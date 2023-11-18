SADIQ'S BISTRO - ATL
Food
Appetizers
- Vegetarian Chicken Wing$7.10
6 pieces
- Nachos$6.20
Topped with salsa, vegan queso, guacamole, red onion, jalapenos, black beans, hot sauce and cilantro
- Vegan Tostadas$6.20
- Onion Rings$6.20
- Guacamole & Chips$6.20
- Chips & Salsa$6.20
Bean salsa served with home made tortilla chips
- Chicken Wings (Meat)$7.10
- Guacamole$6.20
- Sweet Potato French Fries$6.20
Sweet potato or traditional
- French Fries$6.20
Vegetarian / Vegan
- Ital Stew$17.00
One pot plant based stew seasonal veggies served with corn bread
- Chili$14.30
Vegan/vegetarian chili served with corn bread
- Soup of the Day$7.10
Daily seasonal soup with seasonal vegetables served with side of rice or quinoa
- Hemp Salad$17.00
Kale salad, hemp seeds, avocado, olives served with an apple cider vinaigrette or balsamic reduction
- Grilled Fingerlings$7.10
Grilled potatoes with a western flair served with sauce of choice
- Vegetable Soup$7.10
Seasonal vegetable soup served with corn bread or dinner roll
- Seasonal Sauteed Vegetables$13.40
Seasonal veggie offerings
- Green Lentil Soup$7.10
Red or green lentil soup served with corn bread
- Red Lentil Soup$7.10
Entree
Sides
- Collard Greens$6.20
Grilled potatoes with a western flair served with sauce of choice
- Stringed Beans$6.20
Crisp pears and pecans with tender frisée, and maple syrup with cheese
- Corn Bread$5.30
Sweet potato or traditional
- Mac N Cheese$6.20
We offer regular mac n cheese as well as vegan mac n cheese. Please specify