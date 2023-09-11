Dinner

Appetizers

Hummus

$10.99

The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan

Baba Ghanouj

$10.99

Eggplant smoked on an open fire, puréed and mixed with tahini sauce, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan

Samosas

$9.99

Two crispy pastries filled with your choice of fresh mixed vegetables or delicately spiced lean ground beef

1/2 Beef & 1/2 Veg Somosa

$11.99

Samosa Chaat

$14.99

Crispy vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with potatoes, chickpeas, onions, topped with yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Aloo Tikka Chat

$14.99

Vegetable Cutlets

$10.99

A medley of vegetables, herbs and spices formed into patties, lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Pakoras

$10.99

Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Paneer Tikka

$15.99

Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor clay oven. Served with sliced onions and our special cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Chk Tikka Apt

$15.99

Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs, saffron and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys and sliced onions

Fish Tikka Kabob

$16.99

Juicy pieces of true cod marinated with spices and saffron, then roasted in the tandoor clay oven. Served with sliced onions and our special cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Crisp Calamari

$16.99

Calamari rings, hand breaded and fried. Served on a bed of lettuce with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip

Dynamite Shrimp

$16.99

Golden brown shrimp, tossed with a sweet and spicy glaze. Served with sweet and hot chilli sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Spicy chicken wings roasted in the tandoor. Served with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip

Tandoori Delight

$23.99

An assortment of lamb boti kabob, chicken tikka, keema lamb kabob and fish tikka marinated with fresh herbs and spices. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys and sliced onions

Grape Leaves

$11.99

Vine-ripened grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, onions and delicate spices. Served with pita bread, and cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Vegetarian Delight

$17.99

Vegetarian an assortment of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, paneer pakora, and vegetable cutlet. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys

Mazza

$23.99

A Mediterranean sampler plate: hummus, Baba ghanouj, falafel, grape leaves and tabbouleh. Served with pita bread garnished with tomatoes and cucumbers. Pita not vegan

Soups and Salads

House Salad

$11.99

Fresh field greens and chopped romaine lettuce tossed with vine ripe tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, olives, mushrooms and shredded carrots

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and traditional Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives and feta cheese, sprinkled with oregano then drizzled with lemon juice and olive oil

Med. Salad

$12.99

Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and Mediterranean dressing

Saffron Salad

$13.99

Fresh field greens tossed with vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced apples, crumbled bleu cheese, candied walnuts and Mediterranean dressing

Indian Salad

$10.99

Chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green bell peppers mixed in a tangy sauce

Tabbouleh

$10.99

A salad made of chopped parsley leaves, tomatoes, green onions, fresh mint, bulgar wheat and our own dressing made with virgin olive oil. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan

Dal Soup

$10.99

Homemade lentil soup prepared in a traditional Indian style

Tomato Soup

$10.99

Rich curried tomato soup spiced with basil, cumin, curry leaves and a touch of cream

Clam Chowder

$10.99

Rich and creamy clam broth loaded with chopped clams and potatoes. Served with oyster crackers

Indian

Curry

$21.99

A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs

Butter

$21.99

A deliciously smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic

Masala

$21.99

A cream based curry cooked with ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce

Mango

$21.99

Mango chutney base with a touch of cream, ginger, and garlic. Vegan available

Coconut

$21.99

Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices and a touch of cream. Vegan available

Pineapple

$21.99

Zesty curry with chunks of pineapples, herbs, spices, and cream. Vegan available

Madras

$21.99

This dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, and other authentic Indian spices

Palak

$16.99

Cream of spinach simmered with onions and spices

Korma

$21.99

A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream based sauce with almonds

Jalfrezi

$21.99

A rich brown curry with bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and onions

Okra

$21.99

Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices

Rogan

$21.99

This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce

Vindaloo

$21.99

Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce with vinegar, ginger, and potatoes

Egg

$21.99

Egg cooked in a traditional curry sauce

Biryani

$21.99

A classic mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry, green peas, raisins, cashew nuts, and saffron. Served with raita

Karahi

$21.99

Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic

Kashmiri

$21.99

Delicately spiced apples, almonds mixed with raisins blended in a distinctively creamy curry

Chili

$21.99

A roasted chili curry sauce with green bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger and green onions in a special blend of herbs

Tandoori

Tand. Chicken

$25.99

Juicy spring chicken marinated in yogurt, fresh ground spices and saffron. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Chicken Tikka

