle
Mezcal
Mexican Drinks
Aguas Frescas
Mezcal Shot
Appetizers
- Nachos w/ Ribeye$15.00
Birria Ribeye, beans topped with red sauce, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
- Artichoke Dip$13.00
Cheese, spinach, artichoke served with chips
- Cheese Fondue$14.00
Served with either chips, flour tortillas or corn tortilla Ribeye +$2 Chicken +$2
- Onion Brick$12.00
Served with BBQ Mezcal and salsa diabla
- Popcorn Shrimp$15.00
Served with sriracha mayo
- Chicken wings$15.00
8 pcs of Buffalo, BBQ Mezcal, or Mango Habanero served with a side of carrots and celery. Blue cheese dressing
- Pistachio, Walnuts and Cranberry Crusted Cheese Ball$12.00
- Guacamole and Chips$10.00
- Nachos w/ Chicken$14.00
Seasoned Chicken, beans topped with melted cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo
Main Menu
Salads
- Ruben's Salad (Full)$17.00
Spinach, pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, dried apple. Served with a homemade strawberry vinaigrette.
- Ruben's Salad (Half)$8.50
Spinach, pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, dried apples. Served with a homemade strawberry vinaigrette.
- Caesar Salad (Full)$15.00
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. Served with our homemade Caesar dressing
- Caesar Salad (Half)$7.50
Romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons. Served with a homemade caesar dressing
- West Bend Salad (Full)$17.00
Cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, almonds, boiled egg. Served with homemade vinaigrette dressing
- West Bend Salad (Half)$8.50
Cherry tomatoes, red onions, bacon, blue cheese, avocado, almonds, boiled egg. Served with a homemade vinaigrette dressing.
Soups and Creams
- Lobster Bisque$14.00
Creamy sauce with a tomato base infused with Mezcal. Served in a sourdough bread
- Clam Chowder$13.00
Twist of jalapenos flavor. Served in a sourdough bread
- Champion$12.00
Cream soup, chile pepper, bacon, mushroom. Served in a sourdough bread
- Sopa de Marisco$22.00
Seafood soup contains shrimp, clams, tilapia fish, crab, octopus and calamari served with cilantro, onion and lime
Pastas
- Pasta Pacifico$25.00
Marinara sauce, basil, jalapenos, parmesan cheese, shrimp, crab, calamari, vodka. Served with garlic bread
- Poblano Pasta$17.00
Cream of poblano pepper, white wine, garlic, parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Chicken +5 Shrimp +5
- Cajun Pasta$17.00
Fresh tomatoes, chives, parmesan cheese. Served with garlic bread Chicken +5 Shrimp +5
Tostadas De-Constructed
- Tuna Tostada$18.00
Tuna, cucumber, onions, tomatoes, mango, cilantro, avocado, jalapenos, sesame seed, roasted garlic
- Shrimp Tostada$14.00
Shrimp, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalepenos and jicama
- Shrimp Aquachile$15.00
Shrimp, cucumber, onions, avocado. Served with a green salsa of lemon juice, jalapenos, cilantro
Vegetarian
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$14.00
Grilled portobello mushroom, lettuce, tomato, onions, vinaigrette dressing topped with our homemade buns. Served with french fries
- Chile Relleno$15.00
Filled with sweet vegetables, zucchini, carrots, bell peppers, squash, broccoli. Topped with avocado, peanuts, pistachios
Dinner Plates
- Gobernador Tacos (3)$15.00
Sauteed shrimp with bell peppers, onions with melted cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo
- Ribeye Tacos (3)$19.00
Sauteed ribeye with pan seared cheese, pickled onions, shredded radish and guacamole. Served with rice, pico de gallo, beans.
- Birria Wet Burrito$17.00
Ribeye birria with rice, beans, cilantro, onions served with red sauce, melted cheese, sour cream. Side of guacamole and pico de gallo
- Chicken Wet Burrito$17.00
Pastor chicken, cilantro, onions, rice, beans served with red sauce, sour cream, melted cheese. Side of guacamole and pico de gallo
- Chicken Pastor Tacos (3)$14.00
Seasoned chicken with pineapple chunks, onions and cilantro. Served with rice and beans
Fajitas
- Ribeye Fajitas$22.00
Ribeye sauteed with mix bell peppers and onions served with rice, beans, corn tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$20.00
Shrimp sauteed with mix bell peppers and onions served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
- Chicken Fajitas$18.00
Chicken, mixed bell peppers and onions served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
Mezcal BBQ
House Specials
- Mixiote de Mariscos$26.00
Seafood sauteed in Adobo salsa served with baby potatoes and onions
- Octopus Zarandeado$28.00
Grilled Octopus marinated in chipotle sauce served with baked potatoes and chile relleno with cheese
- Salmon Costra Pistacho$25.00
Salmon covered in a crusted pistachio, mixed bell pepper, parmesan cheese, onions topped with green mole sauce. Served with sauteed vegetables, house salad, white rice
- Camarones Mojo Ajo$22.00
Shrimp sauteed in a savory garlic butter mezcal sauce. Served with white rice, house salad
- Camarones Ala Diabla$22.00
Shrimp sauteed with our seasoned butter and spicy diabla sauce. Served with our house salad, white rice
- Coconut Shrimp$22.00
Fried batter coconut shrimp. Served with white rice and our house salad
- Pork Chops - Al pastor$24.00
Marinated pork chops (2) in pastor with pineapple and habanero sauce served with baked potatoes, rice and beans (extra for added sides)