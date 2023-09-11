Saffron Grill 2132 N Northgate Way
Dinner
Appetizers
Hummus
The original Middle Eastern dip of garbanzo beans, tahini sauce, garlic, olive oil, and lemon juice. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan
Baba Ghanouj
Eggplant smoked on an open fire, puréed and mixed with tahini sauce, garlic, olive oil and lemon juice. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan
Samosas
Two crispy pastries filled with your choice of fresh mixed vegetables or delicately spiced lean ground beef
1/2 Beef & 1/2 Veg Somosa
Samosa Chaat
Crispy vegetable samosa mildly spiced, served with potatoes, chickpeas, onions, topped with yogurt, cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Aloo Tikka Chat
Vegetable Cutlets
A medley of vegetables, herbs and spices formed into patties, lightly breaded and fried. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Pakoras
Delicately spiced fried fritters lightly battered in chickpea flour. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Paneer Tikka
Tender pieces of cheese marinated with delicate spices and roasted in the tandoor clay oven. Served with sliced onions and our special cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Chk Tikka Apt
Boneless chicken marinated in yogurt, herbs, saffron and spices. Served on a bed of lettuce with cilantro and tamarind chutneys and sliced onions
Fish Tikka Kabob
Juicy pieces of true cod marinated with spices and saffron, then roasted in the tandoor clay oven. Served with sliced onions and our special cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Crisp Calamari
Calamari rings, hand breaded and fried. Served on a bed of lettuce with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip
Dynamite Shrimp
Golden brown shrimp, tossed with a sweet and spicy glaze. Served with sweet and hot chilli sauce
Chicken Wings
Spicy chicken wings roasted in the tandoor. Served with sweet chili sauce and garlic dip
Tandoori Delight
An assortment of lamb boti kabob, chicken tikka, keema lamb kabob and fish tikka marinated with fresh herbs and spices. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys and sliced onions
Grape Leaves
Vine-ripened grape leaves stuffed with seasoned rice, onions and delicate spices. Served with pita bread, and cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Vegetarian Delight
Vegetarian an assortment of vegetable samosa, vegetable pakora, paneer pakora, and vegetable cutlet. Served with cilantro and tamarind chutneys
Mazza
A Mediterranean sampler plate: hummus, Baba ghanouj, falafel, grape leaves and tabbouleh. Served with pita bread garnished with tomatoes and cucumbers. Pita not vegan
Soups and Salads
House Salad
Fresh field greens and chopped romaine lettuce tossed with vine ripe tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, olives, mushrooms and shredded carrots
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan cheese, garlic croutons and traditional Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, kalamata olives and feta cheese, sprinkled with oregano then drizzled with lemon juice and olive oil
Med. Salad
Fresh field greens tossed with tomatoes, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, feta cheese and Mediterranean dressing
Saffron Salad
Fresh field greens tossed with vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced apples, crumbled bleu cheese, candied walnuts and Mediterranean dressing
Indian Salad
Chopped onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and green bell peppers mixed in a tangy sauce
Tabbouleh
A salad made of chopped parsley leaves, tomatoes, green onions, fresh mint, bulgar wheat and our own dressing made with virgin olive oil. Served with pita bread. Pita not vegan
Dal Soup
Homemade lentil soup prepared in a traditional Indian style
Tomato Soup
Rich curried tomato soup spiced with basil, cumin, curry leaves and a touch of cream
Clam Chowder
Rich and creamy clam broth loaded with chopped clams and potatoes. Served with oyster crackers
Indian
Curry
A traditional brown curry prepared with tomatoes, onions and fresh herbs
Butter
A deliciously smooth butter, tomato, and cream sauce, spiced with ginger and garlic
Masala
A cream based curry cooked with ginger and cilantro in a tomato sauce
Mango
Mango chutney base with a touch of cream, ginger, and garlic. Vegan available
Coconut
Rich curry cooked with coconut milk, ginger, garlic and our special blend of spices and a touch of cream. Vegan available
Pineapple
Zesty curry with chunks of pineapples, herbs, spices, and cream. Vegan available
Madras
This dish originates from the city of Madras. Cooked with chunks of tomatoes, roasted dry chilies, browned garlic, cumin, and other authentic Indian spices
Palak