$26.99

Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt, and spices. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tikka Breast

$26.99

Juicy spring boneless chicken breast rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt, spices, and saffron. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Lamb Keema

$27.99

Ground lamb with onions and fresh herbs. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Beef Keema

$26.99

Ground beef with onions and fresh herbs. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Lamb Boti

$29.99

Tender pieces of boneless lamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices

Tand Fish

$27.99

Fillet of true cod marinated and cooked in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tand Salmon

$29.99

Fresh king salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tand Prawns

$29.99

Jumbo prawns marinated in a special blend of spices and herbs then roasted in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Tand. Surprise

$35.99

An assortment of tandoori specialties: rack of lamb, chicken tikka, tandoori cod, and tandoori prawns. Served with sliced onions and lemons

Seafood Trio

$35.99

Generous combination of jumbo prawns, salmon, and cod. Served in a special blend of spices, herbs and then roasted in the Tandoor

Rack of Lamb

$35.99

Tender rack of lamb marinated delicately with garlic, ginger, herbs and spices. Cooked to order

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$21.99

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs

Vegetable Kofta

$21.99

Freshly grated vegetable and homemade cheese kofta dumplings simmered in a rich butter sauce

Shimla Paneer

$21.99

Our special paneer dish consisting of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and a blend of unique spices

Okra

$21.99

Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices. (Available with meat.)

Chana Masala

$19.99

Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire, blended with spices and tomatoes

Aloo Mutter Mushroom

$21.99

Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms, cooked in golden curry sauce with ginger

Paneer Shahi

$21.99

Cubes of mild, homemade Indian cheese cooked in a smooth masala cream sauce

Dal Maharani

$21.99

Mixed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices

Tadka Dal

$21.99

Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and fresh herbs and spices

Baigan

$21.99

Eggplant baked over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, green peas, and tomatoes

Mutter

$20.99

Fresh green peas cooked in creamy tomato curry sauce

Mediterranean

Falafel Plate

$21.99

A mixture of fava beans, chickpeas, parsley and spices. Served with a fresh green salad, tahini sauce and pita bread. Pita not vegan

Combo Plate

$23.99

A Mediterranean sampler plate: hummus, Baba ghanouj, falafel, and grape leaves, garnished with cucumbers and tomatoes. Served on a bed of lettuce with pita bread. Pita not vegan

Gyros Plate

$23.99

Strips of marinated beef sautéed with onions. Served on a bed of lettuce with hummus, garnished cucumbers, tomatoes, and pita bread. Pita not vegan

Shish Taouk

$26.99

Boneless chicken marinated in garlic, oregano, saffron, and other Middle Eastern spices. Served on a bed of rice and fresh vegetables with housemade garlic dip

Lamb Shish Kabab

$29.99

Tender fillet of lamb marinated in a special sauce, skewered with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and vegetables

Med. Delight

$35.99

Combination of shish kabab, shish taouk, prawns, and beef keema kabab. Served on a bed of rice and fresh vegetables

American

Saffron Burger

$20.99

A 1/2 lb. Certified Angus beef burger grilled to order. Served with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, pickles, sliced red onions, and mayonnaise. Served with fries or house salad

Ciabatta Sand.

$20.99

Ciabatta chicken sandwich grilled chicken breast served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with fries or house salad

Prime Rib

$20.99

Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin and piled high on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with a side of au jus and fries or house salad

Chicken Tenders

$20.99

Our famous buttermilk battered chicken tenderloin fried golden brown. Served with seasoned steak fries or house salad

Fish and Chips

$21.99

True cod fillet, hand battered. Fried golden brown and served with fries or house salad, lemon and tartar sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Fettuccine tossed in a rich and creamy garlic-Parmesan Alfredo sauce

Angelhair Pasta

$18.99

Vine ripened tomatoes with basil and garlic

New York Steak

$35.99

A 12 oz. angus beef new York strip steak grilled to order. Served with mushrooms and a choice of steak fries, sautéed vegetables, or house salad

Bread

Papadum

$5.99

Thin flatbread made from lentil, baked until crispy

Roti

$6.99

Unleavened whole wheat bread

Plain Naan

$6.99

White leavened bread

Garlic Naan

$6.99

Leavened bread topped with garlic

Pesto Naan

$9.99

Leavened bread stuffed with pesto

Spinach Naan

$9.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and walnuts

Spinach & Paneer Nan

$9.99

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese

Paneer Naan

$9.99

Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese

Lachha Paratha

$8.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread

Aloo Paratha

$8.99

Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions and fresh spices

Kashmiri Naan

$9.99

Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins, cashews, fennel and almonds

