Sabor Latino: The Latin Taste Restaurant 139 Red Bank Road
Popular Items
Tlayuda (1 Carne/ Meat)
A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 1 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)
Tlayuda (2 Carnes/ Meats)
A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 2 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)
Tlayuda (3 Carnes/ Meats)
A traditional Oaxacan cuisine, consisting of a large, thin, crunchy, toasted tortilla covered with a spread of refried beans, 3 meat of choice and assorted toppings (cabbage, tomato and avocado)
Pupusa de Queso (Cheese Pupusa)
A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains cheese inside.
Individual Pupusa Revuelta (Meat Pupusa)
A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains meat (chicharron) and cheese inside. Comes with a side of pickled cabbage salad and pupusa sauce.
Pupusa con Queso y Frijol (Cheese and Beans Pupusa)
A traditional Salvadoran dish, that contains cheese and beans inside.
Everyday Food
Tacos (Individual)
Single Handmade tortilla that comes with meat of choice and assorted topping (onions, and cilantro). On the side is cucumber, lime and radish.
Torta
A traditional Mexican sandwich consisting of meat, cheese, and assorted toppings (lettuce, avocado, onions, jalapenos, and tomatos). All Tortas come with a side of fries!
Torta Cubana
A traditional Mexican sandwich that includes a variety of different meats such as ham, chorizo (Mexican Sausage), breaded chicken, and hot dog sausage. Toppings include Lettuce, Tomato, Jalapenos, Onions, Avocado, and Fried Egg. The Base spread is beans and mayonnaise.
Quesadilla (Harina)
Flour Tortilla Quesadilla that comes with rice, beans and salad on the side !!
Quesadilla (Maiz)
Handmade Tortilla with cheese and meat of choice. On the side is Cucumber, radish and lime !
Burritos
Flour Tortilla Burrito that comes with rice, beans, and salad on the side!
Sopes (Individual)
Circle shaped handmade tortilla that comes with beans as its base; topped with meat of choice and assorted toppings (lettuce, tomate, avocado, cheese and sour cream)
Huaraches
Oval shaped handmade tortilla that comes with beans as its base; topped with meat of choice and assorted toppings (lettuce, tomate, avocado, cheese and sour cream
Fajitas
A Mexican dish made with sliced chicken, beef, OR shrimp with charred bell pepper strips and onions; Includes a side of rice, beans, salad, and flour tortilla.
Carne Azada
A Mexican dish of grilled beef (Diezmillo) topped with grilled onions and grilled chili peppers; served with a side of rice, beans, salad, and flour tortilla.
Alambres
Bistec a la Mexicana
Milanesa de Pollo
Pollo a la Plancha
Arepas
Baleadas
Sides
Drinks
Jarritos
Glass Bottle Soda
Sangria
Glass Bottle Soda
Sidral Mundet (Apple soda)
Glass Bottle Soda
Maltin
A 12 fl oz. Venezuelan malted, sweet beverage, somewhat similar to root beer. It's made from barley and 100% cane sugar, it's non-alcoholic, and drinking it provides a nourishing feeling!
Medio Litro de Coca (Half Liter of Coca Cola)
Glass bottle Soda
Jamaica
Horchata
Agua de Tamarindo (Tamarind Water)
Naturally made Tamarind water