Cream of spinach simmered with onions and spices
Korma
A traditional dish prepared with exotic spices, herbs and a cream based sauce with almonds
Jalfrezi
A rich brown curry with bell peppers, garlic, ginger, tomatoes, and onions
Okra
Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices
Rogan
This famous dish from Kashmir is cooked with tomatoes and onions then roasted with spices in a rich brown curry sauce
Vindaloo
Zesty curry cooked in a tangy sauce with vinegar, ginger, and potatoes
Egg
Egg cooked in a traditional curry sauce
Biryani
A classic mughlai dish of basmati rice cooked with curry, green peas, raisins, cashew nuts, and saffron. Served with raita
Karahi
Cooked in a traditional Indian wok with onions, tomatoes, fenugreek leaves, capsicums, fresh ginger, and garlic
Kashmiri
Delicately spiced apples, almonds mixed with raisins blended in a distinctively creamy curry
Chili
A roasted chili curry sauce with green bell peppers, tomatoes, ginger and green onions in a special blend of herbs
Tandoori
Tand. Chicken
Juicy spring chicken marinated in yogurt, fresh ground spices and saffron. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Chicken Tikka
Succulent pieces of boneless chicken rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt, and spices. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Tikka Breast
Juicy spring boneless chicken breast rubbed with Indian herbs, yogurt, spices, and saffron. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Lamb Keema
Ground lamb with onions and fresh herbs. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Beef Keema
Ground beef with onions and fresh herbs. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Lamb Boti
Tender pieces of boneless lamb marinated with our special blend of Indian spices
Tand Fish
Fillet of true cod marinated and cooked in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Tand Salmon
Fresh king salmon cooked in our special tandoori marinade. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Tand Prawns
Jumbo prawns marinated in a special blend of spices and herbs then roasted in the tandoor. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Tand. Surprise
An assortment of tandoori specialties: rack of lamb, chicken tikka, tandoori cod, and tandoori prawns. Served with sliced onions and lemons
Seafood Trio
Generous combination of jumbo prawns, salmon, and cod. Served in a special blend of spices, herbs and then roasted in the Tandoor
Rack of Lamb
Tender rack of lamb marinated delicately with garlic, ginger, herbs and spices. Cooked to order
Vegetarian
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with onions and fresh herbs
Vegetable Kofta
Freshly grated vegetable and homemade cheese kofta dumplings simmered in a rich butter sauce
Shimla Paneer
Our special paneer dish consisting of bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and a blend of unique spices
Okra
Okra cooked with sautéed onion, tomatoes, special herbs and spices. (Available with meat.)
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked over a slow fire, blended with spices and tomatoes
Aloo Mutter Mushroom
Potatoes, green peas and mushrooms, cooked in golden curry sauce with ginger
Paneer Shahi
Cubes of mild, homemade Indian cheese cooked in a smooth masala cream sauce
Dal Maharani
Mixed lentils cooked with select herbs and spices
Tadka Dal
Yellow lentils cooked with tomatoes, onions, garlic, ginger, and fresh herbs and spices
Baigan
Eggplant baked over an open flame, mashed and seasoned with herbs, sautéed onions, green peas, and tomatoes
Mutter
Fresh green peas cooked in creamy tomato curry sauce
Mediterranean
Falafel Plate
A mixture of fava beans, chickpeas, parsley and spices. Served with a fresh green salad, tahini sauce and pita bread. Pita not vegan
Combo Plate
A Mediterranean sampler plate: hummus, Baba ghanouj, falafel, and grape leaves, garnished with cucumbers and tomatoes. Served on a bed of lettuce with pita bread. Pita not vegan
Gyros Plate
Strips of marinated beef sautéed with onions. Served on a bed of lettuce with hummus, garnished cucumbers, tomatoes, and pita bread. Pita not vegan
Shish Taouk
Boneless chicken marinated in garlic, oregano, saffron, and other Middle Eastern spices. Served on a bed of rice and fresh vegetables with housemade garlic dip
Lamb Shish Kabab
Tender fillet of lamb marinated in a special sauce, skewered with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice and vegetables
Med. Delight
Combination of shish kabab, shish taouk, prawns, and beef keema kabab. Served on a bed of rice and fresh vegetables
American
Saffron Burger
A 1/2 lb. Certified Angus beef burger grilled to order. Served with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, vine-ripe tomatoes, pickles, sliced red onions, and mayonnaise. Served with fries or house salad
Ciabatta Sand.