Side Orders

Raita

$5.99

A refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and onions

Sautéed Vegetables

$8.99

Lightly seasoned fresh vegetables

Curry Sauce

$9.99

Greek Fries

$9.99

Crispy fries served with feta cheese and kalamata olives

French Fries

$7.99

Saffron Rice

$4.99

Brown Rice

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$6.99

Sautéed Mushrooms

$6.99

Chopped Onions and Chilies

$5.99

Sweet Mango Chutney

$4.99

Mango Pickle

$4.99

Desserts

Baklava

$9.99

A delicious middle eastern pastry, made with almonds and walnuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in syrup that has been flavored with exotic juices

Gulab Jamun

$9.99

An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a cardamom syrup

Kheer

$9.99

Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with almonds, cardamom and raisins

Kulfi

$9.99

Traditional Indian ice cream made of sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamom

Rasmalai

$9.99

Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce

Coconut Almond Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared, all natural ice cream

Mango Pistachio Ice Cream

$9.99

Specially prepared, all natural ice cream

Mango Sorbet

$9.99

Specially prepared, all natural sorbet

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99

Rich chocolate cake served warm with a liquid chocolate truffle center. Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with strawberry puree

Pineapple Upsidedown Cake

$9.99

Served with vanilla ice cream

Original Baked New York Cheesecake

$9.99

The name says it all! Served with choice of mango, chocolate or strawberry sauce

Beverages

Shakes

$7.99

Mango, strawberry or chocolate blended with milk and vanilla ice cream

Chai Tea

$5.99

An ancient tea of India, made with black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar

Coffee

$4.99

Lassi

$5.99

Traditional Indian drink made with homemade yogurt and milk (rosewater available upon request)

Mango Lemonade

$5.99

Traditional lemonade with a twist of mango

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.99

Traditional lemonade with a twist of strawberry

Iced Tea

$4.99

Fruit Juice

$4.99

Orange, cranberry, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango

Soft Drinks

$4.99

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, orange soda, root beer, lemonade, and ginger ale

Hot Tea

$4.99

Bottled Still Water

$3.99

Perrier

$5.99

Pellegrino

$7.99

750 ml

Mexican Coke

$7.99

500 ml

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Topo Chico

$5.99

Can Soda

$2.25

Soda Water

$2.00

Beer

Tap Beers

Stella-Artois Pilsner

$8.00

Franzikaner Hefe-weisse

$8.00

Manny's Pale Ale

$8.00

Mac & Jacks African Amber

$8.00

Seapine Citra IPA

$8.00

Black Raven Coconut Porter

$8.00

Fremont Golden Pilsner

$8.00

Hellbent Moon Tower Stout

$8.00

Elysian Space Dust IPA

$8.00

Beare's Original Haze Apple Cider

$8.00

Ecliptic Carina Peach Sour

$8.00

Fort George Vortex IPA

$8.00

Domestic Bottles

10 Barrel Apocalypse IPA - OR

$7.00

12 oz

Alaskan Amber - AK

$7.00

12 oz

Blue Moon Belgian White - CO

$7.00

12 oz

Breakside Wanderlust IPA - OR

$12.00

22 oz

Breakside Passionfruit Sour Ale - OR

$12.00

22 oz

Budweiser Lager - MO

$7.00

12 oz

Elysian Brewing Co. Dragonstooth Stout - WA

$12.00

22 oz

Fremont Brewing Lush IPA - WA

$12.00

22 oz

Michelob Ultra - MO

$7.00

12 oz

Ninkasi Oatis Oatmeal Stout - OR

$9.00

12 oz

Ninkasi Total Domination IPA - OR

$9.00

12 oz

Pelican Brewery Kiwanda Cream Ale - OR

$8.00

12 oz

PFriem Blonde Ale - OR

$10.00

12.7 oz

Rainier Lager - CA

$7.00

12 oz

Reuben's Brews Crikey IPA - WA

$12.00

22 oz

Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen - OR

$7.00

12 oz

Import Bottles

Bitburger Premium Pils - Germany

$8.00

11.2 oz

Chimay Grande Reserve - Belgium

$11.00

11.3 oz

Chimay Cinq Cents - Belgium

$11.00

11.3 oz

Corona Extra - Mexico

$7.00

12 oz

Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer - Scotland

$8.00

12 oz

Delirium Nocturnum - Belgium

$11.00

11.3 oz

Delirium Tremens - Belgium

$11.00

11.3 oz

Guinness Stout - Ireland

$7.00

11.3 oz

Heineken Lager - Holland

$7.00

12 oz

Kingfisher Lager - India

$9.00

12 oz

Raspberry Lindemans Framboise Lambic

$10.00

11.3 oz

Peach Lindemans Pêche Lambic

$10.00

11.3 oz

Maka Di Belgian Tripel - India

$9.00

11.2 oz

Maka Di Belgian Blanche - India

$9.00

11.2 oz

Maka Di Shandy - India

$9.00

11.2 oz

Maka Di Honey Ale - India

$9.00

11.2 oz

Maka Di Bavarian Keller - India

$9.00

11.2 oz

Rochefort 6 Belgian Ale - Belgium

$10.00

11.3 oz

Rochefort 8 Belgian Ale - Belgium

$11.00

11.3 oz

11.3 Oz Taj Mahal Lager - India

$8.00

22 Oz Taj Mahal Lager - India

$12.00

GF Beers

Green's Amber Ale - Belgium

$12.00

16.9 oz

Green's Dry Hopped Lager - Belgium

$12.00

16.9 oz

Green's IPA - Belgium

$12.00

16.9 oz

N/a Beers

Bitburger Drive Non Alcoholic - Germany

$7.00

11.2 oz

Barritt's Ginger Beer - Bermuda

$6.00

12 oz

Cider

Double Mountain Dry Apple Cider - CA

$12.00

16.9 oz

Double Mountain Perry Pear Cider - CA

$12.00

16.9 oz

Double Mountain Rosé Apple Cider - CA

$12.00

16.9 oz

Wine

White

Glass House White

$10.99

Bottle House White

$40.00

Glass Townshend Oaked Chardonnay - Colbert, WA

$11.99

Bottle Townshend Oaked Chardonnay - Colbert, WA

$45.00

Glass Vino Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley, WA

$11.99

Bottle Vino Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley, WA

$45.00

Glass Maryhill Reisling - Columbia Valley, WA

$11.99

Bottle Maryhill Reisling - Columbia Valley, WA

$45.00

Glass Yealands Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, NZ

$11.99

Bottle Yealands Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, NZ

$45.00

Red

Glass House Red

$10.99

Bottle House Red

$40.00

Glass Waterbrook Malbec - Columbia Valley, WA

$11.99

Bottle Waterbrook Malbec - Columbia Valley, WA

$45.00

Glass Firesteed Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR

$11.99

Bottle Firesteed Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR

$45.00

Glass Boomtown Syrah - Columbia Valley, WA

$11.99

Bottle Boomtown Syrah - Columbia Valley, WA

$45.00

Glass Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, WA

$11.99

Bottle Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, WA

$45.00

Sparkling

Glass Vega Medein Cava Rosé - Catalonia, Spain

$11.99

Bottle Vega Medein Cava Rosé - Catalonia, Spain

$45.00

Korbel Brut - Sonoma, CA

$10.99

Split

Le Contesse Prosecco - Vazzola, Italy

$10.99

Split

Lunetta Proseco Brut - Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy

$40.00

Bottle

Taittinger Brut - Champagne, France

$80.00

Bottle

Rosé

Glass Domaine La Croix Belle Caringole Rosé - Languedoc, France

$11.99

Bottle Domaine La Croix Belle Caringole Rosé - Languedoc, France

$45.00

Spirits & Cocktails

Vodka

Well-Vodka

$8.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolute Vanilla

$9.00

Bainbridge Organic

$10.00

Bellewood Raspberry

$9.00

Belvedere

$14.00

Charbay Green Tea

$10.00

Circo

$10.00

Clix

$60.00

Crop Cucumber

$10.00

Crop Meyer Lemon

$10.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Finlandia Mango

$9.00

Fugu Habanero

$10.00

Glass Gridiron

$10.00

Glass Kona Coffee

$11.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Grey Goose Peach and Rosemary

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Orange

$10.00

Magic Moments Lemongrass and Ginger

$12.00

Monopolowa

$10.00

Mud Puddle Bitter Chocolate

$9.00

Scratch Potato

$10.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Square One Basil

$12.00

St. George Green Chile

$12.00

Stolichnaya

$9.00

Stolichnaya Vanilla

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Zubrowka Bison Grass

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$18.00

DBL Absolute Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Bainbridge Organic