Ciabatta chicken sandwich grilled chicken breast served on a ciabatta roll with lettuce, onion, tomatoes, pickles and mayo. Served with fries or house salad
Prime Rib
Slow roasted prime rib, sliced thin and piled high on a toasted ciabatta roll. Served with a side of au jus and fries or house salad
Chicken Tenders
Our famous buttermilk battered chicken tenderloin fried golden brown. Served with seasoned steak fries or house salad
Fish and Chips
True cod fillet, hand battered. Fried golden brown and served with fries or house salad, lemon and tartar sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine tossed in a rich and creamy garlic-Parmesan Alfredo sauce
Angelhair Pasta
Vine ripened tomatoes with basil and garlic
New York Steak
A 12 oz. angus beef new York strip steak grilled to order. Served with mushrooms and a choice of steak fries, sautéed vegetables, or house salad
Bread
Papadum
Thin flatbread made from lentil, baked until crispy
Roti
Unleavened whole wheat bread
Plain Naan
White leavened bread
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread topped with garlic
Pesto Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with pesto
Spinach Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and walnuts
Spinach & Paneer Nan
Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned spinach and homemade Indian cheese
Paneer Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with traditional Indian homemade cheese
Lachha Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread
Aloo Paratha
Unleavened layered whole wheat bread stuffed with potatoes, onions and fresh spices
Kashmiri Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins, cashews, fennel and almonds
Side Orders
Raita
A refreshing yogurt salad made with cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes and onions
Sautéed Vegetables
Lightly seasoned fresh vegetables
Curry Sauce
Greek Fries
Crispy fries served with feta cheese and kalamata olives
French Fries
Saffron Rice
Brown Rice
Steamed Broccoli
Sautéed Mushrooms
Chopped Onions and Chilies
Sweet Mango Chutney
Mango Pickle
Desserts
Baklava
A delicious middle eastern pastry, made with almonds and walnuts baked between layers of thin dough and steeped in syrup that has been flavored with exotic juices
Gulab Jamun
An Indian delicacy made from milk dough fried until golden brown, and served in a cardamom syrup
Kheer
Traditional Indian rice pudding cooked with almonds, cardamom and raisins
Kulfi
Traditional Indian ice cream made of sweetened condensed milk, fresh cream, almonds, and cardamom
Rasmalai
Delicate homemade cheese patties served in an almond sweetened milk and cardamom sauce
Coconut Almond Ice Cream
Specially prepared, all natural ice cream
Mango Pistachio Ice Cream
Specially prepared, all natural ice cream
Mango Sorbet
Specially prepared, all natural sorbet
Chocolate Lava Cake
Rich chocolate cake served warm with a liquid chocolate truffle center. Served with vanilla ice cream and drizzled with strawberry puree
Pineapple Upsidedown Cake
Served with vanilla ice cream
Original Baked New York Cheesecake
The name says it all! Served with choice of mango, chocolate or strawberry sauce
Beverages
Shakes
Mango, strawberry or chocolate blended with milk and vanilla ice cream
Chai Tea
An ancient tea of India, made with black tea, milk, cardamom, cloves, fennel, and sugar
Coffee
Lassi
Traditional Indian drink made with homemade yogurt and milk (rosewater available upon request)
Mango Lemonade
Traditional lemonade with a twist of mango
Strawberry Lemonade
Traditional lemonade with a twist of strawberry
Iced Tea
Fruit Juice
Orange, cranberry, apple, pineapple, grapefruit, and mango
Soft Drinks
Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, orange soda, root beer, lemonade, and ginger ale
Hot Tea
Bottled Still Water
Perrier
Pellegrino
750 ml