$20.00

DBL Bellewood Raspberry

$18.00

DBL Belvedere

$28.00

DBL Charbay Green Tea

$20.00

DBL Circo

$20.00

DBL Clix

$120.00

DBL Crop Cucumber

$20.00

DBL Crop Meyer Lemon

$20.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$18.00

DBL Finlandia Mango

$18.00

DBL Fugu Habanero

$20.00

DBL Glass Gridiron

$20.00

DBL Glass Kona Coffee

$22.00

DBL Grey Goose

$24.00

DBL Grey Goose Peach and Rosemary

$24.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Ketel One Orange

$20.00

DBL Magic Moments Lemongrass and Ginger

$24.00

DBL Monopolowa

$20.00

DBL Mud Puddle Bitter Chocolate

$18.00

DBL Scratch Potato

$20.00

DBL Smirnoff

$18.00

DBL Square One Basil

$24.00

DBL St. George Green Chile

$24.00

DBL Stolichnaya

$18.00

DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla

$18.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

DBL Zubrowka Bison Grass

$20.00

Gin

Bainbridge Spruce

$10.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Big Gin Barrel Aged

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Botanist

$12.00

Damrak Amsterdam Gin

$10.00

Empress

$9.00

Hapusa Himilayan Dry

$12.00

Hayman's Old Tom

$12.00

Hayman's Sloe Gin

$12.00

Hendrick's Botanical

$12.00

Magellan Iris

$12.00

Nolets Silver

$13.00

Olafsson

$13.00

Old Raj Blue Label

$14.00

Oola Barel Aged

$10.00

Peket De Houyeu

$12.00

Pumori

$10.00

Russel Henry Hawaiian Ginger

$10.00

Russel Henry Malaysian Lime

$10.00

St. George Botanivore

$11.00

St. George Dry Rye

$11.00

Tanqueray London Dry

$10.00

Uncle Val's Botanical

$12.00

Uncle Val's Peppered

$12.00

Well- Gin

$8.00

DBL Bainbridge Spruce

$20.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Big Gin Barrel Aged

$20.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$20.00

DBL Damrak Amsterdam Gin

$20.00

DBL Empress

$18.00

DBL Hapusa Himilayan Dry

$24.00

DBL Hayman's Old Tom

$24.00

DBL Hayman's Sloe Gin

$24.00

DBL Hendrick's Botanical

$24.00

DBL Pumori

$20.00

DBL Magellan Iris

$24.00

DBL Nolets Silver

$26.00

DBL Olafsson

$26.00

DBL Old Raj Blue Label

$28.00

DBL Oola Barel Aged

$20.00

DBL Peket De Houyeu

$24.00

DBL Russel Henry Hawaiian Ginger

$20.00

DBL Russel Henry Malaysian Lime

$20.00

DBL St. George Botanivore

$22.00

DBL St. George Dry Rye

$22.00

DBL Tanqueray London Dry

$20.00

DBL Uncle Val's Botanical

$24.00

DBL Uncle Val's Peppered

$24.00

Rum

Well- Rum

$8.00

Bacardi Superior

$9.00

Barbancourt 15 Year

$13.00

Don Q 151

$14.00

Flor De Cana Seco

$10.00

Flor De Cana 12 Year

$13.00

JM Rhum Agricole VO

$12.00

Kraken

$11.00

Lost Spirits Cuban 151

$13.00

Lost Spirits Polynesian

$13.00

Myer's Dark

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Old Monk Supreme

$12.00

Plantation Pineapple

$9.00

Plantation Three Star

$9.00

Macombo 20 Year

$13.00

Sailor Jerry's

$9.00

Sun

$10.00

Zacapa XO

$24.00

DBL Bacardi Superior

$18.00

DBL Barbancourt 15 Year

$26.00

DBL Don Q 151

$28.00

DBL Flor De Cana Seco

$20.00

DBL Flor De Cana 12 Year

$26.00

DBL JM Rhum Agricole VO

$24.00

DBL Kraken

$22.00

DBL Lost Spirits Cuban 151

$26.00

DBL Lost Spirits Polynesian

$26.00

DBL Myer's Dark

$18.00

DBL Mount Gay

$18.00

DBL Old Monk Supreme

$24.00

DBL Plantation Pineapple

$18.00

DBL Plantation Three Star

$18.00

DBL Macombo 20 Year

$26.00

DBL Sailor Jerry's

$18.00

DBL Sun

$20.00

DBL Zacapa XO

$48.00

Whiskey- Bourbon

Well- Whiskey

$8.00

1792 Single Barrel

$10.00

Basil Hayden's

$13.00

Blanton's

$19.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Colonel Taylor S. Barrel