Mexican Coke
500 ml
Shirley Temple
Topo Chico
Can Soda
Soda Water
Beer
Tap Beers
Stella-Artois Pilsner
Franzikaner Hefe-weisse
Manny's Pale Ale
Mac & Jacks African Amber
Seapine Citra IPA
Black Raven Coconut Porter
Fremont Golden Pilsner
Hellbent Moon Tower Stout
Elysian Space Dust IPA
Beare's Original Haze Apple Cider
Ecliptic Carina Peach Sour
Fort George Vortex IPA
Domestic Bottles
10 Barrel Apocalypse IPA - OR
12 oz
Alaskan Amber - AK
12 oz
Blue Moon Belgian White - CO
12 oz
Breakside Wanderlust IPA - OR
22 oz
Breakside Passionfruit Sour Ale - OR
22 oz
Budweiser Lager - MO
12 oz
Elysian Brewing Co. Dragonstooth Stout - WA
22 oz
Fremont Brewing Lush IPA - WA
22 oz
Michelob Ultra - MO
12 oz
Ninkasi Oatis Oatmeal Stout - OR
12 oz
Ninkasi Total Domination IPA - OR
12 oz
Pelican Brewery Kiwanda Cream Ale - OR
12 oz
PFriem Blonde Ale - OR
12.7 oz
Rainier Lager - CA
12 oz
Reuben's Brews Crikey IPA - WA
22 oz
Widmer Brothers Hefeweizen - OR
12 oz
Import Bottles
Bitburger Premium Pils - Germany
11.2 oz
Chimay Grande Reserve - Belgium
11.3 oz
Chimay Cinq Cents - Belgium
11.3 oz
Corona Extra - Mexico
12 oz
Crabbies Alcoholic Ginger Beer - Scotland
12 oz
Delirium Nocturnum - Belgium
11.3 oz
Delirium Tremens - Belgium
11.3 oz
Guinness Stout - Ireland
11.3 oz
Heineken Lager - Holland
12 oz
Kingfisher Lager - India
12 oz
Raspberry Lindemans Framboise Lambic
11.3 oz
Peach Lindemans Pêche Lambic
11.3 oz
Maka Di Belgian Tripel - India
11.2 oz
Maka Di Belgian Blanche - India
11.2 oz
Maka Di Shandy - India
11.2 oz
Maka Di Honey Ale - India
11.2 oz
Maka Di Bavarian Keller - India
11.2 oz
Rochefort 6 Belgian Ale - Belgium
11.3 oz
Rochefort 8 Belgian Ale - Belgium
11.3 oz
11.3 Oz Taj Mahal Lager - India
22 Oz Taj Mahal Lager - India
GF Beers
N/a Beers
Cider
Wine
White
Glass House White
Bottle House White
Glass Townshend Oaked Chardonnay - Colbert, WA
Bottle Townshend Oaked Chardonnay - Colbert, WA
Glass Vino Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley, WA
Bottle Vino Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley, WA
Glass Maryhill Reisling - Columbia Valley, WA
Bottle Maryhill Reisling - Columbia Valley, WA
Glass Yealands Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, NZ
Bottle Yealands Sauvignon Blanc - Marlborough, NZ
Red
Glass House Red
Bottle House Red
Glass Waterbrook Malbec - Columbia Valley, WA
Bottle Waterbrook Malbec - Columbia Valley, WA
Glass Firesteed Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR
Bottle Firesteed Pinot Noir - Willamette Valley, OR
Glass Boomtown Syrah - Columbia Valley, WA
Bottle Boomtown Syrah - Columbia Valley, WA
Glass Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, WA
Bottle Pendulum Cabernet Sauvignon - Columbia Valley, WA
Sparkling
Rosé
Spirits & Cocktails
Vodka
Well-Vodka
Absolut
Absolute Vanilla
Bainbridge Organic
Bellewood Raspberry
Belvedere
Charbay Green Tea
Circo
Clix
Crop Cucumber
Crop Meyer Lemon
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
Finlandia Mango
Fugu Habanero
Glass Gridiron
Glass Kona Coffee
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Peach and Rosemary
Ketel One
Ketel One Orange
Magic Moments Lemongrass and Ginger
Monopolowa
Mud Puddle Bitter Chocolate
Scratch Potato
Smirnoff
Square One Basil
St. George Green Chile
Stolichnaya
Stolichnaya Vanilla
Tito's
Zubrowka Bison Grass
DBL Absolut
DBL Absolute Vanilla
DBL Bainbridge Organic
DBL Bellewood Raspberry
DBL Belvedere
DBL Charbay Green Tea
DBL Circo
DBL Clix
DBL Crop Cucumber
DBL Crop Meyer Lemon
DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit
DBL Finlandia Mango
DBL Fugu Habanero
DBL Glass Gridiron
DBL Glass Kona Coffee
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Grey Goose Peach and Rosemary
DBL Ketel One
DBL Ketel One Orange
DBL Magic Moments Lemongrass and Ginger
DBL Monopolowa
DBL Mud Puddle Bitter Chocolate
DBL Scratch Potato