$17.00

Eagle Rare 10 Year

$14.00

Henry McKenna 10 Year

$13.00

Jim Bean

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Larceny

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$10.00

Michter's

$11.00

Old Forester 1920

$18.00

Rowen's Creek

$15.00

WL Weller 12 Year

$19.00

DBL 1792 Single Barrel

$20.00

DBL Basil Hayden's

$26.00

DBL Blanton's

$38.00

DBL Buffalo Trace

$20.00

DBL Bulleit

$20.00

DBL Colonel Taylor S. Barrel

$34.00

DBL Eagle Rare 10 Year

$28.00

DBL Evan Williams

$16.00

DBL Henry McKenna 10 Year

$26.00

DBL Jim Bean

$18.00

DBL Knob Creek

$24.00

DBL Larceny

$20.00

DBL Maker's Mark

$20.00

DBL Michter's

$22.00

DBL Old Forester 1920

$36.00

DBL Rowen's Creek

$30.00

DBL WL Weller 12 Year

$38.00

Tequila

Well- Tequila

$8.00

Aha Yeto Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Deleon Diamente

$60.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Don Julio Real

$95.00

El Jimador Reposado

$9.00

La Gritona Reposado

$10.00

Milagro Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Select Barrel

$13.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Partida Blanco

$10.00

Patron Grand Piedra

$80.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$10.00

Zircon Azul Reposado

$12.00

DBL Aha Yeto Blanco

$28.00

DBL Casamigos Blanco

$30.00

DBL Casamigos Reposado

$30.00

DBL Cazadores Reposado

$18.00

DBL Deleon Diamente

$120.00

DBL Don Julio Blanco

$30.00

DBL Don Julio 1942

$70.00

DBL Don Julio Real

$190.00

DBL El Jimador Reposado

$18.00

DBL La Gritona Reposado

$20.00

DBL Milagro Reposado

$24.00

DBL Milagro Select Barrel

$26.00

DBL Milagro Silver

$20.00

DBL Partida Blanco

$20.00

DBL Patron Grand Piedra

$160.00

DBL Patron Silver

$26.00

DBL Siete Leguas Blanco

$20.00

DBL Zircon Azul Reposado

$24.00

Signature Cocktails

Badami Rum

$18.00

Mandakini white rum, almond liqueur, vanilla liqueur, almond syrup, old monk dark rum, cointreau, cardamom bitters

Chai Masala Mule

$18.00

Saffron infused vodka, chai masala syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger liqueur, ginger beer, cardamom bitters

Mirchi Mango Margarita

$18.00

Chili infused tequila Blanco, cointreau, mango, chai masala syrup, lime juice

Negroni-e-naranghi

$18.00

Pumori Indian gin, aperol, lillet rouge, orange bitters

Paan Ke Shaidayi

$18.00

Jaan-paan aged whiskey, jaan-paan liqueur, tempest fugit creme de menthe, lime bitters

Pasoori

$18.00

Saffron infused vodka, pumori Indian gin, mandakini white rum, casamigos reposado tequila, cointreau, rose syrup, sparkling rosé

Mixed Drinks

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

Almond Joy

$12.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

B-52

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bay Breeze

$8.50

Beautiful

$12.00

Bellini

$9.00

Black Opal

$12.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blow Job

$8.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.50

Cape Cod

$8.50

Choc Cake

$8.00

Choc Martini

$12.00

Coffee Nudge

$10.00

Colorado Blldg

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Duck Fart

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$8.50

Gimlet

$9.50

Grape Nehi

$8.50

Grasshopper

$12.00

Harbey Wall

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamikazi

$10.00

Lemondrop

$10.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$12.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Midori Sour