DBL Smirnoff
DBL Square One Basil
DBL St. George Green Chile
DBL Stolichnaya
DBL Stolichnaya Vanilla
DBL Tito's
DBL Zubrowka Bison Grass
Gin
Bainbridge Spruce
Beefeater
Big Gin Barrel Aged
Bombay Sapphire
Botanist
Damrak Amsterdam Gin
Empress
Hapusa Himilayan Dry
Hayman's Old Tom
Hayman's Sloe Gin
Hendrick's Botanical
Magellan Iris
Nolets Silver
Olafsson
Old Raj Blue Label
Oola Barel Aged
Peket De Houyeu
Pumori
Russel Henry Hawaiian Ginger
Russel Henry Malaysian Lime
St. George Botanivore
St. George Dry Rye
Tanqueray London Dry
Uncle Val's Botanical
Uncle Val's Peppered
Well- Gin
DBL Bainbridge Spruce
DBL Beefeater
DBL Big Gin Barrel Aged
DBL Bombay Sapphire
DBL Damrak Amsterdam Gin
DBL Empress
DBL Hapusa Himilayan Dry
DBL Hayman's Old Tom
DBL Hayman's Sloe Gin
DBL Hendrick's Botanical
DBL Pumori
DBL Magellan Iris
DBL Nolets Silver
DBL Olafsson
DBL Old Raj Blue Label
DBL Oola Barel Aged
DBL Peket De Houyeu
DBL Russel Henry Hawaiian Ginger
DBL Russel Henry Malaysian Lime
DBL St. George Botanivore
DBL St. George Dry Rye
DBL Tanqueray London Dry
DBL Uncle Val's Botanical
DBL Uncle Val's Peppered
Rum
Well- Rum
Bacardi Superior
Barbancourt 15 Year
Don Q 151
Flor De Cana Seco
Flor De Cana 12 Year
JM Rhum Agricole VO
Kraken
Lost Spirits Cuban 151
Lost Spirits Polynesian
Myer's Dark
Mount Gay
Old Monk Supreme
Plantation Pineapple
Plantation Three Star
Macombo 20 Year
Sailor Jerry's
Sun
Zacapa XO
DBL Bacardi Superior
DBL Barbancourt 15 Year
DBL Don Q 151
DBL Flor De Cana Seco
DBL Flor De Cana 12 Year
DBL JM Rhum Agricole VO
DBL Kraken
DBL Lost Spirits Cuban 151
DBL Lost Spirits Polynesian
DBL Myer's Dark
DBL Mount Gay
DBL Old Monk Supreme
DBL Plantation Pineapple
DBL Plantation Three Star
DBL Macombo 20 Year
DBL Sailor Jerry's
DBL Sun
DBL Zacapa XO
Whiskey- Bourbon
Well- Whiskey
1792 Single Barrel
Basil Hayden's
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Colonel Taylor S. Barrel
Eagle Rare 10 Year
Henry McKenna 10 Year
Jim Bean
Knob Creek
Larceny
Maker's Mark
Michter's
Old Forester 1920
Rowen's Creek
WL Weller 12 Year
DBL 1792 Single Barrel
DBL Basil Hayden's
DBL Blanton's
DBL Buffalo Trace
DBL Bulleit
DBL Colonel Taylor S. Barrel
DBL Eagle Rare 10 Year
DBL Evan Williams
DBL Henry McKenna 10 Year
DBL Jim Bean
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Larceny
DBL Maker's Mark
DBL Michter's
DBL Old Forester 1920
DBL Rowen's Creek
DBL WL Weller 12 Year
Tequila
Well- Tequila
Aha Yeto Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Reposado
Deleon Diamente
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
El Jimador Reposado
La Gritona Reposado
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Select Barrel
Milagro Silver
Partida Blanco
Patron Grand Piedra
Patron Silver
Siete Leguas Blanco
Zircon Azul Reposado
DBL Aha Yeto Blanco
DBL Casamigos Blanco
DBL Casamigos Reposado
DBL Cazadores Reposado
DBL Deleon Diamente
DBL Don Julio Blanco
DBL Don Julio 1942
DBL Don Julio Real
DBL El Jimador Reposado
DBL La Gritona Reposado
DBL Milagro Reposado
DBL Milagro Select Barrel
DBL Milagro Silver
DBL Partida Blanco
DBL Patron Grand Piedra
DBL Patron Silver
DBL Siete Leguas Blanco
DBL Zircon Azul Reposado
Signature Cocktails
Badami Rum
Mandakini white rum, almond liqueur, vanilla liqueur, almond syrup, old monk dark rum, cointreau, cardamom bitters
Chai Masala Mule
Saffron infused vodka, chai masala syrup, fresh lime juice, ginger liqueur, ginger beer, cardamom bitters
Mirchi Mango Margarita
Chili infused tequila Blanco, cointreau, mango, chai masala syrup, lime juice
Negroni-e-naranghi
Pumori Indian gin, aperol, lillet rouge, orange bitters
Paan Ke Shaidayi
Jaan-paan aged whiskey, jaan-paan liqueur, tempest fugit creme de menthe, lime bitters
Pasoori
Saffron infused vodka, pumori Indian gin, mandakini white rum, casamigos reposado tequila, cointreau, rose syrup, sparkling rosé