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Penicilin

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Rusty Nail

$12.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$9.00

Side Car

$12.00

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

Smith & Kearns

$10.00

Smith & Wesson

$10.00

Spanish Coffee

$9.00

Stinger

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Zombie

$12.00

Single Malt Scotch

Ardbeg 10 Year

$14.00

Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$26.00

Balvenie 17 Year

$22.00

Benriach 10 Year

$14.00

Dalwhinnie 15 Year

$18.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year

$16.00

Glenfiddich 14 Year

$18.00

Glenlivet 12 Year

$16.00

Glenlivet 18 Year

$22.00

Glenmorangie 10 Year

$14.00

Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or

$18.00

Glenrothes 12 Year

$16.00

Highland Park 12 Year

$16.00

Lagavulin 15 Year

$20.00

Macallan 12 Year

$18.00

Macallan 18 Year

$45.00

Solan Gold

$16.00

Taliskar 10 Year

$14.00

DBL Ardbeg 10 Year

$28.00

DBL Ardbeg Corryvreckan

$52.00

DBL Balvenie 17 Year

$44.00

DBL Benriach 10 Year

$28.00

DBL Dalwhinnie 15 Year

$36.00

DBL Glenfiddich 12 Year

$32.00

DBL Glenfiddich 14 Year

$36.00

DBL Glenlivet 12 Year

$32.00

DBL Glenlivet 18 Year

$44.00

DBL Glenmorangie 10 Year

$28.00

DBL Glenmorangie Nectar D'Or

$36.00

DBL Glenrothes 12 Year

$32.00

DBL Highland Park 12 Year

$32.00

DBL Lagavulin 15 Year

$40.00

DBL Macallan 12 Year

$36.00

DBL Macallan 18 Year

$90.00

DBL Solan Gold

$32.00

DBL Taliskar 10 Year

$28.00

Blended Scotch-Whiskey

Chivas Regal 12 Year

$14.00

Chivas Regal 18 Year

$20.00

Cutty Sark

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$15.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$60.00

Johnny Walker King George

$150.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

DBL Chivas Regal 12 Year

$28.00

DBL Chivas Regal 18 Year

$40.00

DBL Cutty Sark

$18.00

DBL Dewar's White Label

$24.00

DBL Johnny Walker Red Label

$24.00

DBL Johnny Walker Black Label

$30.00

DBL Johnny Walker Blue Label

$120.00

DBL Johnny Walker King George

$300.00

DBL Monkey Shoulder

$28.00

Irish Whiskey

Bushmill's

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Middleton Very Rare

$45.00

DBL Bushmill's

$18.00

DBL Jameson

$18.00

DBL Middleton Very Rare

$90.00

Asian Single Malts

Amrut Single Malt

$18.00

Paul John Bold

$21.00

Paul John Brilliance

$16.00

Paul John Edited

$18.00

Rampur

$23.00

DBL Amrut Single Malt

$36.00

DBL Paul John Bold

$42.00

DBL Paul John Brilliance

$32.00

DBL Paul John Edited

$36.00

DBL Rampur

$26.00

Canadian Whiskey

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Masterson's Rye

$18.00

Masterson's Wheat

$14.00

Seagrams VO

$9.00

DBL Canadian Club

$18.00

DBL Crown Royal

$18.00

DBL Masterson's Rye

$36.00

DBL Masterson's Wheat

$28.00

DBL Seagrams VO

$18.00

American Rye

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Colonel Taylor Rye

$16.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Mitcher's Rye

$10.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Woodinville Rye

$12.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$20.00

DBL Colonel Taylor Rye

$32.00

DBL Knob Creek Rye

$20.00

DBL Mitcher's Rye

$20.00

DBL Sazerac Rye

$20.00

DBL Woodinville Rye

$24.00

American Whiskey

Copperworks Single Malt

$12.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

St. George Baller

$19.00

Westland Peated

$14.00

Westland Sherrywood

$14.00

DBL Copperworks Single Malt

$24.00

DBL Gentleman Jack

$24.00

DBL Jack Daniel's

$20.00

DBL St. George Baller

$38.00

DBL Westland Peated

$28.00

DBL Westland Sherrywood

$28.00

Mezcal

Del Maquey Chicicapa

$15.00

Del Maguey Vida

$12.00

Ilegal Reposado

$14.00

DBL Del Maquey Chicicapa

$30.00

DBL Del Maguey Vida

$24.00

DBL Ilegal Reposado

$28.00

Sotol

Hacienda De Chihuahua Plata

$10.00

Hacienda De Chihuahua Platinum

$11.00

Flor Del Desierto

$12.00

DBL Hacienda De Chihuahua Plata

$20.00

DBL Hacienda De Chihuahua Platinum

$22.00

DBL Flor Del Desierto

$24.00

Pisco

Caravedo

$13.00

DBL Caravedo

$26.00

Absinthe

Amerique 1912 Rouge

$19.00

Mata Hari

$12.00

St. George

$14.00

Vieux Carre

$15.00

DBL Amerique 1912 Rouge

$38.00

DBL Mata Hari

$24.00

DBL St. George

$28.00

DBL Vieux Carre

$30.00

Brandy

5 O'clock Cherry Brandy

$12.00

Bellewood Apple

$10.00

Boulard VSOP Calvados

$14.00

Chateau Breuil VSOP Calvados

$16.00

Christian Brothers VSOP

$10.00

Christian Drouin Calvados

$10.00

Clear Creek Apple

$17.00

Courvoisier VS Cognac

$12.00

Grand Duque D'Alba XO

$25.00

Hardy VSOP

$10.00

Hennessey 250th

$175.00

Hennessey VS Cognac

$12.00

Kelt XO

$40.00

Park XO

$30.00

Pellehaut Tenareze Armangac

$15.00

Spirit of India Feni

$12.00

St. George Pear

$13.00

Torres H'Or D'Age

$16.00

Williams Birne Pear

$17.00

DBL 5 O'clock Cherry Brandy

$24.00

DBL Bellewood Apple

$20.00

DBL Boulard VSOP Calvados

$28.00

DBL Chateau Breuil VSOP Calvados

$32.00

DBL Christian Brothers VSOP

$20.00

DBL Christian Drouin Calvados

$20.00

DBL Clear Creek Apple

$34.00

DBL Courvoisier VS Cognac

$24.00

DBL Grand Duque D'Alba XO

$50.00

DBL Hardy VSOP

$20.00

DBL Hennessey 250th

$350.00

DBL Hennessey VS Cognac

$24.00

DBL Kelt XO

$80.00

DBL Park XO

$60.00

DBL Pellehaut Tenareze Armangac

$30.00

DBL Spirit of India Feni

$24.00

DBL St. George Pear

$26.00

DBL Torres H'Or D'Age

$32.00

DBL Williams Birne Pear

$34.00

Liqueurs, Etc

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Antica Di Torino Rosso

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna Amaro

$10.00

B&B

$11.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Bitter Truth Golden Falernum

$10.00

Bols Sour Apple

$8.00

Campari

$8.00

Chambord

$10.00

Charteuse Green

$16.00

Charteuse Yellow

$15.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme Yvette

$13.00

Cynar

$9.00

Cynar 70 Proof

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Elisir MP Roux

$10.00

Faretti Biscotti

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Fernet Vallet

$10.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galiano

$10.00

Giffard Banane De Brasil

$9.00

Giffard Blue Curacao

$9.00

Giffard Caribbean Pineapple

$9.00

Giffard Creme De Cacao

$9.00

Giffard Orgeat

$9.00

Giffard Vanille De Madagascar

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Grand Marnier Cuvee 1880

$85.00

Heering Cherry

$10.00

Jaan Paan

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Amaretto Paolucci

$10.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschion

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

New Deal Coffee

$9.00

New Deal Ginger

$9.00

Nonino Amaro

$13.00

Nux Alpina Nocino

$10.00

Rumpleminze Peppermint

$9.00

St. George Bruto Americano

$10.00

St. George Raspberry

$9.00

Tempus Fugit Angelico Fernet

$13.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Cacao Et Vanille

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Menthe

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Moka

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Noyeux

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Creme De Violettes

$10.00

Tempus Fugit Gran Classico

$11.00

Tempus Fugit Kina L'avino D'or

$11.00

Vedrenne Menthe Verde

$12.00

DBL Ancho Reyes

$16.00

DBL Antica Di Torino Rosso

$18.00

DBL Aperol

$18.00

DBL Averna Amaro

$20.00

DBL B&B

$22.00

DBL Bailey's

$16.00

DBL Benedictine

$22.00

DBL Bitter Truth Golden Falernum

$20.00

DBL Bols Sour Apple

$16.00

DBL Campari

$16.00

DBL Chambord

$20.00

DBL Charteuse Green

$32.00

DBL Charteuse Yellow

$30.00

DBL Cointreau

$20.00

DBL Creme Yvette

$26.00

DBL Cynar

$18.00

DBL Cynar 70 Proof

$18.00

DBL Drambuie

$20.00

DBL Elisir MP Roux

$20.00

DBL Faretti Biscotti

$16.00

DBL Fernet Branca

$20.00

DBL Fernet Vallet

$20.00

DBL Fireball

$16.00

DBL Frangelico

$16.00